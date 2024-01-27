ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow Leicester City vs Birmingham live from the EFL Championship 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Leicester City vs Birmingham live corresponding to the 2023-2024 EFL Championship Season, in addition to the latest information emerging from King Power Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Leicester City vs Birmingham online and live from the EFL Championship 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Leicester City vs Birmingham match in various countries:
Argentina: 12 hours on ESPN
Bolivia: 11 hours on ESPN
Brazil: 12 hours on Star+
Chile: 12 hours on ESPN
Colombia: 10 hours on ESPN
Ecuador: 10 hours on ESPN
US (ET): 10 hours on ESPN+
Spain: 17 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 9 hours on ESPN, Star+
Paraguay: 12 hours on ESPN
Peru: 10 hours on ESPN
Uruguay: 12 hours on ESPN
Venezuela: 11 hours on ESPN
Leicester's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Mads Hermansen, Jannik Vestergaard, Wout Faes, James Justin, Ricardo Pereira, Harry Winks, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Cesare Casadei, Jamie Vardy, Stephy Mavididi and Fatawu Issahaku.
Jamie Vardy, player to watch!
The Leicester City forward is one of the most important figures of the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the team's relegation, he will be able to have many more minutes to show his quality and help the team return to the Premier League. During this season he has played 16 games, where he scored 5 goals and 2 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of the team's forward line and continue showing the high level of last season.
How does Leicester get here?
Leicester City enters this regular season duel with the objective of the team fighting for promotion to the Premier League, after being relegated last season by finishing the campaign in eighteenth place in the highest category of English football. The team, as often happens when there is relegation, had to make big changes in the face of restructuring for the EFL Championship. The Foxes have good players such as Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Kasey McAteer, Stephy Mavididi and Wilfred Ndidi. The Leicester team will seek to be one of the protagonists in the EFL Championship and return to the Premier League in just one year. The team will be able to give important minutes to all its young people to continue their development. At the moment, the team is in nineteenth position, after 13 wins, 0 draws and 2 losses for a total of 39 points.
Birmingham's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: John Ruddy, Lee Buchanan, Krystian Bielik, Emmanuel Longelo, Cody Drameh, Gary Gardner, Jordan James, Juninho Bacuna, Keshi Anderson, Jay Stansfield and Romelle Donovan.
Jay Stansfield, player to watch!
The Birmingham forward is one of the team's new promises. Last season he had limited participation due to his participation with basic forces and the starting team. Stansfield's goal is to become one of the decisive players in the championship and make Birmingham a competitive team again, in addition to continuing to show improvements in order to continue growing as a footballer. Currently, the British player has 9 goals and 3 assists in 29 games played.
How does Birmingham arrive?
The Birmingham team continues its path this season in the EFL Championship with the aim of getting back into the positions fighting for promotion to the Premier League. On this occasion, Birmingham has presented some additions, making us have players that stand out such as Jay Stansfield, Siriki Dembéle, Jordan James, Juninho Bacuna, Koji Miyoshi and Cody Drameh. Birmingham's aspirations are to have an excellent campaign in the EFL Championship and fight for promotion to the first division. They finished the 2022-2023 EFL Championship season in seventeenth position in the table with 53 points after 14 wins, 11 draws and 21 losses. This is why the team has been reinforced with the objective of not leaving points against its direct rivals and being at the top of the league.
Where is the game?
The King Power Stadium located in the city of Birmingham, England will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue in a good way this season of the 2023-2024 EFL Championship. This stadium has capacity for 32,600 fans and was inaugurated in 2002.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Leicester City vs Birmingham match, corresponding to the 2023-2024 EFL Championship Season. The match will take place at King Power Stadium, at 9am.