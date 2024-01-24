ADVERTISEMENT

12:00 AM2 hours ago

How and where to watch the Namibia vs Mali match live?

If you want to watch the game Namibia vs Mali live on TV, your options is: No transmission

If you want to directly stream it: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

11:55 PM2 hours ago

What time is Namibia vs Mali match for African Cup of Nations?

This is the start time of the game Namibia vs Mali of 24th January 2024 in several countries:

Argentina 2 pm: No transmission

Bolivia 1pm: No transmission

Brazil 2 pm: BandPlay

Chile 1 pm: No transmission

Colombia 12 pm: No transmission

Ecuador 12  pm: No transmission

USA 12 pm ET: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Spain 5 pm: LaLiga+ Spain

Mexico 12 pm: No transmission

Paraguay 1 pm: No transmission

Peru 12 pm: No transmission

Uruguay 2 pm: No transmission

Venezuela 1 pm: No transmission

11:50 PM2 hours ago

Speak, Kamory Doumbia!

"I'm proud of this award, but it's not the individual trophies that matter, but we have to win as a team. It was a tough game [against Tunisia] that tested us a lot, but we managed to get the result and keep our goal alive.

We'll try to win. We'll play with hunger and determination. We wanted to win the game and we had some strong moments, but then things didn't go our way and we couldn't score. The last game is crucial and we'll give it our best shot."

11:45 PM2 hours ago

Speak, Collin Benjamin!

"The noise out there, whether it's 1998, 2019 or any other time, doesn't matter to them. They're blocking out the noise. They're just focused on the task in hand. I've never seen a group of players with such dedication. On the pitch, in the gym, at breakfast, they're just focused. Even I'm scared of them

They not only carry their own aspirations, but also the hopes and dreams of the whole nation. Because we're underdogs to a certain extent, we're immune to this. We're preparing properly and as professionals. We're going to give everything and that's what we live for. We have people at home supporting who we play".

11:40 PM2 hours ago

Classification

11:35 PM2 hours ago

Les Aigles

In a remarkable display of strength on the African stage, Mali lead the way in Group E with a 66% record, having collected four points from two matches.

Les Aigles impressed in their opening game by beating South Africa 2-0, highlighting their determination and skill on the pitch. However, their next challenge was a 1-1 draw with Tunisia.

11:30 PM2 hours ago

Brave Warriors

In an exciting campaign in the competition, Namibia are third in the group with three points and a 50% record. The same performance is shared by South Africa, who have the edge on goal difference.

The Brave Warriors got off to a flying start by beating Tunisia 1-0. However, they had their ups and downs, culminating in a heavy defeat against South Africa, who won 4-0.

11:25 PM2 hours ago

Stade de San Pédro

The Stade de San Pédro is a soccer stadium located in the city of San Pédro in Côte d'Ivoire. With a capacity to seat 20,000 spectators, the stadium is often used for sporting events and was inaugurated on September 9, 2023 at a cost of US$50 million.

The stadium was built to host African Cup of Nations matches.

The Stade de San Pédro is an important sporting landmark in Côte d'Ivoire. It is a popular venue for soccer matches and other sporting events. The stadium is also an important cultural and social center. It is often used for concerts and other public events.

11:20 PM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Namibia vs Mali live this Wednesday (24), at the Stade de San Pédro at 12 pm ET, for the African Cup of Nations. The match is valid for the 3th round of the competition.
11:15 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the African Cup of Nations Match: Namibia vs Mali Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
