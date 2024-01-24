ADVERTISEMENT
Argentina 2 pm: No transmission
Bolivia 1pm: No transmission
Brazil 2 pm: BandPlay
Chile 1 pm: No transmission
Colombia 12 pm: No transmission
Ecuador 12 pm: No transmission
USA 12 pm ET: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Spain 5 pm: LaLiga+ Spain
Mexico 12 pm: No transmission
Paraguay 1 pm: No transmission
Peru 12 pm: No transmission
Uruguay 2 pm: No transmission
Venezuela 1 pm: No transmission
Speak, Kamory Doumbia!
We'll try to win. We'll play with hunger and determination. We wanted to win the game and we had some strong moments, but then things didn't go our way and we couldn't score. The last game is crucial and we'll give it our best shot."
Speak, Collin Benjamin!
They not only carry their own aspirations, but also the hopes and dreams of the whole nation. Because we're underdogs to a certain extent, we're immune to this. We're preparing properly and as professionals. We're going to give everything and that's what we live for. We have people at home supporting who we play".
Classification
Les Aigles
Les Aigles impressed in their opening game by beating South Africa 2-0, highlighting their determination and skill on the pitch. However, their next challenge was a 1-1 draw with Tunisia.
Brave Warriors
The Brave Warriors got off to a flying start by beating Tunisia 1-0. However, they had their ups and downs, culminating in a heavy defeat against South Africa, who won 4-0.
Stade de San Pédro
The stadium was built to host African Cup of Nations matches.
The Stade de San Pédro is an important sporting landmark in Côte d'Ivoire. It is a popular venue for soccer matches and other sporting events. The stadium is also an important cultural and social center. It is often used for concerts and other public events.
