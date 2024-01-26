ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Bristol City vs Nottingham Forest Live Score
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Bristol City vs Nottingham Forest match for FA Cup
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
This is the start time of the Bristol City vs Nottingham Forest match on January 25th in several countries:
Argentine: 04:45 PM
Bolivia: 03:45 PM
Brazil: 04:45 PM
Chile: 04:45 PM
Colombia: 02:45 PM
Ecuador: 02:45 PM
United States (ET): 02:45 PM
Mexico: 01:45 PM
Paraguay: 04:45 PM
Peru: 02:45 PM
Uruguay: 04:45 PM
Venezuela: 03:45 PM
Japan: 04:45 AM (next day)
India: 13:15 PM (next day)
Nigeria: 08:45 PM
South Africa: 09:45 PM
Australia: 06:45 AM (next day)
United Kingdom: 07:45 PM
Chris Wood: player to watch for Nottingham Forest
We hope Chris Wood has a good performance in today's game.
Tommy Conway: player to watch for Bristol City
We hope Conway has a good performance in today's game.
Latest games between Bristol City and Nottingham Forest
In the last five games, one has been for Bristol, three for Nottingham and one draw.
Their most recent matchup was won by Nottingham, with a score of 2-0.
Let's see how they do today, it will be a game with a lot of emotions!
Nottingham Forest's latest lineup
M. Turner, N. Tavares, Murillo, A. Omobamidele, G. Montiel, Danilo, O. Mangala, C. Hudson-Odoi, R. Yates, N. Domínguez, C. Wood.
Bristol City's latest lineup
M. O’Leary, R. Dickie, Z. Vyner, G. Tanner, C. Pring, M. James, J. Williams, R. McCrorie, S. Twine, J. Knight, T. Conway.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
Referee: Stuart Attwell
Assistant 1: James Mainwaring
Assistant 2: Sam Lewis
Fourth Referee: James Bell
VAR: N/A
AVAR: N/A
Ashton Gate Stadium
Nottingham Forest: to regain victory
Bristol City: they will seek to repeat history
The FA Cup is here!
Both teams must be focused, knowing what they are at stake, because no one wants to miss the opportunity to advance and continue in the fight. Let us remember that this tournament is characterized by confrontations between teams from different divisions (categories), which makes it even more exciting.
Who will win and advance to the next round?
Do not miss a detail of the match Bristol City vs Nottingham Forest live updates and commentaries of VAVEL USA.