ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Hibernian vs Rangers Live Score Here
RANGERS!
RANGERS OUT!
In the eagerly awaited clash with Celtic on 30th December 2023, Rangers faced a 2-1 defeat but recovered promptly by beating Motherwell 2-0 on 24th December. In an international competition against Betis, on December 14, Rangers emerged victorious with a thrilling 3-2 scoreline.
The team also enjoyed success in Scottish Premiership matches, beating Hearts 1-0 and Livingston 2-0 on 6 December and 12 November respectively. The 1-1 draw against Aberdeen on 26 November demonstrated the team's competitiveness, whilst impressive victories against Hearts (3-1) and Dundee FC (5-0) highlighted their dominance on the pitch.< /p>
On the international stage, Rangers faced Sparta Prague on October 26th, earning a 0-0 draw. In short, the team demonstrated remarkable consistency and skills throughout these recent games, showing- It is competitive both nationally and internationally.
HIBERNIAN AT HOME!
Before that, on 27 December 2023, Hibernian faced Hearts, suffering a 1-0 defeat. However, the team bounced back with two successive wins on 3 December 2023, beating Aberdeen 2-0, and on November 11, 2023, beating Kilmarnock 1-0.
The Scottish League Cup challenge against Aberdeen on 4 November 2023 resulted in a 1-0 defeat. The October games included two draws against Ross County (2-2) and Celtic (0 to 0), as well as a convincing 4-2 victory over St. Mirren on 27 September 2023.
In short, Hibernian demonstrated consistency, obtaining mixed results, with some important victories, solid draws and some defeats, highlighting their competitiveness in the Scottish Premiership.
GAME STAGE!
However, not all confrontations were so favorable. The 2-2 draw against FC Copenhagen on January 16 presented a notable challenge for the team. Furthermore, there was a 0-1 defeat to Hertha on 13 January, demonstrating the unpredictability of Rangers' performance.
Despite the fluctuations, the team sought to recover with a 3-1 victory over Kilmarnock on January 2. Easter Road has witnessed not only domestic clashes, such as against Celtic and St. Johnstone, but also international clashes, including the 3-2 victory over Betis on 14 December 2023 .
In short, Easter Road was the scene of an intense journey for Rangers, marked by convincing victories, challenging draws and a defeat, highlighting the unpredictable and exciting nature of football in today's climate.p>
CONFRONTS!
The most recent record shows an unfavorable trend for Hibernian, with notable defeats including the clash on May 21, 2023, when Rangers won 3-1. Before that, in 8 March 2023, Hibernian suffered another 4-1 defeat against Rangers.
Hibernian's last recorded victory over Rangers occurred on November 21, 2021, in the Scottish League Cup, with a remarkable 3-1 scoreline in favor of Hibernian.
In summary, the recent head-to-head between Hibernian and Rangers shows a general dominance on the part of Rangers, with Hibernian finding it difficult to obtain positive results against this team.
HOW DOES THE RANGERS ARRIVE?
However, there were some obstacles, such as the 0-1 defeat to Hertha on January 13th. Rangers bounced back with a 3-1 victory over Kilmarnock on 2 January.
The clash against Celtic on 30 December 2023 resulted in a 1-2 defeat, while Rangers recorded victories over Motherwell (0-2), St. Johnstone (2-0), Aberdeen (1-0), and Dundee FC (3-1) in previous matches.
Of particular note is the away victory against Bétis, on December 14, 2023, with a score of 3-2. In short, Rangers have experienced ups and downs in the last few matches, seeking consistency in your performance.
HOW DOES HIBERNIAN ARRIVE?
Recent history highlights a 1-0 defeat against Hearts on 27 December 2023, followed by a 1-0 defeat to St. Johnstone on 16 December 2023. However, Hibernian achieved important victories against Livingston (1-0) and Aberdeen (2-0) on 9 and 3 December 2023 respectively. Their most recent victory was against Dundee FC on 25th November 2023, with Hibernian winning 2-1. On 11th November 2023, the team also beat Kilmarnock 1-0.
In summary, Hibernian's recent performance shows a mixed bag of results, with some successful games and others less favorable.