Watch South Africa vs Tunisia Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail South Africa vs Tunisia match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL.
TUNISIA!

Photo: Disclosure/Tunisia
TUNISIA AWAY FROM HOME!

In recent games, the Tunisian football team has gone through a series of challenges and achievements. On 21 November 2023, the team faced Malawi and secured a 1-0 victory, demonstrating a solid performance. However, in clashes against Japan and South Korea in October 2023, Tunisia suffered defeats by 2-0 and 4-0, respectively, indicating more difficult times for the team.

In a match against Egypt in September 2023, Tunisia surprised by winning 3-1, displaying its ability to overcome adversity. However, in June 2023, the team drew 1-1 against Algeria and faced a 1-0 defeat against Guinea-Bissau. Equatorial.

Of particular note is a crucial victory over Libya in March 2023, with a score of 1-0. The team also recorded draws against Denmark and Iran, respectively, in November 2022 and scored an impressive victory against Brazil, with a result of 5-1, in September 2022. In short, Tunisia had a varied performance, facing ups and downs in its recent trajectory.

SOUTH AFRICA AT HOME!

The South African football team presented a consistent performance in the last few games, demonstrating a balance between wins, draws and a defeat. In the most recent clash on January 21, 2024, at CNA, South Africa faced Namibia, winning an impressive 4-0 victory. This positive result reflects the team's ability to find the way to the goal.

Before that, on 10 January 2024, South Africa played out a goalless draw against Lesotho in an AMS match. Although the team did not guarantee victory in that game, it maintained a solid defense.

On November 18, 2023, at CMU, South Africa beat Benin 2-1, indicating an ability to overcome adversity. Performance continued to be positive with a 1-0 victory over the Democratic Republic of the Congo on September 9, 2023, at the AMS.

Despite a 2-1 defeat to Zambia at the COP on 14 July 2023, the South African team bounced back with victories over eSwatini and Botswana, reinforcing their resilience. The overall balance highlights South Africa’s consistency in recent games, signaling a promising performance in future competitions.

GAME STAGE!

Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium is a prominent sports facility located in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Named after Amadou Gon Coulibaly, an Ivorian politician who served as the country’s prime minister until Ivorian. After his death in 2020, the stadium is It is a centerpiece for sporting and cultural events in the region.

With a significant capacity, the stadium is It is capable of housing a large number of spectators, providing a vibrant environment for football matches, athletic events and concerts. The modern infrastructure of Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium offers high-quality facilities, contributing to the experience of participants and fans.

In addition to hosting local and international football matches, the stadium also serves as a stage for community and cultural events, promoting unity and celebration in Ivorian society. Your presence is amazing. It is a testament to the importance of sport and culture in Côte d'Ivoire, providing an iconic venue for the expression and celebration of the shared passion of the local community. Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium continues to play a vital role in the region’s sporting and cultural scene.

HISTORY IN CONFRONTATION!

In recent direct clashes between Tunisia and South Africa, the Tunisian team had the advantage, recording three victories in five games. The last meeting took place on January 27, 2008, at the CNA, where Tunisia won 3-1. Previously, on January 26, 2006, also at the CNA, Tunisia emerged victorious by 2 to 0.

In the most distant history, dated August 18, 2004 (AMS), South Africa had an outstanding performance, beating Tunisia 2-0. However, the South African team faced difficulties in previous matches, such as the 2-0 defeat on November 19, 2003 (AMS).

A notable clash occurred on February 12, 2000, at the CNA, when South Africa beat Tunisia 3-2. Furthermore, on February 2, 1996, at the CNA , the South African team won 2-0.

The history reveals a balance, with both teams achieving important victories over the years. Expectations for future meetings remain uncertain, considering the competitive history between Tunisia and South Africa.

HOW DO YOU GET TO TUNISIA?

In recent games, the Tunisian football team has faced a series of challenges and achieved mixed results. In their last clash on January 24, 2024, against Mali, the game ended in a 1-1 draw. Before that, on January 16, 2024, Tunisia faced Namibia and suffered a 0-0 defeat. However, on January 10, 2024, the team achieved a 2-0 victory over Cape Verde. Past performance includes draws against Mauritania (0-0) and a win over Malawi (1-0) in November 2023.

The results in September 2023 were notable, with victories over Botswana (3-0) and Egypt (3-1), but the team suffered defeats to Japan (0-2) and Korea Republic. South (0 to 4) in October 2023. In short, Tunisia had a varied performance in the last games, alternating between wins, draws and defeats. The team's performance reflects a competitive dynamic, with moments of success and challenges to be overcome.

HOW DO YOU GET TO SOUTH AFRICA?

The South Africa national football team has had a mixed run of results in recent games. In the most recent clash on January 21, 2024, the South African team faced Namibia in the CNA, winning an impressive 4-0 victory. However, the previous game, on January 16, 2024, against Mali in the CNA, resulted in a 2-0 defeat.

Over the past few months, South Africa has produced mixed performances, including a 2-0 victory over Lesotho on 10 January 2024 (AMS) and a goalless draw against eSwatini on 12 September 2023 (AMS). The team also achieved a 1-0 victory over the Democratic Republic of the Congo on September 9, 2023 (AMS). However, it faced challenges, such as defeats to Rwanda (0-2) on November 21, 2023 (CMU) and to Ivory Coast (1-1) on October 17, 2023 (AMS).

Overall, South Africa demonstrated a varied performance, with victories, defeats and draws, highlighting a period of ups and downs in its recent international participations.

The game will be played atAmadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium

The South Africa vs Tunisia game will be played at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium, with a capacity at 20.000 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the African Cup of Nations: South Africa vs Tunisia live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
