ADVERTISEMENT
Don't leave here to follow Tottenham vs Manchester City live
Where and how Tottenham vs Manchester City online and live
Tottenham vs Manchester City can be tuned from the ViX+ App live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the Tottenham vs Manchester City match corresponding to the fourth round of the FA Cup?
Argentina: 2:00 p.m.
Bolivia: 2:00 p.m.
Brazil: 2:00 p.m.
Chile: 2:00 p.m.
Colombia: 2:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.
United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 4:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 2:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 3:00 p.m.
Peru: 6:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 7:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 2:00 p.m.
Japan: 2:00 p.m.
India: 02:00 hours
Nigeria: 07:00 hours
South Africa: 08:00 hours
Australia: 07:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 8:00 p.m.
Manchester City Statements
"Well, personally I wish him the best, good luck. He changed streets but not cities. He has been an important person in our organization, Ferran Soriano's right-hand man. He decided to leave the club and continue on his way. The club will find the way forward and you will find the right person or people to do it.
"The club says it's not done yet. He traveled yesterday to undergo the medical examination, but the signing is not confirmed. In principle he would go on loan for six months. I hope he can play the minutes he deserves and I couldn't give him. It is what it is, I wish him well. I have said it many times, he is a human being and an exceptional footballer, otherwise he would not be an England international. I hope he can show it. If I give him 10 or 15 minutes in a row he can do well. I didn't give it to him, so It's just that I feel responsible. At the same time I have to be honest with myself, you have to decide what you want in your squad. I am very grateful to him for his behavior on and off the field. I hope he has minutes, does well and when he comes back to "Next season we'll see what happens."
"That is our reality. It is a final, a eliminatory and to pass we have to score. We have the opportunity to break a bad streak. The feeling was always that we played exceptionally, very well, but the reality is that we did not score and we lost five times".
"He is about to return. He won't do it tomorrow, but soon. The training camp in Abu Dhabi went well for him, he completed several sessions and also trained with us in the last sessions here, but he is not yet in perfect condition. We will wait a little longer ".
Manchester City's latest lineup
Tottenham's latest lineup
How does Manchester City arrive?
How does Tottenham arrive?