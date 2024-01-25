ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Jordan vs Bahrain Live Score Here
BAHRAIN!
BAHRAIN AS A VISITOR!
The friendlies were also the scene of success for Bahrain, with notable victories over Syria, Qatar, Malaysia, Thailand and Myanmar. On March 28, 2023, Bahrain beat Syria 1-0, and on January 10, 2023, they beat Qatar 2-1. Highlight is the 2-1 victory over Malaysia ;sia on June 11, 2022, at the CPA, and the 2-0 victories over Thailand and Myanmar in friendlies held in May 2022.
Despite a 3-1 defeat to Thailand on 24 May 2022, Bahrain bounced back with victories over the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Oman. in friendlies and the Asian World Cup Qualifiers respectively, demonstrating consistency and determination in his recent competitive journey.
JORDAN AS PRINCIPAL!
Previous results show a mix of wins and losses. A 4-0 victory over the Philippines on March 28, 2023, in a friendly, stands out, while Jordan faced challenges against renowned teams, such as the 1-3 defeat to Spain in 17 November 2022.
In the CPA scenario, Jordan achieved convincing victories over Kuwait (3-0) and Nepal (2-0) in June 2022. These results highlight the team's ability to achieve victories significant challenges, but also face challenges in the face of stronger opponents, indicating the need for consistency and improvements to achieve future goals.
GAME STAGE!
Situated in a strategic region, the Khalifa International Stadium is a great destination. It is often chosen as a stage for international games, contributing to the promotion of the sport and providing fans with exciting experiences. Its modern infrastructure and bold design offer a vibrant atmosphere during events, providing comfort and convenience to spectators.
In addition to its role as a venue for sporting competitions, the stadium also plays a significant role in promoting national pride and uniting the community around sport . Its importance transcends sporting boundaries, representing a symbol of excellence and a place where unforgettable memories are created for athletes and fans. The Khalifa International Stadium continues to play a central role in the local and international sporting scene, establishing itself as an iconic center for exciting events and sporting celebrations.
HISTORIC!
However, the record includes moments of balance, such as goalless draws on August 29, 2017 and September 4, 2016, both in friendlies. Bahrain had a crucial victory on 4 August 2019 in the West Asian Cup (WAC), defeating Jordan 1-0.
The rivalry between Bahrain and Jordan remains intense, with both teams seeking to assert their superiority in upcoming clashes, contributing to an exciting and unpredictable scenario in future events.
HOW DOES BAHRAIN ARRIVE?
In the most recent game on January 20, 2024, in the Asian Cup, Bahrain faced Malaysia and won 1-0. Before that, on January 15, in the CPA, the team faced South Korea and suffered a 3-1 defeat. The last game of 2023, on 21 November at the World Units of Measurement Championship, resulted in a 2-0 defeat to the UAE. United Arabs.
In friendlies, Bahrain won victories against Yemen, Philippines, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan, but faced defeats against Angola, Australia and Kuwait. The team demonstrated a mixed performance, with positive results and challenges to overcome, seeking improvements in future competitions.
HOW DO YOU GET TO JORDAN?
Jordan's performances in previous games include a 2-1 victory over Qatar on January 5, a 2-0 defeat to Saudi Arabia on December 28, 2023, and a 1-1 draw with Tajikistan on October 17, 2023.
On the international scene, the adverse results against Iran stand out; (1-3) and Azerbaijan (1-2) in September 2023. With ups and downs, the Jordanian team seeks consistency and improvements in its performance in the next competitions.