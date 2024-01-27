ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
1:00 AM33 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Orlando City vs Flamengo match live?

If you want to watch the game Orlando City vs Flamengo live on TV, your options is: Premiere

If you want to directly stream it: Premiere

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

12:55 AM38 minutes ago

What time is Orlando City vs Flamengo match for Friendly

This is the start time of the game Orlando City vs Flamengo of 27th January 2024 in several countries:

Argentina 3 pm: No transmission

Bolivia 2 pm: No transmission

Brazil 3 pm: SporTV, Premiere, Youtube TNT Sports

Chile 2 pm: No transmission

Colombia 1 pm: No transmission

Ecuador 1 pm: No transmission

USA 1 pm ET: Premiere

Spain 7 pm: Movistar+

Mexico 1 pm: No transmission

Paraguay 2 pm: No transmission

Peru 1 pm: No transmission

Uruguay 3 pm: No transmission

Venezuela 2 pm: No transmission

12:50 AM43 minutes ago

Speak, Tite!

"The relationship of trust is when you spend time together, when the coach takes care of the players and the team. The truths in their own way, positive or negative. I don't impose, but I make the players think. They choose their path, but I put in the work. If there's no technical and tactical knowledge, no quantification of loads, there's no point. Then you take care of professional qualifications, transparency and human relations, and trust can be established. All this time has allowed us to do that.

The first thing a technician has to have is satisfaction and pride in what they do. The pleasure and love of the activity. I was brought up through sport, my father brought me up. Playing in the street taught me about sport. When you have contact with athletes who put you in that spirit, it's contagious. Being Flamengo's coach is a very important aspect. On the other hand, it brings you a lot of pressure. I woke up three times at dawn today. There are many aspects. Everyone has moments to breathe and be with their family".

12:45 AMan hour ago

Probable lineup for Flamengo

Rossi, Varela (Wesley), David Luiz, Léo Pereira, Ayrton Lucas; Allan, Victor Hugo, De la Cruz (Arrascaeta); Bruno Henrique (Cebolinha), Luiz Araújo,  Gabigol. 

Treinador: Tite.

 

12:40 AMan hour ago
Marcelo Cortes /CRF
Marcelo Cortes /CRF
12:35 AMan hour ago

Probable lineup for Orlando City

Pedro Gallese; Dagur Thorhallsson, Robin Jansson, Rodrigo Schlegel, Rafael Santos; César Araújo, Felipe Martins, Nicolás Lodeiro; Facundo Torres, Iván Angulo, Duncan McGuire. 

Coach: Óscar Pareja.

12:30 AMan hour ago
Orlando City
Orlando City
12:25 AMan hour ago

Rubro-Negro

Flamengo decided to spend their pre-season in the United States, playing two matches against MLS teams. The first was against Philadelphia Union, where they won 2-0. 

Rubro-Negro will be in the North American country from January 18 to 31.

According to Gustavo Oliveira, Flamengo's vice-president of communications and marketing, this partnership will be a way of further promoting the club's brand, seeking a greater connection with the fans who will be watching the games at the first FIFA Club World Cup in 2025.

Meanwhile, an alternative team is playing in the Carioca Championship. Fla have four points in the Carioca and are in second place. After the match against Portuguesa-RJ, the Rubro-Negro will still face Sampaio Corrêa-RJ before the first derby of 2024, which will be against Vasco.

12:20 AMan hour ago

Lions

Since their last appearance in November, when they were eliminated from Major League Soccer (MLS) after a 2-0 loss to the Columbus Crew, Orlando City have been preparing for a new season full of challenges and opportunities. The Lions, as they are known, are focused on reaching new heights of success in both the MLS and the CONCACAF Champions League.

The team is training hard to face their first games. They will make their debut in the continental competition against Cavalry, from Canada, on February 22. Two days later, on February 24, they will play in the MLS against Montréal, also from Canada.

12:15 AMan hour ago

Inter&Co Stadium

Orlando City Stadium, officially known as Inter&Co Stadium due to a naming rights agreement, is a soccer stadium located in downtown Orlando, Florida, United States. It is home to Orlando City SC of Major League Soccer (MLS) and the Orlando Pride of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL).

The stadium was inaugurated on February 24, 2017 and has a capacity of 25,500 spectators.

In 2023, Inter&Co, a Brazilian holding company with a stake in Inter bank, acquired the naming rights to the stadium. The 10-year deal is worth US$30 million.

The stadium is praised for its modern architecture, state-of-the-art facilities and impeccable pitch, providing a world-class experience for players and fans alike.

12:10 AMan hour ago

Eye on the game

Orlando City vs Flamengo live this Saturday (27), at the Inter&Co Stadium at 1 pm ET, for the Friendly.
12:05 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Friendly Match: Orlando City vs Flamengo Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Izabelle França
Izabelle França
5$
10$
15$