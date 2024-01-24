ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Japan vs Indonesia online and live in the 2024 Asian Cup
The Japan vs Indonesia match will be televised on ESPN.
The Japan vs Indonesia match will be streamed on the Star+ application.
If you want to watch Japan vs Indonesia live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Other 2024 AFC Asian Cup games tomorrow
Tomorrow, in addition to this match between Japan vs Indonesia, Iraq vs Vietnam, all from Group D, will be played in the Asian Cup 2024. There is no doubt that tomorrow's matches will be very exciting and full of intensity with great players on the field.
Referee
The central referee in charge of this match will be Khamis Mohamed Al Marri, who will have the task of bringing order to this match that promises to be very tight with two teams that are fighting for three very important points for the qualification of group D. This will be the referee for tomorrow's match.
What time is the Japan vs Indonesia match in the 2024 AFC Asian Cup?
This is the kick-off time for the Japan vs South Indonesia match on January 24, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 08:30 hours
Bolivia: 8:30 a.m.
Brazil: 8:30 a.m.
Chile: 8:30 a.m.
Colombia: 8:30 a.m.
Ecuador: 8:30 a.m.
Spain: 12:30 a.m.
United States: 06:30 a.m. PT and 07:30 a.m. ET
Mexico: 05:30 hours
Paraguay: 08:30 hours
Peru: 08:30 hours
Uruguay: 08:30 hours
Venezuela: 08:30 hours
Japan: 8:30 p.m.
India: 5:30 p.m.
Nigeria 5:30 p.m.
South Africa: 5:30 p.m.
Australia: 10:30 p.m.
United Kingdom: 12:30 p.m.
France: 12:30 p.m.
Italy: 12:30 p.m.
Netherlands: 12:30 p.m.
Belgium: 12:30 p.m.
Germany: 12:30 p.m.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad and their best players for tomorrow's matchday 3 of the AFC Asian Cup 2024, with two countries looking to secure their place in the next round.
Background
Despite the fact that these two teams have already met, the quality of both teams is such that the Japanese will be overwhelming favorites to take the three points and book their ticket to the next round of the AFC Asian Cup 2024.
How does Indonesia arrive?
Indonesia comes from defeating Vietnam 1-0 in a very close match but with the goal of getting 3 points, they arrive with 3 points and in third place in their group with the obligation to defeat a tough Japan team in order to qualify to the next round and not be eliminated in the group stage, hence the importance of this match that promises to have many goals, intensity and emotions, this is how the two teams arrive.
How does Japan arrive?
The Japan national team comes from a 2-1 loss against Iraq to break an important winning streak, after this painful defeat they will seek in the last date of this group stage to get the 3 points against Indonesia to qualify to the next round of this Asia Cup 2024, a very close match is expected with two teams that come with 3 points and the winner will be in the next round, this way the team of the rising sun arrives.
