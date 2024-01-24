ADVERTISEMENT

6:30 PMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Iraq vs Vietnam match live?

If you want to watch the game Iraq vs Vietnam live on TV, your options is: No transmission

If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

6:25 PMan hour ago

What time is Iraq vs Vietnam match for Asian Cup?

This is the start time of the game Iraq vs Vietnam of 24th January 2024 in several countries:

Argentina 9:30 am: Star+

Bolivia 8:30 am: Star+

Brazil 9:30 am: Star+

Chile 8:30 am: Star+

Colombia 7:30 am: Star+

Ecuador 7:30 am: Star+

USA 6:30 am ET: Paramount+

Spain 1:30 pm: LaLiga+ Spain

Mexico 7:30 am: Star+

Paraguay 8:30 am: Star+

Peru 7:30 am: Star+

Uruguay 9:30 am: Star+

Venezuela 8:30 am: Star+

6:20 PMan hour ago

Speak, Bui Hoang!

"We believe we will receive the best support from our fans when we face Iraq. It's disappointing that we're out of the tournament.   

Even though we're already out of the tournament, wearing the national shirt is important and we want to do well in every match. Everyone in this team is committed to delivering the best performance."

6:15 PMan hour ago

Speak, Bashar Resan!

"It's a very important game and we're proud to have taken six points from two games. We put in good performances to progress to the next round. All the players are ready and our aim is to get the three points against Vietnam. 

Even though we're in the last 16, that doesn't mean we shouldn't give our best in the next match. We must stay focused on winning, because we face more tests in the next round. It's important to maintain this winning momentum. The squad's morale is high and there's healthy competition between the players. Each player contributes in a different way and the coach will decide who plays.

Our aim is to be ready technically and physically, and credit must go to the management team for making us believe in ourselves. We don't have any stars among us, but we have high goals in this competition and we're happy to compete among the best teams in Asia and hope to perform at the same level."

6:10 PMan hour ago

Classification

6:05 PMan hour ago

Warriors of the Golden Star

Vietnam have had a tough road at the World Cup, failing to score so far. The Golden Star Warriors have suffered two defeats, one to Japan 4-2 and the other to Indonesia 1-0.

With this performance, the team is in last place in Group D and is already out of the competition.

6:00 PMan hour ago

Lions of Mesopotania

Iraq are top of group D with an impressive six points. The Lions of Mesopotamia began their journey in the competition with a convincing 3-1 win over Indonesia.

Consolidating their position in the group, they secured their place in the next round with a 2-1 win over Japan.

5:55 PM2 hours ago

Jassim bin Hamad Stadium

Jassim bin Hamad Stadium is a soccer stadium located in Al Sadd, Doha, Qatar. Opened in 1975, the stadium has a capacity of approximately 15,000 spectators. Named after Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, former Emir of Qatar, the stadium plays a significant role as the main ground of Al-Sadd Sports Club, a prestigious soccer club in the country.

The stadium was built in the shape of a shell and has a simple, elegant design. The pitch is of high quality and the stadium is well equipped with modern facilities.

5:50 PM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Iraq vs Vietnam live this Wednesday (24), at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium at 6:30 am ET, for the Asian Cup. The match is valid for the 3th round of the competition.
5:45 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Asian Cup Match: Iraq vs Vietnam Live Updates!

We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
