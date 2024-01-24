ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Iraq vs Vietnam match live?
What time is Iraq vs Vietnam match for Asian Cup?
Argentina 9:30 am: Star+
Bolivia 8:30 am: Star+
Brazil 9:30 am: Star+
Chile 8:30 am: Star+
Colombia 7:30 am: Star+
Ecuador 7:30 am: Star+
USA 6:30 am ET: Paramount+
Spain 1:30 pm: LaLiga+ Spain
Mexico 7:30 am: Star+
Paraguay 8:30 am: Star+
Peru 7:30 am: Star+
Uruguay 9:30 am: Star+
Venezuela 8:30 am: Star+
Speak, Bui Hoang!
Even though we're already out of the tournament, wearing the national shirt is important and we want to do well in every match. Everyone in this team is committed to delivering the best performance."
Speak, Bashar Resan!
Even though we're in the last 16, that doesn't mean we shouldn't give our best in the next match. We must stay focused on winning, because we face more tests in the next round. It's important to maintain this winning momentum. The squad's morale is high and there's healthy competition between the players. Each player contributes in a different way and the coach will decide who plays.
Our aim is to be ready technically and physically, and credit must go to the management team for making us believe in ourselves. We don't have any stars among us, but we have high goals in this competition and we're happy to compete among the best teams in Asia and hope to perform at the same level."
Classification
Warriors of the Golden Star
With this performance, the team is in last place in Group D and is already out of the competition.
Lions of Mesopotania
Consolidating their position in the group, they secured their place in the next round with a 2-1 win over Japan.
Jassim bin Hamad Stadium
The stadium was built in the shape of a shell and has a simple, elegant design. The pitch is of high quality and the stadium is well equipped with modern facilities.
