Angola and Burkina Faso will battle it out for the top spot in Group D of the African qualifiers this Tuesday afternoon. Do not miss a detail of the match Angola vs Burkina Faso live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Angola vs Burkina Faso Live in TV channel in USA
USA Date: [23, January, 2024]
USA Time: 3:00 p.m (ET)
USA TV channel (English): [beIN Sports XTRA EN]
USA TV channel (Spanish): [beIN Sports XTRA ES]
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Predictions Angola vs Burkina Faso
This match will determine which team will qualify as leader of Group D in the Africa Cup of Nations. Both countries have four points at the moment, which places them in the first and second position of the group, respectively, with only the goal difference separating them.
The betting selections are leaning towards the Burkina Faso team, having a better qualification in the FIFA Ranking, it is possible that they can win during the 90 minutes.
Likewise, it will be a match where both teams will be able to score at least one goal.
Angola vs Burkina Faso African Cup of Nations qualifiers
After two matches in the African Cup, Angola leads Group D with 4 points, but Burkina Faso has the same number of points with a lower goal difference if they get a draw or a win.
- Angola - 4 points (+1)
- Burkina Faso - 4 points (+1)
- Algeria - 2 point (0)
- Mauritania - 0 point (-2)
Burkina Faso's possible lineup
H. Koffi; A. Nagalo, I. Dayo, E. Tapsoba, S. Yago; A. Guiara, B. Toure, I. Kaboré, G. Sangaré; A. Tapsoba and M. Konate.
Angola's possible lineup
Neblú; E. Afonso, K. Gaspar, Buatu, N. Fortuna; F. Kulembe, Show, G. Vieira, Zine; G. Dala y Mabululu.
How does Burkina Faso get there?
For its part, the representative of Burkina Faso has just drawn against Algeria 2-2, in a match where they could have won, but it was in the last play where the rival equalized in the scoreboard,
In their debut in this African Cup of Nations, they beat Mauritania by the narrowest of margins.
Both Mohamed Konate and Bertrand Traoré have been the key elements of this team, having scored six of the club's nine goals.
Of their last five matches, they have won four and only lost one, coming into this match on a positive run.
How does Angola get there?
The Angola national team won its last match, beating Mauritania 3-2, a game in which Gelson Dala was the star, after scoring a double in the match. On the first day of the competition, they drew with Algeria 1-1.
It is worth mentioning that of their last five matches, they have won one and drawn four.
The match will be played at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium
Also called Yamoussoukro Stadium is a stadium located in the city of Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast. The venue has a capacity of 20,000 seats.
This pavilion was inaugurated in October 2018 by the nation's prime minister, Amadou Gon Coulibaly, however, its completion stage was until the summer of 2021, this after the pandemic was crossed by Covid-19.
This site was developed as part of a development plan in the country's sports infrastructure, it has a tartan track and the field is hybrid.
It is currently hosting many matches of the 2023-2024 Africa Cup of Nations.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 African Cup of Nations match: Angola vs Burkina Faso Live Updates!
My name is Marco García and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Angola and Burkina Faso will battle it out for the top spot in Group D of the African qualifiers this Tuesday afternoon.