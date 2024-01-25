ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Saudi Arabia vs Thailand match for Asian Cup Match 2024?
This is the start time of the game Saudi Arabia vs Thailand of 25th January in several countries:
|
Where to watch Saudi Arabia vs Thailand
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
Streams and Tv Chanel
|
United Satates
|
January 25, 2024
|
10:00 ET
|
Argentina
|
January 25, 2024
|
12:00
|
Bolivia
|
January 25, 2024
|
10:00
|
Brasil
|
January 25, 2024
|
12:00
|
Chile
|
January 25, 2024
|
12:00
|
Colombia
|
January 25, 2024
|
10:00
|
Ecuador
|
January 25, 2024
|
10:00
|
España
|
January 25, 2024
|
16:00
|
Mexico
|
January 25, 2024
|
9:00
|
Peru
|
January 25, 2024
|
10:00
Watch out for this player from Thailand:
The player to watch for this match will be Supachok Sarachat, the attacking midfielder has become an important piece in the tactical scheme of his team as he is in charge of generating spaces and distributing the ball for his teammates, likewise, the fact that he is on the field gives an assurance to his team that there will be dangerous plays that can end in goal for Thailand.
Thailand's final lineup:
P. Khammai; L. Mickelson, E. Dolah, P. Hemviboon, T. Bunmathan; P. Chamrasamee, W. Pomphun; S. Mueanta, S. Sarachart, B. Phala; S. Chaided.
Watch out for this Saudi Arabian player:
The player to watch for this match will be Saleh Al-Shehri the attacking midfielder has become an important piece in the tactical scheme of his team as he is in charge of generating spaces and distributing the ball for his teammates, likewise, the fact that he is on the field gives an assurance to his team that there will be dangerous plays that can end in Saudi Arabia's goal.
Saudi Arabia's last lineup:
A. Al Kassar; H. Al Tambakti, A. Alawjami, A. Al Bulayhi; S. Abdulhamid, A. Al Khaib, S. Alnaji, M. Kanno, N. Al Dawsari; S. Al Shehri, A. Aldawsari.
Background:
Saudi Arabia and Thailand have met on a total of 16 occasions (14 wins for Saudi Arabia, 1 draw, 1 win for Thailand) where the scales are fully tilted towards Saudi Arabia. In goal scoring history, Saudi Arabia has the edge with 42 goals scored to Indonesia's 9. Their last duel dates back to the qualifiers towards the Russia 2018 World Cup when Saudi Arabia thrashed Thailand 0-3.
About the Stadium:
Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium is a soccer stadium located in Doha, Qatar. This stadium has been used for various sporting events, especially soccer matches, and has hosted local and international competitions. It has a capacity to hold 10,000 spectators, providing space for exciting sporting events and high-level competitions. Like many stadiums in Qatar, Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium features modern facilities and spectator amenities. These can include state-of-the-art technology, comfortable seating, food areas and amenities to enhance the overall spectator experience.
To beat the Titan
On the other hand, Thailand also arrives at the Asian Cup of Nations with the illusion of making a great performance and looking to fight to reach the knockout stages where they can fight to win the Cup. As in the previous and upcoming match, Thailand arrives as the victim on paper of the match as they do not usually have great performances in the history of these tournaments, however, this match can serve as a test for the next stage of the tournament as getting the three points would put them into the knockout stages with enormous confidence to be able to aspire to be the new champions of the Asian Cup.
In search of victory
The Saudi Arabian national team comes to this game with the obligation to impose conditions to stay at the top of the group against an opponent that threatens to take it to qualify for the final stages as group leader, however, in the statistics, the Saudi Arabian team arrives as the favorite to win the three points and celebrate a three-point victory in the group stage. It is also important to mention that Saudi Arabia arrives at this Asian Cup as one of the favorite teams to win the championship, since what they did in Qatar 2022 ended up sowing the necessary confidence in the Arab team, which threatens to become one of the most powerful teams in the future in the Asian continent.
The Asian Cup of Nations is here
The new edition of the Asian Nations Cup is back with the best actions, emotions, controversies, plays, goals, players and matches of one of the biggest continents in the world where soccer has grown by leaps and bounds. Little by little, the continent's nations began to export several players to the world's top leagues and the project bore fruit as they gathered their best players to represent the colors of their flag with dignity on the pitch in the search for eternal glory in Asia. In this group stage match between Vietnam and Indonesia, both teams will be able to test the level they will face in the next match and the level they will have to be at in order to face a great challenge such as this tournament. Also, after a long time away from national competitions, these 90 minutes will be useful for the players to polish and fine-tune minimum details, improving their collective and individual game.
Kick-off time
The Saudi Arabia vs Thailand match will be played at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, in Doha, Qatar. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 am ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Asian Cup Match: Saudi Arabia vs Thailand!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.