Where to watch Athletic Club vs FC Barcelona?
What time is Athletic Club vs FC Barcelona in the Copa del Rey?
Argentina: 15:30 AM
Bolivia: 15:30 AM
Brazil: 16:30 AM
Chile: 15:30 AM
Colombia: 14:30 AM
Ecuador: 14:30 AM
USA (ET): 15:30 AM
Spain: 21:30 PM
Mexico: 14:30 AM
Paraguay: 15:30 AM
Peru: 15:30 AM
Uruguay: 15:30 AM
Venezuela: 15:30 AM
England: 20:30 AM
Australia : 05:30 AM
India: 00:40 AM
News - FC Barcelona
In LaLiga they are now in third position with 44 points, seven points behind Real Madrid and eight points behind Girona, who are currently the leaders, although with a game in hand. This will be their third Copa del Rey match after beating Barbastro and Unionistas de Salamanca.
For this match, Xavi has recovered Cancelo and Christensen. Marcos Alonso, Iñigo Martínez, Ter Stegen, Raphinha and Gavi will be absent due to injury.
News - Athletic Club
Ernesto Valverde's team has already eliminated Cayón 0-3 in the Copa del Rey, Eibar with another 0-3 and Alavés 2-0 at home.
As for the absentees for this match are Dani García due to injury, while Iñaki Williams, who is with his national team. Oscar de Marcos is doubtful for this match.
Background
While in the Copa del Rey they have met on 24 occasions with 14 wins for the Catalan team. Although the last time they faced each other in this competition was in 2022 in a round of 16 match played at San Mamés where Athletic Club won 3-2 after a goal in extra time.
