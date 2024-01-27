ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow Barcelona vs Villarreal live from LaLiga 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Barcelona vs Villarreal live corresponding to Matchday 21 of LaLiga 2023-2024, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Montjuic Olympic Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Barcelona vs Villarreal online and live in LaLiga 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Barcelona vs Villarreal match in several countries:
Argentina: 2:30 p.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 1:30 p.m. on Star+
Brazil: 2:30 p.m. on Star+
Chile: 2:30 p.m. on Star+
Colombia: 12:30 p.m. on Star+
Ecuador: 12:30 p.m. on Star+
USA (ET): 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Spain: 6:30 p.m. on LaLiga TV
Mexico: 11:30 a.m. on SKY HD
Paraguay: 2:30 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 12:30 p.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 2:30 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 1:30 p.m. on Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Villarreal's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Filip Jörgensen, Jorge Cuenca, Eric Bailly, Alberto Moreno, Kiko Femenía, Francis Coquelin, Santi Comesaña, Álex Baena, Ilias Akhomach, Alexander Sørloth and Gerard Moreno.
Gerard Moreno, player to follow!
The Villarreal striker is one of the club's great figures and will seek to continue being the team's top leader in attack. Now, Moreno is running to be one of the top forward players that Villarreal needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the Spanish team's search for titles. The board has entrusted him with the team's offense and with whom they will seek to continue leaving history in the club. This campaign, he has recorded 10 goals and 4 assists in 24 games.
How does Villarreal arrive?
Villarreal enters this duel looking to continue developing its quality as a team in the LaLiga season, after finishing in fourteenth place in the first division of Spanish football with 20 points, after 5 wins, 5 draws and 11 losses . Villarreal presents itself with a renewed squad among which some interesting players stand out such as Gerard Moreno, Alexander Sorloth, Dani Parejo, Alex Baena, Alfonso Pedraza, Filip Jorgensen and Erick Baily. Villarreal is a powerhouse in Spanish football and is a great team that constantly fights to stay in LaLiga and seek to get into the UEFA competitions. They will seek to give their best game and begin to have more clarity regarding the squad and the lineup with those that will close the second half of the season. At the moment, these are 15 points away from the places that access UEFA competitions, so they will leave for some point.
Barcelona's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Iñaki Peña, Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araújo, Alejandro Balde, Jules Koundé, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Ilkay Gündogan, Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal.
Robert Lewandowski, player to watch!
The Barcelona forward is one of his club's great offensive references and the team's top scorer. Lewandowski seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for Barcelona in the football generation. This is one of the team's figures and his contribution on offense is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. During last season, the player participated in 46 games where he scored 33 goals and 8 assists. The Polish-British striker had a great season and Barcelona will continue to choose for him to be the offensive pillar that brings them closer to achieving their goals.
How does Barcelona get here?
Barca continues its path in the 2023-2024 LaLiga season where it will fight for the two-time championship of the Spanish first division, although the main objective is to return to the great glories in the UEFA Champions League. Barcelona finished as champions in first position in LaLiga with 88 points, after 28 wins, 4 draws and 6 losses. However, their path in the UEFA Champions League did not reach an important place, as they were eliminated in the Group Stage and subsequently eliminated in the first elimination round of the Europa League. Some interesting names in this group are Robert Lewandowski, Pedri, Marc-André ter Stegen, Raphinha and Ousmane Dembélé, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team. Likewise, the additions of players such as Ikay Gündogan, Julián Araujo, Oriol Romeu and Iñigo Martínez will seek to return to the top of European football. Barcelona will seek to be one of the protagonists in the championship and reach new heights in all the competitions in which it participates.
Where is the game?
The Montjuic Olympic Stadium located in the city of Barcelona, Spain will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue the 2023-2024 Laliga season in a good way. This stadium has capacity for 55,900 fans and was inaugurated in 1929.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Barcelona vs Villarreal match, corresponding to Date 21 of LaLiga 2023-2024. The match will take place at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium, at 12:30 pm.