Update Live Commentary
3:00 AMan hour ago

Don't leave here to follow Tottenham vs Manchester City live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Tottenham vs Manchester City live, in addition to the latest information emerging from the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
2:55 AMan hour ago

Where and how Tottenham vs Manchester City online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the TUDN channel.

Tottenham vs Manchester City can be tuned from the ViX+ App live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

2:50 AMan hour ago

What time is the Tottenham vs Manchester City match corresponding to the fourth round of the FA Cup?

This is the start time of the Tottenham vs Manchester City match on January 25, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 2:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 2:00 p.m.

Brazil: 2:00 p.m.

Chile: 2:00 p.m.

Colombia: 2:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.

United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 4:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 2:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 3:00 p.m.

Peru: 6:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 7:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 2:00 p.m.

Japan: 2:00 p.m.

India: 02:00 hours

Nigeria: 07:00 hours

South Africa: 08:00 hours

Australia: 07:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 8:00 p.m.

2:45 AM2 hours ago

Manchester City Statements

Pep Guardiola spoke to the media before facing this team for the fourth round: "As a lawyer that he is, and as president of UEFA, he should wait. He has to respect the decisions and wait. He has a lot to do at UEFA. The Lawyers should respect the processes, and we have the right to defend ourselves.

"Well, personally I wish him the best, good luck. He changed streets but not cities. He has been an important person in our organization, Ferran Soriano's right-hand man. He decided to leave the club and continue on his way. The club will find the way forward and you will find the right person or people to do it.

"The club says it's not done yet. He traveled yesterday to undergo the medical examination, but the signing is not confirmed. In principle he would go on loan for six months. I hope he can play the minutes he deserves and I couldn't give him. It is what it is, I wish him well. I have said it many times, he is a human being and an exceptional footballer, otherwise he would not be an England international. I hope he can show it. If I give him 10 or 15 minutes in a row he can do well. I didn't give it to him, so It's just that I feel responsible. At the same time I have to be honest with myself, you have to decide what you want in your squad. I am very grateful to him for his behavior on and off the field. I hope he has minutes, does well and when he comes back to "Next season we'll see what happens."

"That is our reality. It is a final, a eliminatory and to pass we have to score. We have the opportunity to break a bad streak. The feeling was always that we played exceptionally, very well, but the reality is that we did not score and we lost five times".

"He is about to return. He won't do it tomorrow, but soon. The training camp in Abu Dhabi went well for him, he completed several sessions and also trained with us in the last sessions here, but he is not yet in perfect condition. We will wait a little longer ".

2:40 AM2 hours ago

Manchester City's latest lineup

Ederson, Walker, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol, Rodrigo, Kovacic, Bernardo, Foden, Doku, Alvarez.
2:35 AM2 hours ago

Tottenham's latest lineup

Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Evans, Diogo Dalot; Mainoo, Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, Garnacho, Rashford, Højlund
2:30 AM2 hours ago

How does Manchester City arrive?

Manchester City arrived after beating Newcastle three goals to two in a very exciting duel, the visitor managed to add three in a match that started with a loss and ended up turning around to achieve a great victory.

 

2:25 AM2 hours ago

How does Tottenham arrive?

Tottenham tied in the Premier League against Manchester United by two goals, the local squad will seek the complex task of beating City and thus stay alive in this competition.

 

2:20 AM2 hours ago

The Tottenham vs Manchester City match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The Tottenham vs Manchester City match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium located in Tottenham, United Kingdom. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
2:15 AM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Tottenham vs Manchester City match, corresponding to the fourth round of the FA Cup. The match will take place at the FA Cup Stadium at 2:00 p.m.
