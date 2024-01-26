ADVERTISEMENT

11:19 PM5 minutes ago

Stay tuned here to follow Australia vs Indonesia

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Australia vs Indonesia as well as the latest information from the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
11:14 PM10 minutes ago

Where to watch Australia vs Indonesia in AFC Asian Cup 2024?

If you want to watch the Australia vs Indonesia match, you can follow it on TV through Paramount+


If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

11:09 PM15 minutes ago

What time is the match between Australia vs Indonesia in Asian Cup 2024?

This is the starting time of the match in several countries:

Argentina: 5:30 AM

Bolivia: 4:30 AM

Brazil: 5:30 AM

Chile: 4:30 AM

Colombia: 3:30 AM

Ecuador: 3:30 AM

USA: 6:30 AM

Spain: 12:30 PM

Mexico: 5:30 AM

Paraguay: 6:30 AM

Peru: 6:30 AM

Uruguay: 7:30 AM

Venezuela: 6:30 AM

England: 10:30 AM

Australia : 19:30 AM

India: 15:45 AM

11:04 PM20 minutes ago

Watch out for this player from Indonesia

Marselino Ferdinan, a 19-year-old playmaker, plays for Deinze U21, a Belgian league team. He even played for the first team last season. He started all three games in the Asian Cup and scored the first goal, although it was not enough to prevent his team's defeat. In 20 caps for the senior national team, he has three goals and one assist.

 

10:59 PM25 minutes ago

Watch out for this player from Australia

Jacskon Jackson Irvine has two goals in two games at the AFC Asian Cup. He scored in his debut against India and his goal against Syria sent his team to the round of 16, but did not score in the final match against Uzbekistan. The 30-year-old midfielder plays in Bundesliga 2 with St. Pauli. He has three goals and four assists in seven games in 2023/24. In 66 caps for Australia's senior national team, he has 13 goals and three assists.

 

10:54 PM30 minutes ago

News - Indonesia

They have lost seven of their last eight matches. After losing to Iraq and drawing against the Philippines in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, they closed the year. Before the Asian Cup, they have played three friendly matches and lost all three of them. They have been on the scoresheet by Libya and Iran, while in their second duel against Libya they conceded by the minimum. 

 

This is the fifth time they have played in the Asian Cup. They have not qualified for almost 17 years, 2007 being the last time. In the four previous editions they did not get past the group stage and have only managed two victories in this competition.

 

In this edition they started with a 1-3 defeat against Iraq. In the second match they beat Vietnam 1-0, while in the third match of the group stage they lost against Japan. In the end they qualified for the round of 16 as the fourth best third-placed team.

10:49 PM35 minutes ago

News - Australia

They have seven consecutive undefeated matches, six of them victories. Their last defeat was against England in a friendly match. They have only played one friendly match and that was against Bahrain where they lost 0-2. In their Asian Cup opener they beat India 2-0 with goals from Irvine and Bos. Irvine came up again to give the Australian team their second win against Syria. In the last matchday they drew 1-1 against Uzbekistan, a result that allowed them to advance to the round of 16 as group B winners.


They had not played in the Asian Cup until 2006. Since then they have qualified for all five editions. They were champions in 2015, being hosts. In the last edition they reached the quarterfinals.

10:44 PM40 minutes ago

Background

A total of 12 times these two teams have met, with a balance of nine wins for Australia and three draws. Indonesia has never won. The last time they met was in March 2010 in Asian Cup qualifying where Australia won 1-0. This will be the first time that these two teams meet in the Asian Cup.
10:39 PMan hour ago

The Stadium

The match will be played at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, a stadium located in the city of Rayan. It was inaugurated in 1974 and has a capacity of 15,000 spectators.

 

10:34 PMan hour ago

Preview of the match

Australia and Indonesia will meet this Sunday, January 28, 2024 in the round of 16 of the AFC Asian Cup 2024.
10:29 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the match between Australia vs Indonesia in AFC Asian Cup 2024

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Manuel Carmona
Manuel Carmona
Córdoba, Spain | Periodista Deportivo Editor | [email protected]
5$
10$
15$