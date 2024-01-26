ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Follow here Chelsea vs Aston Villa Live Score
Follow Chelsea vs Aston Villa live score here. Everything you need to know about this FA Cup Fourth Round match is on VAVEL. In a few more moments we will present you with more data, news, images, starting lineups and everything that comes out of the Stamford Bridge Stadium, home of Chelsea. Don't miss a single detail of this match live, updated and commented by VAVEL USA.
How to watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch the game Chelsea vs Aston Villa live on TV, your options are: ESPN +
If you want to directly stream it: ESPN + app
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Last lineup Aston Villa
Martinez, Konsa, Diego Carlos, Lenglet, Alex Moreno, Bailey, Kamara, Douglaz Luiz, McGinn, Diaby, Watkins.
Last lineup Chelsea
Petrovic, Gusto, Disasi, Gilchrist, Colwill, Enzo, Caicedo, Palmer, Sterling, Mudryk, Broja.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this match between Chelsea vs Aston Villa will be Robert Jones; Ian Hussin first line; Bhupinder Singh Gill, second line; David Webb, fourth assistant.
How are Aston Villa coming into this match?
On the other hand, Aston Villa, led by Unai Emery, will have the difficult task of visiting Stamford Bridge, but they want to take advantage of Chelsea's irregular pace to stay alive in the FA Cup. The Villans have had a great season in the Premier League and, currently, they are in 4th position in the overall table with 43 points product of 13 wins, 4 draws and 4 defeats. They are only 5 points behind the leader, Liverpool, and they want to continue with the good momentum. Aston Villa arrives to this FA Cup match after playing the 21st round of the Premier League against Everton; this match ended in a goalless draw. As for the Cup tournament, the Villans are coming from eliminating Middlesbrough by a score of 1-0.
How are Chelsea coming into this match?
The blue club, managed by the Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, has had a rather irregular balance in this first half of the season since in the Premier League, it is not even in the top 5 and therefore is not stepping on European competition positions since it is in 9th position in the overall table registering only 31 points after 21 rounds, product of 9 wins, 4 draws and 8 defeats. However, in the FA Cup they will have their second test of fire since in their debut match, the London team faced Preston North End where they would get their pass to the fourth round with a 4-0 victory. But, the Chelsea should not be confident as due to their irregular pace in these last months, the visitors could give them a bitter surprise at Stamford Bridge. The Blues need a win if they are to keep up their pace in the cup competition. In their most recent match, Chelsea scored an emphatic 6-1 win over Middlesbrough to advance to the EFL Cup final.
FA Cup Fourth Round
We are about to finish the first month of the year and now we are back with the activity of the best tournaments at club level this weekend. On Friday, we continue with the soccer activity with the FA Cup in England, in its fourth round, with a match between two teams that live very different realities.Chelsea and Aston Villa, two teams that play in the Premier League, will face each other in this match where the Londoners will seek to take advantage of their home advantage to advance to the next round of the cup tournament, while the visitors want to surprise and bring joy to their fans. Can Chelsea achieve the victory or will the visitors of Aston Villa do it?
The match will be played at the Stamford Bridge Stadium
The match between Chelsea vs Aston Villa will be played at Stamford Bridge Stadium, in the city of London, England. Kickoff is scheduled at 2:45 pm (ET).
Welcome, VAVEL friends!
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 FA Cup match: Chelsea vs Aston Villa Live Updates!
My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Don't move from here!