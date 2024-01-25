ADVERTISEMENT

Watch Jordan vs Bahrain Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Jordan vs Bahrain match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL.
BAHRAIN!

Photo: Reproduction/Bahrain Football Association
BAHRAIN AS A VISITOR!

In recent games, the Bahrain football team participated in several competitions, showing a positive overall performance. On January 15, 2024, in the Asian Cup (CPA), they faced South Korea, suffering a 3-1 defeat. However, on November 16, 2023, in the World Measurement Units Championship (CMU ), Bahrain achieved a solid victory against Yemen, with a score of 2-0.

The friendlies were also the scene of success for Bahrain, with notable victories over Syria, Qatar, Malaysia, Thailand and Myanmar. On March 28, 2023, Bahrain beat Syria 1-0, and on January 10, 2023, they beat Qatar 2-1. Highlight is the 2-1 victory over Malaysia ;sia on June 11, 2022, at the CPA, and the 2-0 victories over Thailand and Myanmar in friendlies held in May 2022.

Despite a 3-1 defeat to Thailand on 24 May 2022, Bahrain bounced back with victories over the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Oman. in friendlies and the Asian World Cup Qualifiers respectively, demonstrating consistency and determination in his recent competitive journey.

JORDAN AS PRINCIPAL!

The Jordan national football team has had a series of varied performances in its recent games, spanning competitions such as the Asian Cup (CPA) and friendlies (AMS). In the most recent clash, on January 20, 2024, by the CPA, Jordan drew 2-2 with South Korea. Before that, they faced Saudi Arabia on November 21, 2023, suffering a defeat by 0 to 2 in the World Cup qualifiers (CMU).

Previous results show a mix of wins and losses. A 4-0 victory over the Philippines on March 28, 2023, in a friendly, stands out, while Jordan faced challenges against renowned teams, such as the 1-3 defeat to Spain in 17 November 2022.

In the CPA scenario, Jordan achieved convincing victories over Kuwait (3-0) and Nepal (2-0) in June 2022. These results highlight the team's ability to achieve victories significant challenges, but also face challenges in the face of stronger opponents, indicating the need for consistency and improvements to achieve future goals.

GAME STAGE!

The Khalifa International Stadium is located in is a notable sports facility located in Bahrain. With a capacity to receive thousands of spectators, it has become an important landmark for sporting events and entertainment activities. The stadium is It is known for hosting a variety of competitions, including football matches and other sporting events of great magnitude.

Situated in a strategic region, the Khalifa International Stadium is a great destination. It is often chosen as a stage for international games, contributing to the promotion of the sport and providing fans with exciting experiences. Its modern infrastructure and bold design offer a vibrant atmosphere during events, providing comfort and convenience to spectators.

In addition to its role as a venue for sporting competitions, the stadium also plays a significant role in promoting national pride and uniting the community around sport . Its importance transcends sporting boundaries, representing a symbol of excellence and a place where unforgettable memories are created for athletes and fans. The Khalifa International Stadium continues to play a central role in the local and international sporting scene, establishing itself as an iconic center for exciting events and sporting celebrations.

HISTORIC!

In the last direct clashes between Bahrain and Jordan, the competitiveness has been evident, with results oscillating between victories, draws and defeats for both teams. In the most recent meeting, on September 7, 2021, in a friendly (AMS), Jordan emerged victorious, defeating Bahrain 2-1. This victory followed a trend established on March 30, 2021, when the two teams faced each other again in a friendly, again resulting in a 2-1 Jordanian victory.

However, the record includes moments of balance, such as goalless draws on August 29, 2017 and September 4, 2016, both in friendlies. Bahrain had a crucial victory on 4 August 2019 in the West Asian Cup (WAC), defeating Jordan 1-0.

The rivalry between Bahrain and Jordan remains intense, with both teams seeking to assert their superiority in upcoming clashes, contributing to an exciting and unpredictable scenario in future events.

HOW DOES BAHRAIN ARRIVE?

Bahrain's national football team has participated in a number of games in recent months, covering competitions such as the Asian Cup (CPA), Friendlies (AMS) and the World Cup. Units of Measurement (CMU). Bahrain's performance was varied, with victories, defeats and draws.

In the most recent game on January 20, 2024, in the Asian Cup, Bahrain faced Malaysia and won 1-0. Before that, on January 15, in the CPA, the team faced South Korea and suffered a 3-1 defeat. The last game of 2023, on 21 November at the World Units of Measurement Championship, resulted in a 2-0 defeat to the UAE. United Arabs.

In friendlies, Bahrain won victories against Yemen, Philippines, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan, but faced defeats against Angola, Australia and Kuwait. The team demonstrated a mixed performance, with positive results and challenges to overcome, seeking improvements in future competitions.

HOW DO YOU GET TO JORDAN?

The Jordan national football team has had a number of recent games with mixed results. In their last clash, on January 20, 2024, for the Asian Cup (CPA), Jordan drew 2-2 with South Korea. Before that, on January 15, they beat Malaysia ;sia 4-0 in the same competition. However, on January 9, they faced Japan in a friendly (AMS) and suffered a 6-1 defeat. 

Jordan's performances in previous games include a 2-1 victory over Qatar on January 5, a 2-0 defeat to Saudi Arabia on December 28, 2023, and a 1-1 draw with Tajikistan on October 17, 2023.

On the international scene, the adverse results against Iran stand out; (1-3) and Azerbaijan (1-2) in September 2023. With ups and downs, the Jordanian team seeks consistency and improvements in its performance in the next competitions.

The game will be played at Estádio Internacional Khalifa

The Jordan vs Bahrain game will be played at Estádio Internacional Khalifa, with a capacity at 45.857 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Asian Cup: Jordan vs Bahrain live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
