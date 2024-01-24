ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
4:00 AM39 minutes ago

Tune in here Barcelona SC vs NYCFC Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Barcelona SC vs NYCFC match.
3:55 AM44 minutes ago

What time is Barcelona de Guayaquil vs New York City FC match?

This is the start time of the game Barcelona de Guayaquil vs New York City FC of 24th January in several countries:

Where To Watch Barcelona de Guayaquil vs New York City FC around the world

Country

Start Date

Local Time

TV Channels and Live Streams

United States

January 24, 2024

16:00 ET

TUDN, ViX,

Argentina

January 24, 2024

18:00

  

Bolivia

January 24, 2024

16:00

  

Brasil

January 24, 2024

18:00

  

Chile

January 24, 2024

18:00

  

Colombia

January 24, 2024

16:00

  

Ecuador

January 24, 2024

16:00

  

Spain

January 24, 2024

23:00 

  

Mexico

January 24, 2024

15:00

Fox Sports

Peru

January 24, 2024

16:00 

  
3:50 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this player of Barcelona de Guayaquil:

For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Allen Obando. The current attacker in Barcelona de Guayaquil has been a fundamental piece for the victories obtained in the season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to give distribution in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers so it will be important to get the victory.
3:45 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this New York City FC player:

For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Talles Magno. The current NYCFC striker has been a key player in the victories obtained this season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, so he will be important to get the victory.

3:40 AMan hour ago

final lineup of New York City FC

M. Freense; T. Gray, T. Martins, B. Risa, K. O'Toole; S. Rodríguez, J. Sands, K. Parks; J. Fernández, M. Bakrar, T. Magno.
3:35 AMan hour ago

Background

New York City FC and Barcelona de Guayaquil have never faced each other in a friendly or official duel, so this will be the first meeting between the two teams, who will be looking for a victory.
3:30 AMan hour ago

About the stadium

Yankee Stadium is an iconic baseball stadium located in Bronx County, New York, and is home to the New York Yankees, one of the most successful and recognizable teams in baseball history. This current stadium is the second incarnation of Yankee Stadium and opened on April 2, 2009, replacing the old Yankee Stadium that was in operation from 1923 to 2008.

The design of the new Yankee Stadium retains many architectural elements that pay homage to the old stadium, such as the classic New York style exterior facade and the replica of the famous "Monumental Tray." In addition to being the home of the Yankees, the stadium has hosted sporting and non-sporting events, including soccer games and concerts.

The structure can accommodate more than 50,000 spectators and offers an unforgettable experience for baseball fans. From their seats, spectators have a spectacular view of the playing field and can enjoy the unique atmosphere that characterizes sporting events in New York.

3:25 AMan hour ago

To show South American power

Barcelona de Guayaquil will embark on an exciting journey as they take on the MLS, an experience that promises to shape and elevate their performance in the Ecuadorian Soccer League. This exciting chapter in the preparation of the yellow and black team opens a strategic path towards growth and excellence, providing them with an invaluable opportunity to measure themselves against some of the most prominent clubs in U.S. soccer.

The clash against MLS teams represents a new frontier for Barcelona, an opportunity to adapt to different styles of play and absorb tactical knowledge that can only be acquired by facing top-notch competitors. The American league, known for its dynamism and diversity of tactical approaches, will provide Barcelona with an ideal setting to test its skills and hone its game.

This confrontation is not only a sporting challenge, but a strategic investment for Barcelona de Guayaquil. The experience of facing MLS teams will strengthen the team's cohesion, boost its resilience and improve its ability to deal with unexpected tactical situations. All of this will help Barcelona return to the Ecuadorian Soccer League in superior shape and mentality, ready to conquer new challenges and aspire to the top.

3:20 AMan hour ago

A great duel is coming for New Yorkers

In a fascinating twist to the soccer preseason, New York City FC has decided to immerse itself in a unique experience by taking on Barcelona de Guayaquil. This encounter, previously announced with a touch of excitement that electrifies fans, marks an exceptional chapter in the New York team's preparation for the upcoming season.

The decision to join Barcelona at this crucial stage of their preparation not only demonstrates New York City FC's ambition to elevate their performance, but also underscores the club's strategic vision to seek out high-caliber challenges. The experience of facing a team with the history and prestige of Barcelona de Guayaquil will undoubtedly provide an invaluable dose of learning and growth for the New York players.

This match is not simply a clash of teams, but an opportunity to absorb and assimilate the intensity, technique and skill that characterize South American soccer. The adaptability gained from facing a different style of play may be the key to strengthening New York City FC's strength in the upcoming season.

3:15 AMan hour ago

¡A great match!

Barcelona's exciting journey knows no bounds, and now they are venturing into an exciting series of friendly matches on American soil. The excitement is overflowing with the recent announcement of a second epic encounter against the formidable New York City FC, scheduled to dazzle the world next Wednesday, January 24! 

The news of the showdown against New York City FC not only came officially, but erupted like an emotional fire through social media and the New York club's own website. This new confrontation has as its main objective to consolidate the Idol's preparation for the 2024 season, raising the expectation and leaving fans in a state of pure anticipation. Barcelona is forging its legend on the international stage with matches full of passion and excitement!

3:10 AMan hour ago

Kick-off time

The Barcelona SC vs New York City FC match will be played at Yakee Stadium, in New York, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 16:00 pm ET.
3:05 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2024 Friendly Match: Barcelona SC vs New York City FC!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
