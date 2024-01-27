ADVERTISEMENT

How and where to watch the Millwall vs Preston North End match live?

If you want to watch the game Millwall vs Preston North End live on TV, your options is: No transmission

If you want to directly stream it: No transmission

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Millwall vs Preston North End match for EFL Championship

This is the start time of the game Millwall vs Preston North End of 27th January 2024 in several countries:

Argentina 12 pm: No transmission

Bolivia 11 am: No transmission

Brazil 12 pm: No transmission

Chile 11 am: No transmission

Colombia 10 am: No transmission

Ecuador 10 am: No transmission

USA 10 am ET: No transmission

Spain 8 pm: No transmission

Mexico 10 am: No transmission

Paraguay 11 am: No transmission

Peru 10 am: No transmission

Uruguay 12 pm: No transmission

Venezuela 11 am: No transmission

Speak,Ryan Lowe!

"Fred is back, so he had a start-up day yesterday. Milly had a start day yesterday and Duano too.

It's hit the cast a bit hard [the effects of illness in the week's preparation], I must say. It's a nasty little bug that's going around. I felt the effects of it myself, but I don't have to run out there and play 90 minutes of soccer.

I hope it's the last of it and that they can train today and tomorrow to be ready for the weekend.

They'll be very different to what they did under Gary Rowett. Gary did a fantastic job there for many years. It was a different style and a bit more direct and playing in their midfield."

Speak, Joe Edwards!

"Michael is a player we know well. He's played in the Premier League and the Championship and scored goals in both. We were aware that he might leave Burnley on loan and, after speaking to him, he was keen to come and join us. It worked out well for both parties, so we were happy to make it happen quickly. here.

I've been saying since the start of the transfer window that there were two things I was looking for: people who would improve us and have an impact, as well as having more athletic ability in our team - I'm talking about speed and strength."

Classification

Lilywhites

In the midst of fierce competition, Preston North End stand out as a solid presence in the table, currently occupying 12th place with a total of 38 points. In recent matches, the Lilywhites have experienced a rollercoaster of results, with three recent defeats and two wins.
Lions

In a season full of ups and downs, Millwall find themselves in 18th place in the table, with 32 points so far. Recently, the Lions have faced a series of challenges, suffering two consecutive defeats that abruptly halted a run of three wins in a row, as well as draws.
The Den

The Den is a soccer stadium located in Bermondsey, south-east London, England. It is the home stadium of Millwall Football Club, an English soccer club. The stadium was opened in 1993, replacing the club's old stadium, also called The Den, which was located nearby.

The stadium has a capacity of around 20,146 spectators and is known for its intense atmosphere and the fervent support of Millwall fans. The name "The Den" refers to the club's reputation as the "lions", and the stadium is designed to reflect this identity.

As well as soccer matches, The Den has also been used for other events over the years. The stadium plays a central role in the lives of Millwall fans and is an important venue for the local community.

Eye on the game

Millwall vs Preston North End live this Saturday (27), at The Den at 10 am ET, for the EFL Championship. The match is valid for the 29th round of the competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the EFL Championship Match: Millwall vs Preston North End Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
