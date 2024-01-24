ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Tanzania vs DR Congo Live Score Here
TANZANIA!
RD CONGO AWAY FROM HOME!
On November 19, 2023, in the World Cup qualifiers (CMU), they faced Sudan and were defeated 1-0. However, in friendlies (AMS) against Angola, New Zealand and South Africa recorded draws of 0-0, 1-1 and a 1-0 victory respectively.
Highlighting significant victories, D.R. Congo defeated Gabon 2-0 on June 18, 2023, during the CNA. On March 28, 2023, also at CNA, they beat Mauritania 3-0. However, they faced defeats to Senegal and Mali 3-0 and 1-0, respectively, on January 22 and 10 January 2023, both in friendlies.
Ending in September 2022, they beat Burkina Faso 1-0. In short, D.R. Congo had a mix of results, including convincing wins, draws and some defeats, revealing a varied performance throughout their most recent games. recent.
TANZANIA AT HOME!
However, on March 28, 2023, during another World Cup qualifying match, Tanzania faced Uganda and were defeated 0-1. The team achieved an important victory in 24 September 2022, beating Uganda 1-0. However, this run was followed by a 0-1 defeat to Uganda on 28 August 2022.
Other highlights include a 2-1 win over Somalia on 30 July 2022, a 0-2 defeat against Algeria on 8 June 2022, and a 1-2 draw 1 with Sudan on March 29, 2022. On March 23, 2022, Tanzania achieved a 3-1 victory over the Central African Republic. However, on December 9, 2021, they faced Uganda again and suffered a 0-2 defeat.
In summary, Tanzania has experienced a series of ups and downs, showing its competitive capacity but also facing challenges over the past few engagements.
GAME STAGE!
With a considerable capacity, the stadium is ideal. It hosts several sporting events, including high-level football matches, local and international competitions, and cultural events. Its modern infrastructure offers spectators a comfortable and immersive gaming experience.
The name Amadou Gon Coulibaly not only celebrates the memory of the former prime minister, but also highlights the interconnection between sport and politics in Côte d'Ivoire. The stadium, in addition to being a sports center, serves as a meeting place for the community, uniting fans in support of local and international teams.
In short, the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium is a great place to stay. more than a sports arena; is a monument that unites sporting passion with culture. history and culture of Côte d'Ivoire, providing memorable moments and strengthening ties between citizens through sport.
PREVIOUS CONFRONTS!
Before that, on September 2, 2021, the teams drew 1-1, demonstrating relative balance. In the clash on January 12, 2021, the teams again drew, this time 1-1, during a friendly.
A more positive result for Tanzania occurred on March 27, 2018, when they won 2-0. On February 23, 2012, another goalless draw occurred, reinforcing parity between the teams. ;es. The furthest recorded clash dates back to December 9, 2006, when Tanzania won 2-0.
Thus, throughout these clashes, there is an alternation of results between victories, draws and defeats, suggesting a balanced rivalry between Tanzania and D.R. Congo over time.
HOW DOES DR CONGO ARRIVE?
In previous matches, during friendlies (AMS), they faced Burkina Faso on January 10, 2024 and were defeated 2-1. On January 6 of the same year, also in a friendly, they drew goalless against Angola.
In the knockout phase of the World Cup (CMU), they faced Sudan on November 19, 2023, losing 1-0. However, on November 15, they achieved a victory by 2-0 against Mauritania.
During friendlies in October 2023, they played out goalless draws against Angola and New Zealand on 17 and 13 October respectively. In September, in the CNA competition, they were defeated 1-0 by South Africa, but achieved a 2-0 victory over Sudan.
In summary, the D.R. Congo team had a series of mixed results, with draws, defeats and victories in different competitions, demonstrating a varied performance in their latest participation ;ões.
HOW DO YOU GET TO TANZANIA?
The month of January 2024 began with a defeat to Egypt on January 7, where Tanzania lost 2-0. Before that, on December 27, 2023, the team drew 0-0 with Zanzibar. In November 2023, Tanzania faced Morocco and was defeated 2-0, but achieved a victory over Niger on 18 November 1-0.
In October 2023, the team drew 1-1 with Sudan, and in September, they achieved a goalless draw against Algeria. Now In June 2023, Tanzania won a narrow 1-0 victory against Niger. However, in March 2023, they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Uganda.
Overall, Tanzania have experienced a mix of results in recent games, with wins, draws and defeats, showing the competitiveness and variability of their performance.