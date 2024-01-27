ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Orlando City vs Flamengo match live?
What time is Orlando City vs Flamengo match for Friendly
Argentina 3 pm: No transmission
Bolivia 2 pm: No transmission
Brazil 3 pm: SporTV, Premiere, Youtube TNT Sports
Chile 2 pm: No transmission
Colombia 1 pm: No transmission
Ecuador 1 pm: No transmission
USA 1 pm ET: Premiere
Spain 7 pm: Movistar+
Mexico 1 pm: No transmission
Paraguay 2 pm: No transmission
Peru 1 pm: No transmission
Uruguay 3 pm: No transmission
Venezuela 2 pm: No transmission
Speak, Tite!
The first thing a technician has to have is satisfaction and pride in what they do. The pleasure and love of the activity. I was brought up through sport, my father brought me up. Playing in the street taught me about sport. When you have contact with athletes who put you in that spirit, it's contagious. Being Flamengo's coach is a very important aspect. On the other hand, it brings you a lot of pressure. I woke up three times at dawn today. There are many aspects. Everyone has moments to breathe and be with their family".
Probable lineup for Flamengo
Treinador: Tite.
Probable lineup for Orlando City
Coach: Óscar Pareja.
Rubro-Negro
Rubro-Negro will be in the North American country from January 18 to 31.
According to Gustavo Oliveira, Flamengo's vice-president of communications and marketing, this partnership will be a way of further promoting the club's brand, seeking a greater connection with the fans who will be watching the games at the first FIFA Club World Cup in 2025.
Meanwhile, an alternative team is playing in the Carioca Championship. Fla have four points in the Carioca and are in second place. After the match against Portuguesa-RJ, the Rubro-Negro will still face Sampaio Corrêa-RJ before the first derby of 2024, which will be against Vasco.
Lions
The team is training hard to face their first games. They will make their debut in the continental competition against Cavalry, from Canada, on February 22. Two days later, on February 24, they will play in the MLS against Montréal, also from Canada.
Inter&Co Stadium
The stadium was inaugurated on February 24, 2017 and has a capacity of 25,500 spectators.
In 2023, Inter&Co, a Brazilian holding company with a stake in Inter bank, acquired the naming rights to the stadium. The 10-year deal is worth US$30 million.
The stadium is praised for its modern architecture, state-of-the-art facilities and impeccable pitch, providing a world-class experience for players and fans alike.
If you want to directly stream it: Premiere
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!