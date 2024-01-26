ADVERTISEMENT

Stay tuned to follow Colombia U23 vs Brazil U23 live in a U23 Pre-Olympic match.

In a few minutes we will share with you the starting lineups for the Colombia U23 vs. Brazil U23 live in the U23 Pre-Olympic, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Nacional Brigido Iriarte. Stay tuned to VAVEL's live minute-by-minute coverage of the match.
Other matches tomorrow at the 2024 Pre-Olympic Games

Tomorrow, in addition to this match between Colombia and Brazil U-23, Bolivia U-23 vs Ecuador U-23 will also play in group A. There is no doubt that two very exciting games with high quality players are waiting for us.
Brígido Iriarte National Stadium

It is located in Caracas, Venezuela, is one of the most important stadiums in the South American country, although it is one of the least capacity, has a capacity to receive 10 thousand spectators and was inaugurated in 1983, will host this U-23 match between Colombia and Brazil, a match that promises to be one of the best matches tomorrow.

Where and how to watch Brazil vs Colombia online and live in the U23 Pre-Olympic Games

The Brazil vs Colombia match will not be broadcasted on TV.
The Brazil vs Colombia match will be broadcasted via streaming on Claro Sports' Youtube channel.

If you want to watch Brazil vs Colombia live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is the match of Brazil vs Colombia in the U23 Pre-Olympic?

This is the kick-off time for the Brazil vs Colombia match on January 26, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 20:00 hours

Bolivia: 20:00 hours

Brazil: 20:00 hours

Chile: 20:00 hours

Colombia: 20:00 hours

Ecuador: 8:00 p.m.

Spain: 00:00 hours

United States: 15:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET

Mexico: 17:00 hours

Paraguay: 20:00 hours

Peru: 20:00 hours

Uruguay: 20:00 hours

Venezuela: 20:00 hours

Japan: 04:00 hours

India: 03:00 hours

Nigeria: 3:00 a.m.

South Africa: 03:00 hours

Australia: 08:00 hours

United Kingdom: 00:00 hours

France: 00:00 hours

Italy: 00:00 hours

Netherlands: 00:00 hours

Belgium: 00:00 hours

Germany: 00:00 hours

Absences

Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad and their best players for this game, which has a special ingredient for being a game with two very important teams with a high level in this U-23 category.
Background

These two teams have faced each other on 4 occasions, leaving a record of 3 wins for the Brazilian team, one draw and Colombia has never been able to defeat the Brazilian team, so tomorrow they will come out as strong favorites to take the 3 points and be at the top of their group.
How is Colombia U23 arriving?

On the other hand, the Colombia U13 team comes from a very ugly 3-0 loss against its similar team of Ecuador, the Colombian team will seek against Brazil to get its first win and dream with the qualification to Paris 2024, they will have a hard task tomorrow but not impossible for them, a very close match is expected, this way the two teams arrive to this day 3.
How is Brazil U23 arriving?

Brazil U-23 comes from defeating Bolivia 1-0 with a goal by the great revelation Endrick, the Brazilian team debuted in a great way to take the first 3 points, for their second match they will face Colombia which is an even more complicated team where it is expected to be a very close match with two teams that are always power in Conmebol, this is how Brazil arrives to this day 3 of the U23 Pre-Olympic towards the Olympic Games in Paris 2024.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Brazil U23 vs Colombia U23, corresponding to Day 3 of the U23 Pre-Olympic. The match will take place at the Estadio Nacional Brígido Iriarte at 17:00.
