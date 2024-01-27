ADVERTISEMENT
AJAX!
AJAX AWAY FROM HOME!
The team also had a notable victory on 6 December 2023 against Waalwijk, winning 3-2. In the 3 December clash against Nijmegen, Ajax once again emerged victorious with a score of 2 to 1.
On the international stage, they faced Marseille on 30 November 2023, coming away with a 4-4 draw. However, Ajax encountered challenges on 12 November against Almere City in the Eredivisie, ending in a draw from 2 to 2.
Other results include a 5-2 defeat to PSV on 29 October, a 2-0 defeat to Brighton on 26 October, and a 4-4 draw against Utrecht on 22 October. On October 5, they faced AEK, resulting in a 1-1 draw.
Ajax have faced a number of challenges recently, but have also demonstrated resilience and skill by achieving crucial victories and thrilling draws in national and international competitions.
HERACLES AT HOME!
Previous games also presented challenges for Heracles, with two consecutive defeats in November 2023, losing 0-1 against Sparta Rotterdam and a significant 0-6 against PSV. On 22 October 2023, the team drew 2-2 with Twente.
However, there were positive moments, such as the 2-1 victory over Zwolle in September 2023 and the 3-1 triumph against Excelsior on September 2, 2023. The season started with victory They were played in August, but also included defeats, such as the 1-3 defeat against Utrecht.
Heracles faced significant challenges, highlighting the need for consistency and improvement to achieve more favorable results in future matches.
GAME STAGE!
The stadium has a capacity for around 12,080 spectators and provides an immersive atmosphere during games. Named in reference to its sponsor, Asito, a cleaning services company, Erve Asito is It is a focal point for Heracles Almelo fans, offering modern and comfortable facilities.
In addition to being the venue for football matches, Erve Asito can also be used for various events, contributing to the cultural and sporting life of the local community. Its strategic location and adequate infrastructure make it an important sports center in the region.
The Erve Asito stadium plays a crucial role in the history and identity of Heracles Almelo, providing fans with a place where they can passionately support their team and experience exciting sporting moments.
CONFRONTS!
In the previous season, on February 6, 2022, Ajax also defeated Heracles 3-0. Recent history shows that Heracles faced difficulties in overcoming Ajax, including draws and defeats. A goalless draw occurred on 30 October 2021, whilst on 13 February 2021, Ajax won 2-0.
However, on 23 February 2020, Heracles surprised by beating Ajax 1-0. This victory was an exception in a string of results favorable to Ajax, including a 5-0 victory on November 22, 2020.
The overall record reflects Ajax's strength in clashes against Heracles, highlighting the need for consistent efforts from Heracles to challenge Ajax in future matches.
HOW DOES AJAX ARRIVE?
Ajax also shined in international clashes, facing Hannover on two occasions in January, with a 2-1 victory and a 0-3 draw. The team faced USV Hercules in a competition ;the KNV, resulting in a 3-2 draw.
Although they encountered a little difficulty on 17 December against Zwolle, drawing 2-2, Ajax recovered with convincing victories over AEK (3-1) and Sparta Rotterdam (2-1) in December.
The team maintained a solid performance in previous games, with just one defeat to Nijmegen on December 3, 2-1. Overall, Ajax displayed a winning streak and proved themselves You will be competitive in various competitions, consolidating your position as a formidable team.
HOW DOES HERACLES ARRIVE?
However, Heracles have faced significant challenges in previous matches, such as the 0-4 defeat against Feyenoord on 17 December and the 0-6 defeat against PSV on 4 November. The team also had an impressive victory on November 26, defeating Almere City 5-0.
Throughout these matches, Heracles' performance has been marked by mixed results, with wins, draws and defeats, reflecting a competitive dynamic in the league. The challenge for the team will be: Maintain consistency and seek better results in the next matches.