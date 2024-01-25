ADVERTISEMENT
In a few minutes we will share with you the starting lineups for the South Korea vs Malaysia match live on Matchday 3 of the AFC Asian Cup 2024, as well as the latest information from the Al Janoub Stadium.
Where and how to watch South Korea vs Malaysia online and live in the 2024 Asian Cup
The South Korea vs Malaysia match will be televised on ESPN.
The South Korea vs Malaysia match will be streamed on the Star+ app.
If you want to watch South Korea vs Malaysia live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Other 2024 AFC Asian Cup games tomorrow
Tomorrow, in addition to this match between South Korea vs Malaysia, the Asian Cup 2024 will feature Jordan vs Bahrain, Saudi Arabia vs Thailand and Kyrgyzstan vs Oman. There is no doubt that tomorrow's matches will be very exciting and full of intensity with great players on the field and great things in between.
Referee
The central referee in charge of this match will be Khaled Al Teris, who will have the task of bringing order to this match that promises to be very tight with two teams that are fighting for three very important points for the qualification of Group E. This will be the referee for tomorrow's match.
What time is the South Korea vs Malaysia match in the AFC Asian Cup 2024?
This is the kick-off time for the South Korea vs South Malaysia match on January 25, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 08:30 hours
Bolivia: 8:30 a.m.
Brazil: 8:30 a.m.
Chile: 8:30 a.m.
Colombia: 8:30 a.m.
Ecuador: 8:30 a.m.
Spain: 12:30 a.m.
United States: 06:30 a.m. PT and 07:30 a.m. ET
Mexico: 05:30 hours
Paraguay: 08:30 hours
Peru: 08:30 hours
Uruguay: 08:30 hours
Venezuela: 08:30 hours
Japan: 8:30 p.m.
India: 5:30 p.m.
Nigeria 5:30 p.m.
South Africa: 5:30 p.m.
Australia: 10:30 p.m.
United Kingdom: 12:30 p.m.
France: 12:30 p.m.
Italy: 12:30 p.m.
Netherlands: 12:30 p.m.
Belgium: 12:30 p.m.
Germany: 12:30 p.m.
Background
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so tomorrow they will be able to count on a full squad and their best players for this match day 3 of the AFC Asian Cup 2024, with two countries that have very different objectives, Korea to lead and Malaysia to close their participation in a good way.
These two teams have never met, but despite this and because of their respective squads, the big favorite to take the three points is South Korea, which has players of much higher quality and needs points to aspire to a better position in the group.
How does Malaysia arrive?
The Malaysian team comes from losing 1-0 against Bahrain to be eliminated just in day 2 of this Asian Cup, a team that failed to reach the level of the others in the group and have been left out, but will seek to end their competition in a better way against South Korea, a match that will not be easy for them, a match full of intensity, emotions and above all goals is expected, this way the two teams arrive to tomorrow's match.
How does South Korea arrive?
The South Korean national team comes from a 2-2 draw in a match that left a very bad taste in their mouth, they will face Malaysia with the sole objective of qualifying to the next round and seek the overall leadership of their group, which is very close, a very intense match is expected, but where they will be the favorites to take the 3 points, this is how the South Korean national team arrives to this matchday 3 of the AFC Asian Cup 2024.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the match South Korea vs Malaysia, corresponding to Match day 3 of the Asia Cup 2024. The match will take place at the Al Janoub Stadium at 05:30 (CDMX).