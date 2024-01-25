So, where were Aston Villa 10 years ago?

2013/2014



Well, they were still in the Premier League and under the leadership of managerial veteran Paul Lambert. This was a season where the claret and blue side struggled. They finished 15th and only five points clear of the relegation zone. For a club that regularly attracted roughly 38,000 people at Villa Park, this season was truly unacceptable.

Was it any better in the domestic cups?

Well… no, third round exits in both the FA Cup and the League Cup further establishes the point on how poor this season was for The Villa. A 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United in the FA Cup was possibly the worst moment this campaign as The Blades were two divisions below at this time.

Summary:

Manager: Paul Lambert

Premier League position: 15th

FA Cup: Third round

League Cup: Third round

Top goalscorer: Christian Benteke (11)

Tim Sherwood manager of Aston Villa looks dejected in defeat after the FA Cup Final between Aston Villa and Arsenal. Photo: Paul Gilham, gettyimages

2014/15

Could Aston Villa improve on their relatively dire 13/14 campaign this time round?

In terms of league position, there was no improvements. This season was actually a step back for the side from the East Midlands. They ended the season in 17th position, so two places behind where they were last season.

Paul Lambert was eventually sacked after two lacklustre campaigns in a row and was replaced by Tim Sherwood, which raised some eyebrows from the Villa faithful.

Fans were given some belief and hope in their side when Villa beat Liverpool at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-final. They were unable to get past Arsenal, but even reaching the final was seen as a success in such a miserable Premier League season.

Summary:

Managers: Paul Lambert (Until 11th February 2015), Tim Sherwood

Premier League position: 17th

FA Cup: Runners-up

League Cup: Second round

Top goalscorer: Christian Benteke (15)

Remi Garde manager of Aston Villa talks to the press during a press conference. Photo: Neville Williams, gettyimages

2015/16

Ask any Aston Villa fan about what they think is the clubs worst season in its history, and I guarantee they’ll say the 2015/16 campaign.

How did this season go so wrong? The club were relegated from the Premier League for the first time ever and not only were they relegated, they finished rock bottom.

A points tally of 17 is only worsened by Sunderland who achieved 15 in the 2005/06 season, and Derby who totalled 11 points in the 2007/08 season.

Villa managed to go 19 games without a win between August and January which is a club record.

You know when a season hasn’t gone particularly well when you cycle through four managers (including interim managers) in one season.

Villa fans will be hoping that a season like this will never happen again in their lifetime.

Summary:

Managers: Tim Sherwood (Until 25th October 2015) Kevin MacDonald (Interim until 2nd November 2015), Remi Garde (Until 29th March 2016), Eric Black (Interim)

Premier League position: 20th

FA Cup: Fourth round

League Cup: Fourth round

Top goalscorer: Jordan Ayew (7)

Steve Bruce manager of Aston Villa during the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Preston North End. Photo: Neville Williams

2016/17

A first season in the championship since the formation of the Premier League, did the Villa come straight back up? Simple answer, no.

Roberto Di Matteo began the campaign as the new Villa boss but only lasted approximately two months after a 2-0 defeat against Preston North End.

Steve Bruce was then brought in and in just his second game in charge, a victory against Reading meant that Villa recorded their first away win in 14 months which shows the struggles this side have had over the last two seasons.

In the League Cup, the claret and blue side were beaten by League 2 side Luton Town to further embarrass the club and its fans.

Summary:

Managers: Roberto Di Matteo (Until 3rd October), Steve Bruce

Championship position: 13th

FA Cup: Third round

League Cup: First round

Top goalscorer: Jonathan Kodjia (19)

Aston Villa's Albert Adomah vies for possession with Queens Park Rangers' Darnell Furlong and Ryan Manning. Photo: Andrew Kearns - CameraSport, gettyimages

2017/18

Another season in the championship, and another season without promotion for Steve Bruce’s side much to the annoyance of the Villa fans.

It was a much-improved campaign however, with the club finishing the season in fourth place, but were unable to get past the playoff final following a 1-0 defeat to Fulham at Wembley.

With Steve Bruce being able to stay the full season, this helped Villa become more stable in comparison to the last few campaigns where it’s been difficult for managers to stay for a long period of time.

In terms of domestic competitions, it was another disappointing set of cup runs but promotion was the main priority of all the fans at the club but unfortunately, it wasn’t to be this time round.

Summary:

Manager: Steve Bruce

Championship position: 4th (Runners-up in play-offs)

FA Cup: Third round

League Cup: Third round

Top goalscorer: Albert Adomah (15)

Dean Smith, Manager of Aston Villa looks dejected as his leaves the pitch following defeat in the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Aston Villa. Photo: Alex Pantling, gettyimages

2018/19

Well, what was that I was saying about the importance of managerial stability?

Steve Bruce lasted about two months into the 2018/19 season but fortunately for Villa fans, this proved to be a brilliant decision.

Dean Smith was the man appointed just a week later with the club languishing in 15th place.

What followed was truly impressive, with the side enduring their longest winning run in their history after securing 10 successive victories after a 1-0 win against Millwall.

