11:45 PM19 minutes ago

Watch DAl-Shabab vs Roma Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Al-Shabab vs Roma match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL.
11:40 PM24 minutes ago

ROMA!

Photo: Disclosure/Rome
11:35 PM29 minutes ago

ROME AWAY FROM HOME!

AS Roma have faced a series of challenges in the last 10 games, with a performance that includes ups and downs. In the last three Serie A matches, the team suffered consecutive defeats: 3-1 against AC Milan, 1-0 against Lazio and 2-0 against Juventus. These results indicate a difficult period in the domestic competition.

However, there was a significant victory on 3 December 2023 when AS Roma beat Sassuolo 2-1 in Serie A. This was followed by a 1-1 draw against Servette in the Europa League. . The team struggled after being defeated 2-0 by Slavia Prague in the Europa League and 1-0 by Inter in Serie A.

A positive note was the convincing 4-1 victory over Cagliari on October 8, 2023. Overall, AS Roma seek consistency and recovery to improve their performance in competitions ;es you are in; involved.

11:30 PM34 minutes ago

AL-SHABAB AS PRINCIPAL!

In recent games, Al-Shabab have experienced a series of mixed results in the competitions they have participated in. On December 30, 2023, in the Arabian Gulf League (PLG), the team achieved a crucial 1-0 victory over Al-Wehda, demonstrating a solid performance. However, on 11 December in the King's Cup (REI), they faced challengers Al-Nassr Riyadh and suffered a 5-2 defeat.

The 0-0 draw against Al-Ettifaq on 7 December in the PLG indicated an even match, whilst the 2-1 defeat to Al-Taawon on 2 December highlighted a tougher challenge for the PLG. team.

Before these games, Al-Shabab performed positively, beating Al-Ittihad 1-0 in the PLG on 3 November and achieving convincing victories over Al-Taee, Al-Batin and Al-Hazem In September. However, they faced a setback on 25 August, drawing 1-1 against Damac.

In short, Al-Shabab has experienced ups and downs, alternating between victories, defeats and draws in different competitions over the last few months.

11:25 PM39 minutes ago

GAME STAGE

Al-Awwal Park is a significant public space that plays an important role in the local community. Located in a strategic area, the park offers a variety of facilities and activities for residents and visitors to enjoy. With a considerable expanse of green space, Al-Awwal Park serves as an urban oasis, providing a peaceful and relaxing environment to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

The park is designed to meet the diverse needs of its visitors, presenting areas for leisure, recreation and sporting activities. Modern, well-maintained equipment such as playgrounds, sports fields and picnic areas are featured, promoting social interaction and physical exercise.

In addition, Al-Awwal Park often serves as a venue for cultural events, festivals and community activities, strengthening ties between residents. Environmental preservation and sustainability are also priorities, reflected in the careful management of vegetation and the promotion of ecologically correct practices.

In short, Al-Awwal Park is a great place to stay. a multifunctional space that plays a vital role in the community's quality of life, offering a balanced mix of recreation, culture and connection with nature.

11:20 PM44 minutes ago

FIRST GAME

O amistoso internacional que será disputado nesta quarta-feira (24), será o primeiro confronto entre o time saudita e a equipe italiana. Dessa forma, não há informações do histórico anterior.
11:15 PMan hour ago

HOW DO YOU GET TO ROME?

In the last 10 games, AS Roma have had a mixed performance, recording three wins, three draws and four defeats across various competitions. In the last match on January 20, 2024, the team achieved a 2-1 victory over Verona in Serie A. However, before that, they faced a 3-1 defeat against AC Milan and a setback ;s 1-0 against Lazio in the Coppa Italia.

The team achieved two consecutive victories in Serie A against Atalanta (1-1) and Cremonese (2-1). In a confrontation with Juventus, they suffered a 1-0 defeat. AS Roma managed to recover with victories over Napoli (2-0) and S. Tiraspol (3-0), but faced difficulties against Bologna, losing 2 to 0.

In the Europa League, the team beat S. Tiraspol 3-0 and drew 1-1 with Fiorentina. With ups and downs, AS Roma seeks stability and better results in the next matches to maintain its aspirations in the competitions you are in. involved.

11:10 PMan hour ago

HOW DOES AL-SHABAB ARRIVE?

In Al-Shabab's last games, the team had mixed results in the Arabian Gulf League (PLG). On December 30, 2023, they faced Al-Wehda, winning 1-0. Before that, in the clash with Al-Akhdoud on December 22, they lost 1-0. Fateh on 15 December ended in a 1-1 draw.

In other clashes, Al-Shabab faced Al-Nassr Riyadh on 11 December, suffering a 5-2 defeat. The game against Al-Ettifaq on 7 December resulted in a goalless draw. Against Al-Taawon on December 2, they lost 2-1.

The month of November saw a goalless draw against Al-Ahli on November 25th, while they lost to Al-Raed on November 9th 2-1. In the clash with Al-Ittihad on November 3rd, November, Al-Shabab won 1-0.

In short, the team has faced ups and downs, achieving important victories, but also facing defeats and draws over the last few games in the Arabian Gulf League.

11:05 PMan hour ago

The game will be played atAl -Awwal Stadium

The Al-Shabab vs Roma game will be played at Al -Awwal Stadium, with a capacity at 25.000 people.
11:00 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the International Friendly: Al-Shabab vs Roma live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
Thomas Alencar
Thomas Alencar
Contato: [email protected] | Twitter: @thomasalencr
