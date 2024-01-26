ADVERTISEMENT

2:45 AM2 hours ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Bristol City vs Nottingham Forest live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the grass of the Ashton Gate Stadium.

Do not miss a detail of the match Bristol City vs Nottingham Forest live updates and commentaries of VAVEL USA.
 

2:40 AM2 hours ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Bristol City vs Nottingham Forest match for FA Cup

Bristol City vs Nottingham Forest can be tuned into the ESPN+ live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

This is the start time of the Bristol City vs Nottingham Forest match on January 25th in several countries:
 

Argentine: 04:45 PM
Bolivia: 03:45 PM
Brazil: 04:45 PM
Chile: 04:45 PM
Colombia: 02:45 PM
Ecuador: 02:45 PM
United States (ET): 02:45 PM
Mexico: 01:45 PM
Paraguay: 04:45 PM
Peru: 02:45 PM
Uruguay: 04:45 PM
Venezuela: 03:45 PM
Japan: 04:45 AM (next day)
India: 13:15 PM (next day)
Nigeria: 08:45 PM
South Africa: 09:45 PM
Australia: 06:45 AM (next day)
United Kingdom: 07:45 PM

2:35 AM2 hours ago

Chris Wood: player to watch for Nottingham Forest

Watch out for Chris Wood for this match. The 32-year-old New Zealand striker is in very good shape. He has nine goals scored with his team, as well as one assist.

We hope Chris Wood has a good performance in today's game.

2:30 AM2 hours ago

Tommy Conway: player to watch for Bristol City

Watch out for Tommy Conway for this match. The 21-year-old English striker is in very good shape. He has six goals in 21 games for his team, he was the scorer of the goal against West Ham in the FA Cup.

We hope Conway has a good performance in today's game.

2:25 AM2 hours ago

Latest games between Bristol City and Nottingham Forest

Bristol City and Nottingham Forest have played each other on 29 occasions; of which, Bristol has won 8, drawn 11 and Nottingham has won 10.

In the last five games, one has been for Bristol, three for Nottingham and one draw.

Their most recent matchup was won by Nottingham, with a score of 2-0.

Let's see how they do today, it will be a game with a lot of emotions!

2:20 AM2 hours ago

Nottingham Forest's latest lineup

This was Nottingham's most recent starting XI, in their league match against Brentford:

M. Turner, N. Tavares, Murillo, A. Omobamidele, G. Montiel, Danilo, O. Mangala, C. Hudson-Odoi, R. Yates, N. Domínguez, C. Wood.

2:15 AM2 hours ago

Bristol City's latest lineup

This was Bristol's most recent starting XI, in their league match against Watford:

M. O’Leary, R. Dickie, Z. Vyner, G. Tanner, C. Pring, M. James, J. Williams, R. McCrorie, S. Twine, J. Knight, T. Conway.

2:10 AM2 hours ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

For tonight's match, the referee team will be made up of:

Referee: Stuart Attwell
Assistant 1: James Mainwaring
Assistant 2: Sam Lewis
Fourth Referee: James Bell
VAR: N/A
AVAR: N/A

2:05 AM2 hours ago

Ashton Gate Stadium

Ashton Gate Stadium is located in Bristol, England. It was inaugurated in 1887 and has capacity for 27,000 spectators. The stadium is located south of the River Avon. It is home to Bristol City and the Bristol Bears of Rugby. Several concerts have also been given here.
2:00 AM2 hours ago

Nottingham Forest: to regain victory

On the other hand, the Tricky Trees are expected to win this match, they are slight favorites despite being in 16th place in the Premier League. They won their previous FA Cup game, the replay against Blackpool.
1:55 AM2 hours ago

Bristol City: they will seek to repeat history

The Championship surprised in their previous FA Cup match, winning 1-0 and eliminating West Ham. Now they will look to beat Nottingham to continue advancing.
1:50 AM2 hours ago

The FA Cup is here!

Bristol City and Nottingham Forest will play at maximum intensity in this game, they will seek their place in the fourth round of the cup.

Both teams must be focused, knowing what they are at stake, because no one wants to miss the opportunity to advance and continue in the fight. Let us remember that this tournament is characterized by confrontations between teams from different divisions (categories), which makes it even more exciting.

Who will win and advance to the next round?

1:45 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 FA Cup match: Bristol City vs Nottingham Forest Live Updates!

My name is Ramón Betech and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
