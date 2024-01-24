ADVERTISEMENT
ROMA!
ROME AWAY FROM HOME!
However, there was a significant victory on 3 December 2023 when AS Roma beat Sassuolo 2-1 in Serie A. This was followed by a 1-1 draw against Servette in the Europa League. . The team struggled after being defeated 2-0 by Slavia Prague in the Europa League and 1-0 by Inter in Serie A.
A positive note was the convincing 4-1 victory over Cagliari on October 8, 2023. Overall, AS Roma seek consistency and recovery to improve their performance in competitions ;es you are in; involved.
AL-SHABAB AS PRINCIPAL!
The 0-0 draw against Al-Ettifaq on 7 December in the PLG indicated an even match, whilst the 2-1 defeat to Al-Taawon on 2 December highlighted a tougher challenge for the PLG. team.
Before these games, Al-Shabab performed positively, beating Al-Ittihad 1-0 in the PLG on 3 November and achieving convincing victories over Al-Taee, Al-Batin and Al-Hazem In September. However, they faced a setback on 25 August, drawing 1-1 against Damac.
In short, Al-Shabab has experienced ups and downs, alternating between victories, defeats and draws in different competitions over the last few months.
GAME STAGE
The park is designed to meet the diverse needs of its visitors, presenting areas for leisure, recreation and sporting activities. Modern, well-maintained equipment such as playgrounds, sports fields and picnic areas are featured, promoting social interaction and physical exercise.
In addition, Al-Awwal Park often serves as a venue for cultural events, festivals and community activities, strengthening ties between residents. Environmental preservation and sustainability are also priorities, reflected in the careful management of vegetation and the promotion of ecologically correct practices.
In short, Al-Awwal Park is a great place to stay. a multifunctional space that plays a vital role in the community's quality of life, offering a balanced mix of recreation, culture and connection with nature.
FIRST GAME
HOW DO YOU GET TO ROME?
The team achieved two consecutive victories in Serie A against Atalanta (1-1) and Cremonese (2-1). In a confrontation with Juventus, they suffered a 1-0 defeat. AS Roma managed to recover with victories over Napoli (2-0) and S. Tiraspol (3-0), but faced difficulties against Bologna, losing 2 to 0.
In the Europa League, the team beat S. Tiraspol 3-0 and drew 1-1 with Fiorentina. With ups and downs, AS Roma seeks stability and better results in the next matches to maintain its aspirations in the competitions you are in. involved.
HOW DOES AL-SHABAB ARRIVE?
In other clashes, Al-Shabab faced Al-Nassr Riyadh on 11 December, suffering a 5-2 defeat. The game against Al-Ettifaq on 7 December resulted in a goalless draw. Against Al-Taawon on December 2, they lost 2-1.
The month of November saw a goalless draw against Al-Ahli on November 25th, while they lost to Al-Raed on November 9th 2-1. In the clash with Al-Ittihad on November 3rd, November, Al-Shabab won 1-0.
In short, the team has faced ups and downs, achieving important victories, but also facing defeats and draws over the last few games in the Arabian Gulf League.