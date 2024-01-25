ADVERTISEMENT

10:00 PMan hour ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Kyrgyzstan vs Oman live, in addition to the latest information emerging from the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
9:55 PMan hour ago

The match will be broadcast on television on the TUDN channel.

Kyrgyzstan vs Oman can be tuned from the ViX+ App live streams.

9:50 PMan hour ago

What time is the Kyrgyzstan vs Oman match corresponding to Matchday 3 of the Asian Cup group stage?

This is the start time of the Kyrgyzstan vs Oman match on January 24, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 09:00 hours

Bolivia: 09:00 hours

Brazil: 09:00 hours

Chile: 09:00 hours

Colombia: 09:00 hours

Ecuador: 09:00 hours

United States: 11:00 a.m. PT and 11:00 a.m. ET

Mexico: 09:00 hours

Paraguay: 09:00 hours

Peru: 10:00 a.m.

Uruguay: 2:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 09:00 hours

Japan: 09:00 hours

India: 7:00 p.m.

Nigeria: 00:00 hours

South Africa: 01:00 hours

Australia: 1:00 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 2:00 p.m.

9:45 PMan hour ago

Kyrgyzstan Statements

Štefan Tarkovič spoke before this match: "We received tough opposition from Saudi Arabia, especially after the expulsion of two players. We played with a lot of fighting spirit and even Kyrgyzstan was the second youngest team on average in the Asian Cup in Qatar" .

"It is difficult for me to assess the referee's red card decision. Losing two goals against Saudi Arabia in this situation is a good result, but the fact is that we still lost."

"The possibility of qualifying is still open if we beat Oman, so we will fight until the end."

9:40 PMan hour ago

Oman's latest lineup

Ibrahim Al Mukhaini; Arshad Al Alawi, Khalid Al Braiki, Ahmed Al Khamisi, A. Al Kaabi, Harib Al Saadi; J. Al Yahmadi, Abdullah Fawaz, Salaah Al Yahyei; Isaam Al Sabhi, Muhsen Al Ghasaani.
9:35 PMan hour ago

Kyrgyzstan's latest lineup

E. Tokotaev; A. Mischenko, K. Brauzman, A. Akmatov, T. Kouzubaev, B. Sagynbaev; K. Zhyrgalbek, O. Abdurakhmanov, K. Merk, G. Alykulov; E. Batyrkanov.
9:30 PMan hour ago

How does Oman get there?

Oman tied against Thailand on the second day, the teams have little at stake in this match, where they will seek to close with dignity and not be last in the group.
9:25 PM2 hours ago

How does Kyrgyzstan arrive?

Kyrgyzstan fell to Saudi Arabia in the last round played two goals to zero, the local squad will go all out to add three and close this phase in a good way. They still have a chance to qualify if they win this match, so they will leave everything to come out successful.

9:20 PM2 hours ago

Kyrgyzstan vs Oman match will be played at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium

The Kyrgyzstan vs Oman match will be played at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium located in Doha, Qatar. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
9:15 PM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Kyrgyzstan vs Oman match, corresponding to Matchday 3 of the group stage of the Asian Cup. The match will take place at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium at 11:00 am.
