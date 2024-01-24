ADVERTISEMENT

How and where to watch the Benfica vs Estoril match live?

If you want to watch the game Benfica vs Estoril live on TV, your options is: No transmission

If you want to directly stream it: No transmission

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Benfica vs Estoril match for Taça da Liga

This is the start time of the game Benfica vs Estoril of 24th January 2024 in several countries:

Argentina 4:45 pm: Star +

Bolivia 3:45 pm: Star +

Brazil 4:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Chile 3:45 pm: Star +

Colombia 2:45 pm: Star +

Ecuador 2:45   pm: Star +

USA 2:45 pm ET: No transmission

Spain 8:45 pm: No transmission

Mexico 2:45 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Paraguay 3:45 pm: Star +

Peru 2:45 pm: Star +

Uruguay 4:45 pm: Star +

Venezuela 3:45 pm: Star +

Speak, Vasco Seabra!

"We also want to enjoy the game, to enjoy that it's also a Final Four and at the same time compete with that mission. The team likes him a lot [Koba Koindredi] and he likes the team a lot too - a super-talented player who will be an option. Koba is an option, starting from there.

With a lot of respect for Roger Schmidt, I think it's preferable that he waits until the end, until the moment when the eleven comes out, because it's always a time of waiting for the coaches too. I've also spoken several times about his qualities, he's a super-talented player with an extraordinary path ahead of him, we have no doubt about that

Much more than the results, if we stick to the behaviors, tasks, ability to do things, individual and collective talent that we have in the squad and in the team, keeping us balanced. When we said we were in an extraordinary moment, we said we were in our moment. Now we're still in our moment too, we have to grow and evolve".

Speak, Roger Schmidt!

"When we start a competition, no matter which one, we try to win it. We're in the semi-final and we're completely focused on that. We're going to play a tough game against a very dangerous and tough opponent. Estoril always play brave soccer, with a lot of quality, especially in attack. They've already scored a lot of goals this season, which is why it's always a challenge to play against them, especially in the semi-finals. We know we want to play in the final, but so do Estoril, and that's why they'll give everything. We're ready for it, we're in good shape, and now we have to play the full 90 minutes.

Looking at Estoril's game, one thing is obvious: they play active soccer, they always believe in themselves and they're very brave, no matter who their opponents are. They've already beaten Porto twice [League Cup and Championship], and that says it all and how dangerous they are. They've lost their last four games, but if you look at them, they could have won some of them too. So I expect their style of play. I've yet to see an Estoril game where they've played a different or defensive style of soccer. I expect them to try everything they can to attack and we have to be prepared for that, especially as they're good with the full-backs and the wingers, in transition moments and speeding up the game. We have to be prepared for that.

Four players have left Benfica and another four have come in. We're very happy about that. Gianluca Prestianni isn't ready to play because he's not allowed to, but the other players, Marcos [Leonardo] and Benjamín Rollheiser, are ready. Álvaro [Carreras] was already in the squad for the last game. All three are ready to play.

I've never announced the starting XI for any game at a press conference and I'm not going to, because first I have to know what the best approach to the match is. We're very happy with Marcos' [Leonardo] start, because it's good for him and the team. He's connecting with his teammates and has already scored two goals, which is great for his confidence. But we also know that he's coming off a period of rest after a long season in Brazil. We have to be smart and determine the right time for him to come into the game so as not to overload him, but at the same time give him the time he needs to get used to the team and reach his best form. We're still in that process and we'll see when he's ready to start or be on the pitch for longer."

Incarnates

Benfica
Benfica
Magic

In a trajectory that borders on magic, Estoril Praia has shone from the start of this compelling competition. The epic journey began when they faced Paços de Ferreira, winning a solid 2-0 victory. The magic continued to unfold on matchday two, where the Estoril Magicians not only triumphed, but delighted their fans with a spectacular 5-1 thrashing of Balenenses.

Estoril's sublime performance didn't go unnoticed, and the club emerged as the undisputed leaders of Group D, picking up six points after two consecutive wins. The achievement is not only a testament to the talent on the pitch, but also reflects the team's strategic ability and cohesion.

The Magicians' winning streak continued with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Leixões, followed by a remarkable 3-1 triumph over Porto.

Eagles

In a flawless run, Benfica ended the group stage at the top of Group B, consolidating their position as absolute leaders with six points. The triumphant day was marked by two expressive victories: the first over Arouca, with a solid 2-0 result, followed by an extraordinary 4-1 thrashing of AVS SAD.
Luz Stadium

The Estádio da Luz, home of Sport Lisboa e Benfica or just Benfica, is located in the city of Lisbon. With a rich history and imposing infrastructure, the stadium is much more than just a playing field; it is the beating heart of one of Portugal's most prestigious teams.

The current Estádio da Luz was inaugurated on October 25, 2003, replacing the old Estádio da Luz, which was demolished in 2002. The new stadium has a capacity of 65,000 spectators, making it the largest stadium in Portugal and the 21st largest stadium in Europe.

With state-of-the-art facilities, the stadium not only provides a first-class experience for fans, but has also become a coveted venue for international events. It has a high-quality pitch, a state-of-the-art lighting system and a high-powered sound system.

Eye on the game

Benfica vs Estoril live this Wednesday (24), at the Luz Stadium at 2:45 pm ET, for the Taça da Liga.T he match is valid for the semi-final of the competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Taça da Liga Match: Benfica vs Estoril Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
