ADVERTISEMENT
Don't leave here to follow Kyrgyzstan vs Oman live
Where and how Kyrgyzstan vs Oman online and live
Kyrgyzstan vs Oman can be tuned from the ViX+ App live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Kyrgyzstan vs Oman match corresponding to Matchday 3 of the Asian Cup group stage?
Argentina: 09:00 hours
Bolivia: 09:00 hours
Brazil: 09:00 hours
Chile: 09:00 hours
Colombia: 09:00 hours
Ecuador: 09:00 hours
United States: 11:00 a.m. PT and 11:00 a.m. ET
Mexico: 09:00 hours
Paraguay: 09:00 hours
Peru: 10:00 a.m.
Uruguay: 2:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 09:00 hours
Japan: 09:00 hours
India: 7:00 p.m.
Nigeria: 00:00 hours
South Africa: 01:00 hours
Australia: 1:00 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 2:00 p.m.
Kyrgyzstan Statements
"It is difficult for me to assess the referee's red card decision. Losing two goals against Saudi Arabia in this situation is a good result, but the fact is that we still lost."
"The possibility of qualifying is still open if we beat Oman, so we will fight until the end."
Oman's latest lineup
Kyrgyzstan's latest lineup
How does Oman get there?
How does Kyrgyzstan arrive?