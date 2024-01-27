ADVERTISEMENT
35'
25'
Apesar de estar com um homem a menos, Angola mostrou a sua qualidade.
20'
- Change
- Angola
Out: Estrela (20)
17'
- Red Card
- Angola
The goalkeeper is sent off after a mistake in the defensive zone, being the last man and committing a foul just outside the box.
14'
- Yellow Card
- Angola
10'
Start of the match
Minutes before the game starts
The anthem ceremony begins.
Angola
Lineups
Dressing rooms
Statistics
Key of player / Namibia
Key of player / Angola
Warm up
Arrival of Namibia
Arrival of Angola
Welcome!
Follow here Angola vs Namibia Live Score
How to watch Angola vs Namibia Live in TV channel in USA
USA Date: [27, January, 2024]
USA Time: 12:00 p.m (ET)
USA TV channel (English): [N/H]
USA TV channel (Spanish): [beIN Sports]
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Predictions
- In the last 9 matches, the Angolan team has not lost
- In Angola's last 4 matches, the plus 1.5 was achieved.
Other Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 games
- Nigeria vs Cameroon
- Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea
- Egypt vs DR Congo
- Cape Verde vs Mauritania
- Senegal vs Ivory Coast
- Mali vs Burkina Faso
- Morocco vs South Africa
Namibia Last Lineup
Angola Last Lineup
How is Namibia doing?
Namibia qualified after defeating one of the favorites of the group, Tunisia, and the draw in their last match, however, the question is in what they showed against South Africa, as they lost 4-0, demonstrating a certain fragility in the defensive zone.
How is Angola doing?
The match will be played at the Bouaké Stadium
Currently, it is the most used for most of the soccer games, it has a capacity for 35 thousand people.
It was built for the 1984 African Cup of Nations, being one of the sites that started the reconstruction and remodeling of Ivory Coast's stadiums in 2020.
It is home to ASC Bouaké and Alliance Bouaké in the Ivorian league.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 African Cup of Nations match: Angola vs Namibia Live Updates!
The round of 16 of the African Cup of Nations is being played, Angola is playing against Namibia for a place in the next round. Predictions are leaning towards the Angola team, will we see a surprise?