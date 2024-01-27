ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
10:00 AM26 minutes ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Tijuana vs Chivas live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Caliente Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
9:55 AM31 minutes ago

Where and how Tijuana vs Chivas online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the Fox Sports channel.

Tijuana vs Chivas can be tuned from the Star+ App live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

9:50 AM36 minutes ago

What time is the Tijuana vs Chivas match corresponding to Matchday 3 of Clausura 2024 of the MX League?

This is the start time of the Tijuana vs Chivas match on January 26, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 9:00 p.m.

Brazil: 9:00 p.m.

Chile: 9:00 p.m.

Colombia: 9:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 9:00 p.m.

United States: 10:00 p.m. PT and 11:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 9:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 10:00 p.m.

Peru: 01:00 hours

Uruguay: 02:00 hours

Venezuela: 9:00 p.m.

Japan: 9:00 p.m.

India: 09:00 hours

Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.

South Africa: 3:00 p.m.

Australia: 2:00 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 03:00 hours

9:45 AM41 minutes ago

Xolos Statements

Miguel Herrera spoke before the match: "The referees are not to blame, I can't blame them, complaints usually come, it was an unfortunate situation, there were many confusions in the plays, it seems to me that the referees made the decisions again, see the play closely and make decisions as quickly as possible, the two teams suffered similar plays.

"I have offensive players, many, and then the revulsive ones, another meter 9, a midfielder on the left, a containment comes out because he was tired, the last two changes are to refresh. The changes we made were offensive, of the 5 there were 4 that we were looking for who made a revolution forward, it seems to me that the team was good.

9:40 AMan hour ago

Chivas Statements

Fernando Gago spoke after Chivas' defeat: “I really liked the match, I am not alone with the result. The team played a great first half, we had 7 clear chances but we didn't hit the mark.”

“Winning or losing we are going to adjust, we were good in the pressure phase.”

"As for our style of play, we will seek to have possession when the opponent allows it and attack directly when there is space to do so."

“The needs are changing, we have a way of playing but we are also adapting to the rival we face.”

“I'm not frustrated because it's only the second game of the tournament, there were many football improvements compared to the first game.”

“This is a game, sometimes you win or lose without deserving it, that's how it is.”

“Cade Cowell entered the game very well, long spaces were presented to him and he did well. He will adapt as the games go by.”

“I loved the team in the first half, but I didn't like the first 15 of the second.”

“I was pleased that the team continued to go after the opponent's goal.”

“It is not only the center forward who defines, there are many ways to finish scoring chances. “We will work to improve accuracy and take advantage of the situations we create.”

9:35 AMan hour ago

Chivas' latest lineup

Rodriguez; Aquino, Samir, Pizarro, Angulo; Lainez, Gorriarán, Carioca, Córdova; Brunetta; Gignac
9:30 AMan hour ago

Xolos' latest lineup

Crown; Barbosa, Díaz, Balanta, Contreras; Rivera; Rodríguez, Rivera, Castañeda, Domingo Blanco; Carlos Gonzalez
9:25 AMan hour ago

How does Chivas arrive?

Chivas did not score in their last game in which they lost by the minimum in the Volcán against Tigres, so tonight they will go with everything to add three and thus give the first joy to their fans, who They already need good results.

9:20 AMan hour ago

How does Xolos arrive?

Xolos has not managed to win in the current competition, they accumulate a draw and a defeat in the first two days, against Chivas and at home they will seek to give a great duel and add three to get out of the last places of the table, in their last match they drew goalless against Atlas.

9:15 AMan hour ago

The Tijuana vs Chivas match will be played at the Caliente Stadium

The Tijuana vs Chivas match will be played at the Caliente Stadium located in Tijuana, Baja California. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
9:10 AMan hour ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Tijuana vs Chivas match, corresponding to Matchday 3 of Clausura 2024 of the Liga MX. The match will take place at the Caliente Stadium at 9:00 p.m.
