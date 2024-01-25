ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Millonarios vs Junior de Barranquilla Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Millonarios vs Junior de Barranquilla live, as well as the latest information from Nemesio Camacho El Campín Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Millonarios vs Junior de Barranquilla live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Millonarios vs Junior de Barranquilla live on TV and online?
The match between Millonarios vs Junior de Barranquilla will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch directly stream it: Win sports online.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Millonarios vs Junior de Barranquilla?
This is the kick-off time for the Millonarios vs Junior de Barranquilla match on January 24, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 22:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Bolivia: 21:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Brazil: 22:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Chile: 21:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Colombia: 20:00 hrs. - Win sports +
Ecuador: 20:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Spain: 3:00 hrs. - Win sports online (January 25)
Mexico: 19:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Paraguay: 21:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Peru: 20:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Uruguay: 22:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Referee Team
Central: Wilmar Roldán - Antioquia
Assistant No.1: Javier Patiño - Meta
Assistant No.2: Johan Peña - Tolima
Fourth Referee: David Espinosa - Antioquia
VAR: Fernando Acuña - Meta
AVAR: Luis Picón - Antioquia
Key player in Junior de Barranquilla
One of the most outstanding players in Junior de Barranquilla is Carlos Bacca, the 37-year-old Colombian-born center forward played 28 games in what was the BetPlay 2023-II League, in that amount he added two assists and 18 goals, these against; America de Cali, Envigado FC twice, Union Magdalena, Alianza Petrolera, Atletico Nacional, Deportivo Cali, Deportivo Pereira, Deportivo Cali, Aguilas Doradas twice, Deportivo Cali twice, Deportes Tolima twice and Independiente Medellin twice.
Key player in Millonarios
One of the players to take into account in Millonarios is Leonardo Castro, the 31-year-old Colombian-born center forward played 22 games in the BetPlay 2023-II League, in that number of games he added one assist and five goals, these against; Deportes Tolima, Atlético Bucaramanga, Independiente Santa Fe and América de Cali on two occasions.
History Millonarios vs Junior de Barranquilla
In total, both teams have faced each other five times in Liga since 2022, the record is dominated by Millonarios with four wins, there have been zero draws and Junior de Barranquilla has won one match.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Millonarios with five goals to Junior de Barranquilla's one.
Actuality - Junior de Barranquilla
Junior de Barranquilla is going through a good moment in its last competition, the BetPlay 2023-II League, because after playing a total of six matches in group B of the semifinal quadrangular, it is placed in the number one position in the standings with 15 points, this after winning five matches, drawing zero and losing one, it has also scored 13 goals and conceded five, for a goal difference of +8.
Junior de Barranquilla 4 - 2 Deportes Tolima
- Last five games
Junior de Barranquilla 4 - 2 Deportes Tolima
Junior de Barranquilla 3 - 2 Independiente Medellín
Independiente Medellín 2 - 1 Junior de Barranquilla
Junior de Barranquilla 1 - 0 Millonarios
Junior de Barranquilla 2 - 1 Atlético Bucaramanga
Actuality - Millionarios
Millonarios throughout its last competition; the BetPlay 2023-II League had a good performance, because after playing six games in group B of the semifinal quadrangular, was ranked number two in the standings with 12 points, this was achieved after winning four games, tying zero and losing two, also has a goal difference of +7, this after scoring 14 goals and conceding seven.
Deportivo Independiente Medellín 2 - 1 Millonarios
- Last five games
Deportivo Independiente Medellín 2 - 1 Millonarios
América de Cali 1 - 0 Millonarios
Millonarios 0 - 1 Atlético Nacional
Junior de Barranquilla 1 - 0 Millonarios
Millonarios 5 - 0 Deportivo Independiente Medellín
The match will be played at the Nemesio Camacho El Campin Stadium
The match between Millonarios and Junior de Barranquilla will take place at the Nemesio Camacho El Campin Stadium in the city of Bogota (Colombia). This stadium is where the Millonarios and Independiente Santa Fe clubs play their home matches; it was built in 1938 and has a capacity for approximately 36,350 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Millonarios vs Junior de Barranquilla match, valid for the second leg final of the Superliga BetPlay DIMAYOR 2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
