How and where to watch the Millwall vs Preston North End match live?
What time is Millwall vs Preston North End match for EFL Championship
Argentina 12 pm: No transmission
Bolivia 11 am: No transmission
Brazil 12 pm: No transmission
Chile 11 am: No transmission
Colombia 10 am: No transmission
Ecuador 10 am: No transmission
USA 10 am ET: No transmission
Spain 8 pm: No transmission
Mexico 10 am: No transmission
Paraguay 11 am: No transmission
Peru 10 am: No transmission
Uruguay 12 pm: No transmission
Venezuela 11 am: No transmission
Speak,Ryan Lowe!
It's hit the cast a bit hard [the effects of illness in the week's preparation], I must say. It's a nasty little bug that's going around. I felt the effects of it myself, but I don't have to run out there and play 90 minutes of soccer.
I hope it's the last of it and that they can train today and tomorrow to be ready for the weekend.
They'll be very different to what they did under Gary Rowett. Gary did a fantastic job there for many years. It was a different style and a bit more direct and playing in their midfield."
Speak, Joe Edwards!
I've been saying since the start of the transfer window that there were two things I was looking for: people who would improve us and have an impact, as well as having more athletic ability in our team - I'm talking about speed and strength."
The Den
The stadium has a capacity of around 20,146 spectators and is known for its intense atmosphere and the fervent support of Millwall fans. The name "The Den" refers to the club's reputation as the "lions", and the stadium is designed to reflect this identity.
As well as soccer matches, The Den has also been used for other events over the years. The stadium plays a central role in the lives of Millwall fans and is an important venue for the local community.
If you want to directly stream it: No transmission
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!