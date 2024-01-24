ADVERTISEMENT

3:00 AM

Watch Tanzania vs DR Congo Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Tanzania vs DR Congo match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL.
2:55 AM

TANZANIA!

Photo: Disclosure/African Football Confederation
2:50 AM

RD CONGO AWAY FROM HOME!

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (D.R. Congo) team had a series of diverse performances in its recent games. In the most recent one, on January 21, 2024, in the CNA competition, they faced Morocco and ended with a 1-1 draw. This result follows a trend of balanced games, as evidenced in previous clashes.

On November 19, 2023, in the World Cup qualifiers (CMU), they faced Sudan and were defeated 1-0. However, in friendlies (AMS) against Angola, New Zealand and South Africa recorded draws of 0-0, 1-1 and a 1-0 victory respectively.

Highlighting significant victories, D.R. Congo defeated Gabon 2-0 on June 18, 2023, during the CNA. On March 28, 2023, also at CNA, they beat Mauritania 3-0. However, they faced defeats to Senegal and Mali 3-0 and 1-0, respectively, on January 22 and 10 January 2023, both in friendlies.

Ending in September 2022, they beat Burkina Faso 1-0. In short, D.R. Congo had a mix of results, including convincing wins, draws and some defeats, revealing a varied performance throughout their most recent games. recent.

2:45 AM

TANZANIA AT HOME!

The Tanzania national football team has had a series of mixed results in its recent games, spanning regional competitions and international friendlies. On November 21, 2023, during the World Cup (CMU) qualifiers, Tanzania faced Morocco and suffered a 0-2 defeat. Showing resilience, they beat Niger 1-0 in 18 June 2023, during the African Cup of Nations (CNA).

However, on March 28, 2023, during another World Cup qualifying match, Tanzania faced Uganda and were defeated 0-1. The team achieved an important victory in 24 September 2022, beating Uganda 1-0. However, this run was followed by a 0-1 defeat to Uganda on 28 August 2022.

Other highlights include a 2-1 win over Somalia on 30 July 2022, a 0-2 defeat against Algeria on 8 June 2022, and a 1-2 draw 1 with Sudan on March 29, 2022. On March 23, 2022, Tanzania achieved a 3-1 victory over the Central African Republic. However, on December 9, 2021, they faced Uganda again and suffered a 0-2 defeat.

In summary, Tanzania has experienced a series of ups and downs, showing its competitive capacity but also facing challenges over the past few engagements.

2:40 AM

GAME STAGE!

The Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium, located in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, is located in Abidjan. It is an imposing sports facility that plays a key role in the country’s sporting scene. Opened in honor of the late Prime Minister of Côte d'Ivoire, Amadou Gon Coulibaly, the stadium is one of the most prestigious buildings in the world. It is a symbol not only of the sport, but also of the country’s political and historical legacy.

With a considerable capacity, the stadium is ideal. It hosts several sporting events, including high-level football matches, local and international competitions, and cultural events. Its modern infrastructure offers spectators a comfortable and immersive gaming experience.

The name Amadou Gon Coulibaly not only celebrates the memory of the former prime minister, but also highlights the interconnection between sport and politics in Côte d'Ivoire. The stadium, in addition to being a sports center, serves as a meeting place for the community, uniting fans in support of local and international teams.

In short, the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium is a great place to stay. more than a sports arena; is a monument that unites sporting passion with culture. history and culture of Côte d'Ivoire, providing memorable moments and strengthening ties between citizens through sport.

2:35 AM

PREVIOUS CONFRONTS!

In head-to-head clashes between Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (D.R. Congo) over the years, the rivalry has been marked by a series of mixed results. The last meeting, on November 11, 2021, during the World Cup qualifiers, was unfavorable for Tanzania, who suffered a 0-3 defeat.

Before that, on September 2, 2021, the teams drew 1-1, demonstrating relative balance. In the clash on January 12, 2021, the teams again drew, this time 1-1, during a friendly.

A more positive result for Tanzania occurred on March 27, 2018, when they won 2-0. On February 23, 2012, another goalless draw occurred, reinforcing parity between the teams. ;es. The furthest recorded clash dates back to December 9, 2006, when Tanzania won 2-0.

Thus, throughout these clashes, there is an alternation of results between victories, draws and defeats, suggesting a balanced rivalry between Tanzania and D.R. Congo over time.

2:30 AM

HOW DOES DR CONGO ARRIVE?

The Democratic Republic of Congo (D.R. Congo) team had a series of recent games with mixed results. In the last confrontation, dated January 21, 2024, in the CNA competition, they faced Morocco and ended with a 1-1 draw. Before that, on January 17, also in the CNA, they drew by 1-1 against Zambia.

In previous matches, during friendlies (AMS), they faced Burkina Faso on January 10, 2024 and were defeated 2-1. On January 6 of the same year, also in a friendly, they drew goalless against Angola.

In the knockout phase of the World Cup (CMU), they faced Sudan on November 19, 2023, losing 1-0. However, on November 15, they achieved a victory by 2-0 against Mauritania.

During friendlies in October 2023, they played out goalless draws against Angola and New Zealand on 17 and 13 October respectively. In September, in the CNA competition, they were defeated 1-0 by South Africa, but achieved a 2-0 victory over Sudan.

In summary, the D.R. Congo team had a series of mixed results, with draws, defeats and victories in different competitions, demonstrating a varied performance in their latest participation ;ões.

2:25 AM

HOW DO YOU GET TO TANZANIA?

The Tanzanian football team has had a series of mixed performances in its recent games. In their most recent clash on 21 January 2024, they faced Zambia, resulting in a 1-1 draw. However, on 17 January 2024, Tanzania faced Morocco and suffered a 3-1 defeat. 0.

The month of January 2024 began with a defeat to Egypt on January 7, where Tanzania lost 2-0. Before that, on December 27, 2023, the team drew 0-0 with Zanzibar. In November 2023, Tanzania faced Morocco and was defeated 2-0, but achieved a victory over Niger on 18 November 1-0.

In October 2023, the team drew 1-1 with Sudan, and in September, they achieved a goalless draw against Algeria. Now In June 2023, Tanzania won a narrow 1-0 victory against Niger. However, in March 2023, they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Uganda.

Overall, Tanzania have experienced a mix of results in recent games, with wins, draws and defeats, showing the competitiveness and variability of their performance.

2:20 AM

The game will be played at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium

The Tanzania vs DR Congo game will be played at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium, with a capacity at 20.000 people.
2:15 AM

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the African Cup of Nations: Tanzania vs DR Congo live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
