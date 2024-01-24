ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin match for Bundesliga Match?
This is the start time of the game Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin of 24th January in several countries
Live Streams
Country
Date
Local Time
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
USA
January 24, 2024
14:30 ET
Argentina
January 24, 2024
17:30
Bolivia
January 24, 2024
14:30
Brazil
January 24, 2024
17:30
Chile
January 24, 2024
17:30
Colombia
January 24, 2024
14:30
Ecuador
January 24, 2024
14:30
Spain
January 24, 2024
20:30
Mexico
January 24, 2024
13:30
Peru
January 24, 2024
14:30
Watch out for this player from Union Berlin:
For this match, the player to watch will be the iconic center forward, Mikkel Kaufmann. The German striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Mikkel Kaufmann knows how to slip between the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Union Berlin.
Latest Union Berlin lineup:
F. Ronnow; J. Roulisson, D. Leite, K. Vogt, R. Knoche, J. Juranovic; B. Aaronson, A. Kral, J. Haberer; M. Kaufmann, K. Volland.
Watch out for this Bayern Munich player:
For this match, the player to watch will be the iconic center forward, Harry Kane. The English striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Harry Kane knows how to slip through the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Bayern Munich.
Last Bayern Munich line-up:
M. Neuer; K. Laimer, D. Upamecano, M. de Ligt, A. Davies; J. Kimmich, R. Guerreiro; T. Müller, J. Musiala, L. Sané; H. Kane.
Background:
Bayern Munich and Union Berlin have met on a total of 8 occasions (5 wins for Bayern Munich, 3 draws) where the scales clearly tipped in favor of the Bayern Munich side. In terms of goals, 19 have been scored in favor of Bayern Munich and only 6 in favor of Union Berlin. Their last meeting dates back to the 22nd matchday of the 22/23 season where Bayern Munich beat Union Berlin 3-0.
About the Stadium
The Allianz Arena is a soccer stadium located in Munich, Germany. It is home to two of the country's most successful soccer clubs, FC Bayern Munich and TSV 1860 Munich. One of the most notable features of the Allianz Arena is its unique architectural design. The stadium features an exterior façade made up of LED lighting panels, which can change color to reflect the colors of the team that is using the stadium at the time. The stadium was inaugurated on May 30, 2005 and has a capacity of more than 75,000 spectators during sporting events. In addition to FC Bayern Munich, which is one of the most successful soccer clubs in Germany and Europe, TSV 1860 Munich also played at the Allianz Arena until 2017, when they moved to another stadium. The stadium has hosted several major sporting events, including matches of the 2006 FIFA World Cup, which was held in Germany. It also hosted the UEFA Champions League final in 2012, where Chelsea FC defeated Bayern Munich.
Return to glory for Bayern Munich
On the other hand, Bayern Munich arrives with the mission to impose its field and make it weigh against an opponent that could be quite uncomfortable for the team that dresses and boasts of always cheering for its team in good times and bad. Bayern Munich arrived at this midweek match after having beaten Werder Bremen last week, which was a mere formality for the Bavarian team that continues its quest to return to the top of the Bundesliga and avoid losing the crown they have held in Bavaria for more than 10 years.
A surprise is needed
The Union Berlin team wants to surprise away from home by trying to beat Bayern Munich in their own territory and in the company of their people in what will be a very tough 90 minutes to keep them away from the first place in the competition that is looking for a new German champion. However, not everything is rosy as Union Berlin are currently at the bottom of the Bundesliga standings, one of the worst performances of the season.
In search of the German throne
The actions of one of the most competitive leagues in the world continue with the Bundesliga, all the teams continue to walk the path of this season that has already completed 50% of its journey and little by little we begin to glimpse the teams that will be fighting to lift the champion's trophy, the places in international club competitions in Europe and the classic fight for the non-relegation. Likewise, from now on, every matchday is extremely important since a slip-up along the way could affect the future in terms of achieving or not achieving the objectives set at the beginning of the season.
Kick-off time
The Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin match will be played at Allianz Arena, in Munich, Germany. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:30 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2024 Bundesliga Match: Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.