12:39 PM3 minutes ago

35'

Possession belongs to Namibia.
12:37 PM6 minutes ago

25'

A jogada perigosa de Mabululu é desviada para canto. 

Apesar de estar com um homem a menos, Angola mostrou a sua qualidade.

12:31 PM11 minutes ago

20'

  • Angola
In: Antonio Dominique (1)

Out: Estrela (20)

12:29 PM14 minutes ago

17'

  • Red Card 
  • Angola
Neblu (22)

The goalkeeper is sent off after a mistake in the defensive zone, being the last man and committing a foul just outside the box.

12:21 PM21 minutes ago

14'

  • Yellow Card
  • Angola 
Lubeni Haukongo (21)
12:19 PM24 minutes ago

10'

Total domination in the first minutes by the Angolan team
12:10 PM32 minutes ago

Start of the match

The match between Angola and Namibia gets underway.
12:05 PM37 minutes ago

Minutes before the game starts

The last details are ready for the start of the match. 

The anthem ceremony begins.

12:00 PM42 minutes ago

Angola

There is a great atmosphere in the dressing room of the 'Palancas Negras' team, which is getting ready to face Namibia.

 

11:55 AMan hour ago

Lineups

Here are the lineups of Angola and Namibia.

 

11:50 AMan hour ago

Dressing rooms

The dressing rooms are ready, the court is in perfect condition.

 

11:45 AMan hour ago

Statistics

This is the head-to-head prior to the start of the round of 16 match.

11:40 AMan hour ago

Key of player / Namibia

For their part, Namibia have kept their hopes alive until this round thanks to goalkeeper Lloyd Kazapua, who has four clean sheets in his last six appearances with his national team.
11:35 AMan hour ago

Key of player / Angola

Mabululu has scored four goals in six games at international level, a complete attacker who is expected to star for Angola today.
11:30 AMan hour ago

Warm up

Both countries have taken to the field for pre-competition work prior to the start of the match.
11:25 AMan hour ago

Arrival of Namibia

Today's away team (Namibia) is already at the main stadium in Côte d'Ivoire, looking to snatch first place from the 'Palancas Negras'.
11:20 AMan hour ago

Arrival of Angola

The Angolan squad is already at the Bouaké Stadium for the round of 16.
11:15 AMan hour ago

Welcome!

We are ready to bring you the broadcast of the match between Angola vs Namibia, match of the round of 16 in the Africa Cup of Nations 2023-24.

 

11:10 AM2 hours ago

Follow here Angola vs Namibia Live Score

Angola looks like a strong favorite to advance to the next phase, however, Namibia will be looking for a victory and surprise as they did in the group stage. Do not miss a detail of the match Angola vs Namibia live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
11:05 AM2 hours ago

How to watch Angola vs Namibia Live in TV channel in USA

 

USA Date: [27, January, 2024]

USA Time: 12:00 p.m (ET)

USA TV channel (English): [N/H]

USA TV channel (Spanish): [beIN Sports]

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

11:00 AM2 hours ago

Predictions

Angola looks like a strong favorite, after what they showed in the group stage, having an impeccable performance. On the other hand, Namibia has weaknesses in the defensive zone, as shown against South Africa.
  • In the last 9 matches, the Angolan team has not lost
  • In Angola's last 4 matches, the plus 1.5 was achieved.
10:55 AM2 hours ago

Other Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 games

  • Nigeria vs Cameroon
  • Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea
  • Egypt vs DR Congo
  • Cape Verde vs Mauritania
  • Senegal vs Ivory Coast
  • Mali vs Burkina Faso
  • Morocco vs South Africa
10:50 AM2 hours ago

Namibia Last Lineup

L. Kazapua; I. Kamberipa, K. Amutenya, L. Haukongo, R. Hanamub; A. Petrus, P. Tijueza, N. Katua; B. Muzeu, D. Hotto and P. Shalulile. 
10:45 AM2 hours ago

Angola Last Lineup

Neblú; E. Afonso, K. Gaspar, Kinito, A. Carneiro; Fredy, B. Paz, Estrela; Gilberto, G. Dala and Mabululo. 
10:40 AM2 hours ago

How is Namibia doing?

The 'Brave Warriors' managed to enter the round of the best 16 teams of the tournament, after finishing as one of the best third in group (E), accumulating a total of four points. In their last match, they drew 0-0 with Mali. 

Namibia qualified after defeating one of the favorites of the group, Tunisia, and the draw in their last match, however, the question is in what they showed against South Africa, as they lost 4-0, demonstrating a certain fragility in the defensive zone.

10:35 AM2 hours ago

How is Angola doing?

The 'Palancas Negras' team comes to this match after beating Burkina Faso 2-0 on matchday 3 of the group stage. The team coached by Pedro Goncalves qualified for the round of 16 as leader of Group D, after two victories (vs. Mauritania and Burkina Faso) and only drew with Algeria in their first match of this African Cup of Nations.
10:30 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Bouaké Stadium

Also called "stade municipal de Bouaké", it is a multi-purpose stadium in the city of Bouaké, Ivory Coast.

Currently, it is the most used for most of the soccer games, it has a capacity for 35 thousand people. 

It was built for the 1984 African Cup of Nations, being one of the sites that started the reconstruction and remodeling of Ivory Coast's stadiums in 2020. 

It is home to ASC Bouaké and Alliance Bouaké in the Ivorian league.

 

10:25 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 African Cup of Nations match: Angola vs Namibia Live Updates!

My name is Marco García and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. 

The round of 16 of the African Cup of Nations is being played, Angola is playing against Namibia for a place in the next round. Predictions are leaning towards the Angola team, will we see a surprise?

