ADVERTISEMENT
Don't leave here to follow Tijuana vs Chivas live
Where and how Tijuana vs Chivas online and live
Tijuana vs Chivas can be tuned from the Star+ App live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the Tijuana vs Chivas match corresponding to Matchday 3 of Clausura 2024 of the MX League?
Argentina: 9:00 p.m.
Bolivia: 9:00 p.m.
Brazil: 9:00 p.m.
Chile: 9:00 p.m.
Colombia: 9:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 9:00 p.m.
United States: 10:00 p.m. PT and 11:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 9:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 10:00 p.m.
Peru: 01:00 hours
Uruguay: 02:00 hours
Venezuela: 9:00 p.m.
Japan: 9:00 p.m.
India: 09:00 hours
Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.
South Africa: 3:00 p.m.
Australia: 2:00 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 03:00 hours
Xolos Statements
"I have offensive players, many, and then the revulsive ones, another meter 9, a midfielder on the left, a containment comes out because he was tired, the last two changes are to refresh. The changes we made were offensive, of the 5 there were 4 that we were looking for who made a revolution forward, it seems to me that the team was good.
Chivas Statements
“Winning or losing we are going to adjust, we were good in the pressure phase.”
"As for our style of play, we will seek to have possession when the opponent allows it and attack directly when there is space to do so."
“The needs are changing, we have a way of playing but we are also adapting to the rival we face.”
“I'm not frustrated because it's only the second game of the tournament, there were many football improvements compared to the first game.”
“This is a game, sometimes you win or lose without deserving it, that's how it is.”
“Cade Cowell entered the game very well, long spaces were presented to him and he did well. He will adapt as the games go by.”
“I loved the team in the first half, but I didn't like the first 15 of the second.”
“I was pleased that the team continued to go after the opponent's goal.”
“It is not only the center forward who defines, there are many ways to finish scoring chances. “We will work to improve accuracy and take advantage of the situations we create.”
Chivas' latest lineup
Xolos' latest lineup
How does Chivas arrive?
How does Xolos arrive?