Rather interestingly, Villa finished one place lower than the previous season but were still able to qualify for the play-offs.

This time, they got over that hurdle and beat Frank Lampard’s Derby County in the final to return to the topflight where many fans will believe they belong.

Star striker Tammy Abraham proved to be a vital part of this successful side after scoring 25 goals in the league.

Summary:

Managers: Steve Bruce (Until 3rd October), Dean Smith

Championship position: 5th (Promoted via play-offs)

FA Cup: Third round

League Cup: Second round

Top goalscorer: Tammy Abraham (26)

Newcastle United's Isaac Hayden battles with Aston Villa's Jack Grealish during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Aston Villa. Photo: Alex Dodd - CameraSport, gettyimages

2019/20

So, back in the Premier League after three seasons out. What kind of impact can Aston Villa make on their return?

It turned out to be a rather up and down season for The Villains where they spent most of the campaign in the relegation zone but were able to go deep into the League Cup.

Dean Smith’s side were four points from safety coming into the last four league games, and were somehow able to escape following a 1-1 draw with West Ham on the final day.

Despite the poor league form Villa had suffered from, they were able to beat four Premier League teams on the way to the League Cup final.

However, they were unable to beat Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City at Wembley after succumbing to a 2-1 defeat.

Having avoided relegation and reaching a cup final, this season can be looked back on as a slight success for The Villa.

Summary:

Manager: Dean Smith

Premier League position: 17th

FA Cup: Third round

League Cup: Runners-up

Top goalscorer: Jack Grealish (10)

Adrian of Liverpool shakes hands with Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa as the final score of 7-2 is seen on the big screen behind. Photo: Pool, gettyimages

2020/21

What a crazy year this was. No fans in stadiums due to the Coronavirus pandemic and some mental results in the Premier League. But how did Villa get on?

This was probably one of the most boring seasons Villa have taken part in for a while. No threat of relegation, no need for promotion. Just a solid season for The Villans.

They couldn’t quite make the League Cup final again or go on a good run in the FA Cup, but they Smith’s side were able to cement their place as a mid-table Premier League side.

This season actually included a remarkable 7-2 victory against champions Liverpool. Like I said, this season was very hectic indeed!

Summary:

Manager: Dean Smith

Premier League position: 11th

FA Cup: Third round

League Cup: Fourth round

Top goalscorer: Ollie Watkins (16)

Steven Gerrard head coach of Aston Villa in action during a training session. Photo: Neville Williams, gettyimages

2021/22

This season proved to be a bit of a struggle for the East Midlands side after sacking Dean Smith following a disappointing start and taking a risk in appointing Steven Gerrard who had just come off the back of winning the Scottish Premiership with Rangers.

In a campaign where they sold club captain Jack Grealish to Manchester City and change manager, finishing 14th could be seen as not a bad result.

Again, more poor performances in both domestic cups meant it was yet another trophyless year for Villa however being beaten by both Chelsea and Manchester United isn’t something to be embarrassed about.

Villa fans would be excited about performances of Ollie Watkins who is beginning to prove himself as a key player for the side.

Summary:

Managers: Dean Smith (Until 7th November), Steven Gerrard

Premier League position: 14th

FA Cup: Third round

League Cup: Third round

Top goalscorer: Ollie Watkins (11)

Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa scores for Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Aston Villa. Photo: Neville Williams, gettyimages

2022/23

Now this is more like it! A season that Villa fans will look back on a lot more fondly.

Gerrard could not make it past the second season in charge and was replaced by serial winner Unai Emery. This was a serious acquisition by Aston Villa as this shown intent and that the owners of the club have big ambitions with this current side.

Despite a humiliating exit in the third round of the FA Cup to Stevenage, Villa were able to finish the season in 7th place in the league and therefore qualified for the play-off rounds of the Europa Conference League.

The horizon is now looking a lot brighter for the Villa faithful, with them now in Europe and a manager who always excels in European competitions. The ambitions will be higher than ever.

Summary:

Managers: Steven Gerrard (Until 21st October), Unai Emery

Premier League position: 7th

FA Cup: Third round

League Cup: Third round

Top goalscorer: Ollie Watkins (16)

Fireworks and smoke greet the players as they enter the pitch before the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester City. Photo: Visionhaus, gettyimages

2023/24

And here we are, the current day. Villa currently sit in 4th place in the Premier League and everything is looking brighter than ever at Villa Park.

There are even some very optimistic fans believing they could even be on a title charge.

The impact Unai Emery has had on this side is truly remarkable, they’ve gone from looking like a club lost and with no ambition, to a side who look like they can trouble the established top six and even qualify for the Champions League.

Now I’m writing this in January, so obviously there is still a long way to go. It will be interesting to see where Villa end up and whether Emery can even bring a European trophy to Villa Park.

The future is looking bright for the claret and blue side!

Current Summary:

Manager: Unai Emery

Premier League position: 4th

FA Cup: Into the fourth round

League Cup: Third round

Europa Conference League: Into the Round of 16

Top goalscorer: Ollie Watkins (14)