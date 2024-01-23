ADVERTISEMENT
Al Bayt Stadium
The match between Syria and India will take place at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. The stadium was built for the 2022 World Cup and was chosen as the venue for the opening of the competition, as well as hosting matches for the Qatar national team, with a capacity for more than 65,000 fans. In the World Cup, it hosted the following matches: Qatar 0-2 Ecuador, Morocco 0-0 Croatia, England 0-0 USA, Spain 1-1 Germany, Netherlands 2-0 Qatar, Costa Rica 2-4 Germany, England 3-0 Senegal, England 1-2 France and France 2-0 Morocco.
Asian Cup
The Asian Cup, which is also known as the Asian Cup or the Asian Cup of Nations, is the most important championship in Asia and is organized by the AFC, the Asian Football Confederation. It has been held every four years since 1956, just like the European Championship and the Copa America. The first winner in the history of the Asian Cup was South Korea. India, in its best position, was runner-up once, in 1964, losing to Israel. The biggest winner of the competition is Japan, with four titles, in 1992, 2000, 2004 and 2011. This year's Asian Cup takes place in Qatar.
Probable India
India's probable team for the match is: Sandhu, Poojary, Jhingan, Bheke and Mishra; Wangjam, Tangri, Singh, Samad and Kumam; Chhetri.
Probable Syria
Syria's probable team for the match is: Madania, Weiss, Ousou, Krouma and Ajan; Al-Aswad, Elias, Ham and Ramadan; Khribin and Hesar.
Injuries
Syria will have no absentees, while India will be without Chhangte, Singh, Anwar Ali and Thounaojam.
Group B
With two games already played, Group B of the Asian Cup is headed by Australia with six points, followed by Uzbekistan with four. In third place are Syria, with just one point, and India close out the group with no points.
Last Matches: India
India, on the other hand, have lost three times in a row. On November 21, at home in the Qualifiers, they lost 3-0 to Qatar, with goals from Mashal, Ali and Abdurisag. On Saturday (13), in the Asian Cup, the defeat came 2-0, with goals from Irvine and Bos. And on Thursday (18), they lost 3-0 to Uzbekistan, with goals from Fayzullaev, Sergeev and Nasrullaev.
Last Matches: Syria
Syria come into the match on the back of two draws and a defeat in their last games. On Monday (8) they drew 2-2 at home to Malaysia. On Saturday (13), in the Asian Cup, the draw was goalless against Uzbekistan and, on Thursday (18), the defeat came 1-0 to Australia, with Irvine scoring.
