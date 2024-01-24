ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for a live coverage of Peru vs Argentina in a U23 Pre-Olympic match.
In a few minutes we will share with you the starting line-ups for Peru vs Argentina live in the U23 Pre-Olympic, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Polideportivo Misael Delgado. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live coverage of the match.
Other matches tomorrow at the 2024 Pre-Olympic Games
Tomorrow, in addition to this match between Peru and Argentina, Paraguay vs Uruguay will also play in group B. There is no doubt that two very exciting games await us with high quality players and points at stake towards one of the most important competitions in the world, we are talking about the Olympic Games in Paris 2024.
Estadio Polideportivo Misael Delgado
It is located in Venezuela and has a capacity for 10,400 spectators, it will be the venue for this match between Peru and Argentina in the pre-Olympic 2024 towards Paris 2024, where these two teams will seek to get the 3 points to be the leader of group B one more week, in this way the two teams arrive to this match that promises to be very exciting.
Where and how to watch Peru vs Argentina online and live in the U23 Pre-Olympic Games
The Peru vs Argentina match will not be broadcast on television.
The Peru vs Argentina match will be streamed on the Claro Sports Youtube channel.
The Peru vs Argentina match will be streamed on the Claro Sports Youtube channel.
If you want to watch Peru vs Argentina live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Peru vs Argentina match in the U23 Pre-Olympic?
This is the kick-off time for the Peru vs Argentina match on 24 January 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 20:00 hours
Argentina: 20:00 hours
Bolivia: 20:00 hours
Brazil: 20:00 hours
Chile: 20:00 hours
Colombia: 20:00 hours
Ecuador: 20:00 hours
Spain: 00:00 hours
United States: 15:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET
Mexico: 17:00 hours
Paraguay: 20:00 hours
Peru: 20:00 hours
Uruguay: 20:00 hours
Venezuela: 20:00 hours
Japan: 04:00 hours
India: 03:00 hours
Nigeria 03:00 hours
South Africa: 03:00 hours
Australia: 08:00 hours
United Kingdom: 00:00 hours
France: 00:00 hours
Italy: 00:00 hours
Netherlands: 00:00 hours
Belgium: 00:00 hours
Germany: 00:00 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad and their best players for this match, which has a special ingredient as it is a game between two very important teams with a high level in this U-23 category.
Background
These two teams have never met in a Pre-Olympic but despite this, Argentina's strong squad will be favourites to take all three points and fight for the top spot in Group B.
How does Argentina arrive?
On the other hand, the Argentina team comes from a one goal draw against Paraguay to place second in their group with one point, they will have a tough test against Peru on the second day of this Pre-Olympic, it is expected to be a match full of intensity, goals and emotions, no doubt we expect a huge game tomorrow, this way the two teams arrive.
How does Peru arrive?
The U23 Peruvian national team, comes from defeating Chile 1-0 in its debut to be placed and be at this moment as overall leader of group B in a formidable start of the Peruvians, they will have a complicated task which is to face Argentina to ensure the first place for the moment but they will not have an easy task since Argentina is one of the best teams in this pre-Olympic, thus comes the selection of Peru.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Peru vs Argentina match, corresponding to Day 2 of the Conmebol U23 Pre-Olympic. The match will take place at Polideportiva Misael Delgado at 17:00 (CDMX).