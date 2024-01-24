ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Leeds United vs Norwich City match for EFL Championship?
This is the start time of the game Leeds United vs Norwich City of January 24th, in several countries:
Mexico: 1:45 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 3:45 p.m.
Chile: 3:45 p.m.
Colombia: 2:45 p.m.
Peru: 2:45 p.m.
USA: 2:45pm ET
Ecuador: 2:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. ET
Spain: 9:45 p.m. ET
Where and How Leeds United vs Norwich City Live
The match will not be broadcast on TV.
If you want to watch Leeds United vs Norwich City in streaming, it will not be streamed.
If you want to watch Leeds United vs Norwich City in streaming, it will not be streamed.
Watch out for this Leeds player
The 22 year old attacker from Holland, Crysencio Summerville has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Stats from......
Netherlands attacker Crysencio Summerville, the attacker will play his 26th game for his club, in the past he played 2 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 1 goal in the England U-21 league and 3 assists, currently he has 12 goals in 25 games and 7 assists.
Watch out for this Norwich player
England attacker, 20 year old Jon Rowe has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Stats from......
England attacker, Jon Rowe, the attacker will play his 27th game for his club, in the past he played 0 as a starter and 3 as a substitute, managing to score 0 goals in the English league and 0 assists, he currently has 12 goals in 26 games and 2 assists.
How are Leeds coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 0-3 against Cardiff City, having a streak of 4 wins, 0 draws and 1 defeat, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Leeds United 2 - 1 Preston North End, Jan. 21, 2024, English Championship
Cardiff City 0 - 3 Leeds United, Jan. 13, 2024, English Championship
Peterborough United 0 - 3 Leeds United, Jan. 7, 2024, English FA Cup
Leeds United 3 - 0 Birmingham City, Jan. 1, 2024, England Championship
West Bromwich Albion 1 - 0 Leeds United, Dec. 29, 2023, English Championship
How is Norwich coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several draws in the last matches, their best result was the 2-0 against West Bromwich Albion, having a streak of 3 wins, 2 draws and 0 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Norwich City 2 - 0 West Bromwich Albion, Jan. 20, 2024, English Championship
Bristol Rovers 1 - 3 Norwich City, Jan. 17, 2024, English FA Cup
Hull City 1 - 2 Norwich City, Jan. 12, 2024, England Championship
Norwich City 1 - 1 Bristol Rovers, Jan. 6, 2024, English FA Cup
Norwich City 1 - 1 Southampton, Jan. 1, 2024, English Championship
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the EFL Championship match Leeds United vs Norwich City. The match will take place at Elland Road, at 14:45.