3:30 AMan hour ago

3:25 AMan hour ago

3:20 AMan hour ago

What time is Athletic Club vs FC Barcelona in the Copa del Rey?

This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:

Argentina: 15:30 AM

Bolivia: 15:30 AM

Brazil: 16:30 AM

Chile: 15:30 AM

Colombia: 14:30 AM

Ecuador: 14:30 AM

USA (ET): 15:30 AM

Spain: 21:30 PM

Mexico: 14:30 AM

Paraguay: 15:30 AM

Peru: 15:30 AM

Uruguay: 15:30 AM

Venezuela: 15:30 AM

England: 20:30 AM

Australia : 05:30 AM

India: 00:40 AM

3:15 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this player of FC Barcelona

Ferrán Torres, who started the season with little prominence, is in spectacular form, but with his own merits he is earning it. He has 11 goals and three assists this season. He has just scored a hat trick against Betis and gave an assist in his 100th game with the azulgrana shirt.

 

3:10 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this Athletic Club player

Asier Villalibre is the man of the Copa del Rey. Despite his little participation in LaLiga, ten games and only one goal, he is the top scorer in this competition tied with Douvikas with six goals. The 26-year-old center forward has scored six goals in the three Copa del Rey matches, scoring in each a brace

 

3:05 AM2 hours ago

News - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona achieved an important victory at the Benito Villamarín on the last matchday. A brace from Isco complicated the match for the azulgranas, making the score 2-2. However, Joao and Ferrán gave the three points. Three points to get back to good feelings after suffering against Unionistas in the Copa del Rey and being defeated by Real Madrid in the final of the Supercopa de España. 

 

In LaLiga they are now in third position with 44 points, seven points behind Real Madrid and eight points behind Girona, who are currently the leaders, although with a game in hand.  This will be their third Copa del Rey match after beating Barbastro and Unionistas de Salamanca. 

 

For this match, Xavi has recovered Cancelo and Christensen. Marcos Alonso, Iñigo Martínez, Ter Stegen, Raphinha and Gavi will be absent due to injury.

 

3:00 AM2 hours ago

News - Athletic Club

Athletic Club comes from a 1-0 defeat against Valencia, where a goal by Hugo Duro was the first defeat for the 'lions' in this 2024. They are now fifth with 41 points, tied with Atlético de Madrid, which has one game less played. 

 

Ernesto Valverde's team has already eliminated Cayón 0-3 in the Copa del Rey, Eibar with another 0-3 and Alavés 2-0 at home. 

 

As for the absentees for this match are Dani García due to injury, while Iñaki Williams, who is with his national team. Oscar de Marcos is doubtful for this match.

 

2:55 AM2 hours ago

Background

Many duels between two historic teams of Spanish soccer with a favorable balance for FC Barcelona, which has won 122 times, 80 times Athletic Club has won, while 39 matches have ended in a draw. The last time they faced each other was last October 22, 2023 where the azulgranas took the victory, thanks to a goal by Marc Guiu 10 minutes from the end. 

 

While in the Copa del Rey they have met on 24 occasions with 14 wins for the Catalan team. Although the last time they faced each other in this competition was in 2022 in a round of 16 match played at San Mamés where Athletic Club won 3-2 after a goal in extra time.

 

2:50 AM2 hours ago

The Stadium

The match will be played at the San Mamés Stadium, located in Bilbao, which was inaugurated in September 2013 and has a capacity for 5,3289 spectators.

 

2:45 AM2 hours ago

Preview of the match

Athletic Club and FC Barcelona, the two teams with the most Copa del Rey titles, will meet in this competition on Wednesday, January 24 in the quarterfinals. The tie will be played as a single match.
2:40 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of Athletic Club vs FC Barcelona in Copa del Rey.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match.
