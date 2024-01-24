ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Benfica vs Estoril match live?
What time is Benfica vs Estoril match for Taça da Liga
Argentina 4:45 pm: Star +
Bolivia 3:45 pm: Star +
Brazil 4:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Chile 3:45 pm: Star +
Colombia 2:45 pm: Star +
Ecuador 2:45 pm: Star +
USA 2:45 pm ET: No transmission
Spain 8:45 pm: No transmission
Mexico 2:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Paraguay 3:45 pm: Star +
Peru 2:45 pm: Star +
Uruguay 4:45 pm: Star +
Venezuela 3:45 pm: Star +
Speak, Vasco Seabra!
With a lot of respect for Roger Schmidt, I think it's preferable that he waits until the end, until the moment when the eleven comes out, because it's always a time of waiting for the coaches too. I've also spoken several times about his qualities, he's a super-talented player with an extraordinary path ahead of him, we have no doubt about that
Much more than the results, if we stick to the behaviors, tasks, ability to do things, individual and collective talent that we have in the squad and in the team, keeping us balanced. When we said we were in an extraordinary moment, we said we were in our moment. Now we're still in our moment too, we have to grow and evolve".
Speak, Roger Schmidt!
Looking at Estoril's game, one thing is obvious: they play active soccer, they always believe in themselves and they're very brave, no matter who their opponents are. They've already beaten Porto twice [League Cup and Championship], and that says it all and how dangerous they are. They've lost their last four games, but if you look at them, they could have won some of them too. So I expect their style of play. I've yet to see an Estoril game where they've played a different or defensive style of soccer. I expect them to try everything they can to attack and we have to be prepared for that, especially as they're good with the full-backs and the wingers, in transition moments and speeding up the game. We have to be prepared for that.
Four players have left Benfica and another four have come in. We're very happy about that. Gianluca Prestianni isn't ready to play because he's not allowed to, but the other players, Marcos [Leonardo] and Benjamín Rollheiser, are ready. Álvaro [Carreras] was already in the squad for the last game. All three are ready to play.
I've never announced the starting XI for any game at a press conference and I'm not going to, because first I have to know what the best approach to the match is. We're very happy with Marcos' [Leonardo] start, because it's good for him and the team. He's connecting with his teammates and has already scored two goals, which is great for his confidence. But we also know that he's coming off a period of rest after a long season in Brazil. We have to be smart and determine the right time for him to come into the game so as not to overload him, but at the same time give him the time he needs to get used to the team and reach his best form. We're still in that process and we'll see when he's ready to start or be on the pitch for longer."
Incarnates
Magic
Estoril's sublime performance didn't go unnoticed, and the club emerged as the undisputed leaders of Group D, picking up six points after two consecutive wins. The achievement is not only a testament to the talent on the pitch, but also reflects the team's strategic ability and cohesion.
The Magicians' winning streak continued with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Leixões, followed by a remarkable 3-1 triumph over Porto.
Eagles
Luz Stadium
The current Estádio da Luz was inaugurated on October 25, 2003, replacing the old Estádio da Luz, which was demolished in 2002. The new stadium has a capacity of 65,000 spectators, making it the largest stadium in Portugal and the 21st largest stadium in Europe.
With state-of-the-art facilities, the stadium not only provides a first-class experience for fans, but has also become a coveted venue for international events. It has a high-quality pitch, a state-of-the-art lighting system and a high-powered sound system.
