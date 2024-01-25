ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Atletico de San Luis vs Tigres match?
This is the start time of the game Atletico de San Luis vs Tigres of 17th January in several countries:
|
Where To Watch Atletico de San Luis vs Tigres around the world
|
Country
|
Start Date
|
Local Time
|
TV Channels and Live Streams
|
United States
|
January 24, 2024
|
20:00 ET
|
TUDN, ViX,
|
Argentina
|
January 24, 2024
|
22:00
|
Bolivia
|
January 24, 2024
|
20:00
|
Brasil
|
January 24, 2024
|
22:00
|
Chile
|
January 24, 2024
|
22:00
|
Colombia
|
January 24, 2024
|
20:00
|
Ecuador
|
January 24, 2024
|
20:00
|
Spain
|
January 25, 2024
|
3:00
|
Mexico
|
January 24, 2024
|
19:00
|
ESPN
|
Peru
|
January 24, 2024
|
20:00
Watch out for this Tigres player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; André-Pierre Gignac. The current Tigres attacker has played a fundamental role in the victories obtained this season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great capacity to distribute it in the opponent's field; likewise, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, which is why he will be important to obtain the victory.
Watch out for this Atlético de San Luis player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Léo Bonatini. The Atlético de San Luis area killer has been characterized for being a strong, tenacious, skillful player, especially a killer in the area, perfect characteristics for him to trigger the gunpowder at any moment of the match and tip the balance in favor of his team to get the victory.
Last Atlético de San Luis lineup:
A. Sánchez; J. Sanabria, J. Domínguez, J. Silva, R. Chávez; J. Güémez, R. Dourado, S. Salles; J. Damm, M. Kilmowicz, Vitinho.
Latest Tigres lineup:
N. Guzmán; J. Angulo, Samir, G. Pizarro, J. Aquino; R. Carioca; J. Brunetta, F. Córdova, F. Gorriarán, D. Lainez; A. Gignac.
Background:
Atletico San Luis and Tigres have faced each other a total of 24 times (7 wins for Atletico San Luis, 7 draws, 10 wins for Tigres) where the balance is entirely in favor of Tigres. In terms of goals scored, Tigres outstrips Atlético de San Luis, with a total of 46 goals scored and 26 for the visitors. Their last duel dates back to Day 16 of the Apertura 2023 where Tigres drew 2-2 with Atlético de San Luis.
About the Stadium:
The Alfonso Lastras Stadium is a sports venue located in the city of San Luis Potosí, Mexico. Its full name is "Estadio Alfonso Lastras Ramírez", in honor of Alfonso Lastras Ramírez, who was a prominent politician and governor of the state of San Luis Potosí. The stadium is mainly used for sporting events, especially for soccer games. It is home to the professional soccer team Atletico de San Luis, which competes in Liga MX, the top tier of Mexican soccer.The Alfonso Lastras Stadium has undergone several renovations and improvements over the years to meet modern standards and provide adequate facilities for spectators and teams. In addition to hosting soccer matches, the stadium has also been used for other sporting events and concert
Looking for the championship
On the other hand, the UANL Tigres will be looking to start the tournament on the right foot and, little by little, add points to position themselves in the upper zone of the general table in their quest to qualify for the national league, advance to the final and add yet another title to their trophy cabinet, which has been increasing exponentially in recent tournaments. Tigres comes to this match wounded but not defeated; the felines fell in their last Liga MX duel against América in the Grand Final, losing the championship and the possible bicampeonato, making the defeat all the more painful, however, for this reason they reinforced in the winter market with Juan Brunetta to continue putting together a powerful offense that will allow them to make the Olympic lap at the end of the season.
They want to repeat the historic tournament
The Apertura 2023 was an epochal tournament for the Atlético de San Luis squad, as the Potosinos not only set a record for points scored in short tournaments, it was also the tournament with the most victories and qualified for the direct playoffs, something they had not done since 2008, when the franchise was still called San Luis. A plus for the red and white squad was that they reached the semifinal stage in the previous tournament, so now Atlético de San Luis will be looking to set the bar high once again and perhaps win the championship in this tournament that closes the 23/24 season.
Liga MX is back
The eternal wait is finally over, the Liga MX glory is back to delight fans and strangers alike with the best action in the fields of Mexico. Once again, another tournament starts, where 18 teams will face each other throughout 17 rounds to try, first of all, to qualify to the big party of the national football, either in the playoffs or in the first six places that have a direct pass to the quarterfinals and then have the opportunity to fight for the title that will assure them a place in the champion of champions trophy and the next edition of the CONCACAF Champions League. Likewise, it will be very important to enjoy this summer tournament since once it is over, it will be a while before the blessed Liga MX returns, since there is a big summer break with international tournaments such as Copa América, Euro Cup, Leagues Cup and the France 2024 Olympic Games, therefore, it will also be important to see the performance of the players throughout these 17 days with their respective teams, since the most outstanding players will probably have an undeniable offer for the transfer market that opens the 24/25 season, making this perhaps their last instance in our League. Likewise, this Clausura 2024 will be another tournament without promotion but with the drama of the quotient for not paying the debt imposed by the FMF.
Kick-off time
The Atletico de San Luis vs Tigres match will be played at Estadio Alfonso Lastras in San Luis, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2024 Liga MX Match: Atletico de San Luis vs Tigres!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.