Update Live Commentary
Fulham vs Liverpool live in the EFL Cup 2024 semi-final.
the starting lineups for Fulham vs Liverpool live in the EFL Cup Semifinal 2024, as well as the latest information from Craven Cottage Stadium.
Another EFL Cup semifinal
The other semifinal match in the EFL Cup is Chelsea vs Middlesbrough, a match that is being played right now and Chelsea is winning with a score of 4-0, with this they are getting their ticket to the final waiting for one of these two teams to be their rival in the most important match of this tournament, the final.
Referee
The central referee in charge of dispensing justice in this match will be referee Simon Hooper, who will have the hard task of imposing justice in this match that promises to be very close, so with his national and international experience, he will seek to bring this match to a successful conclusion in the EFL Cup 2024.
Where and how to watch Fulham vs Liverpool online and live in the EFL Cup Semifinal
The Fulham vs Liverpool match will be broadcast on television on the ESPN channel.
The Fulham vs Liverpool match will be streamed on the Star+ app.
If you want to watch Fulham vs Liverpool live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Fulham vs Liverpool game in the Semifinal EFL Cup?
This is the kick-off time for the Fulham vs Liverpool match on January 24, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 17:00 hours
Bolivia: 17:00 hours
Brazil: 17:00 hours
Chile: 17:00 hours
Colombia: 17:00 hours
Ecuador: 17:00 hours
Spain: 21:00 hours
United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 4:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 17:00 hours
Peru: 17:00 hours
Uruguay: 17:00 hours
Venezuela: 17:00 hours
Japan: 04:00 hours
India: 03:00 hours
Nigeria: 3:00 a.m.
South Africa: 3:00 a.m.
Australia: 08:00 hours
United Kingdom: 21:00 hours
France: 21:00 hours
Italy: 21:00 hours
Netherlands: 21:00 hours
Belgium: 21:00 hours
Germany: 21:00 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad and their best players for this match, which has a special ingredient as it is a game that awards a ticket to the final of the EFL Cup and with the presence of a Mexican player, Raul Alonso Jimenez.
Background
These two teams have met on 14 occasions, leaving Liverpool as the favorite with a record of 9 wins for the Reds, 2 draws and only 3 victories for Fulham, so tomorrow Liverpool will be the favorite to win the game and the ticket to the final.
How does Liverpool arrive?
Liverpool, on the other hand, has a calmer outlook as it will seek to secure its ticket to the final of the EFL Cup with its one-goal advantage, it comes to this match with all the motivation despite playing this return match away, Liverpool comes from defeating Bournemouth 4-0 in the Premier League, tomorrow is expected to be a very close match full of intensity, goals and emotions, this way the two teams arrive to this semifinal second leg.
How does Fulham arrive?
Fulham comes from a 1-0 loss against Chelsea in another Premier League match day, they arrive to this match with a 2-1 aggregate score against them, they will try to take advantage of the second leg to try at home and with their fans to overcome the aggregate score and qualify for the final of the Carabao Cup, a very close match is expected with the possible participation of Mexican Raul Jimenez, this is how Fulham arrives to this match.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Fulham vs Liverpool match, corresponding to the EFL Cup 2024 Second Leg Semi-Final. The match will take place at Craver Cottage Stadium at 14:00 (CDMX).