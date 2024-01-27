ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
3:00 AM12 minutes ago

Watch Heracles vs Ajax Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Heracles vs Ajax match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL.
2:55 AM17 minutes ago

AJAX!

Photo: Disclosure/Ajax
Photo: Disclosure/Ajax
2:50 AM22 minutes ago

AJAX AWAY FROM HOME!

Ajax has had a dynamic performance in recent games, showing mixed results in the competitions. On January 14, 2024, they faced G.A. Eagles in the Eredivisie, winning a tight 3-2 victory. Before that, on December 21, 2023, they participated in a KNV competition against USV Hercules, resulting in a 3-3 draw.

The team also had a notable victory on 6 December 2023 against Waalwijk, winning 3-2. In the 3 December clash against Nijmegen, Ajax once again emerged victorious with a score of 2 to 1.

On the international stage, they faced Marseille on 30 November 2023, coming away with a 4-4 draw. However, Ajax encountered challenges on 12 November against Almere City in the Eredivisie, ending in a draw from 2 to 2.

Other results include a 5-2 defeat to PSV on 29 October, a 2-0 defeat to Brighton on 26 October, and a 4-4 draw against Utrecht on 22 October. On October 5, they faced AEK, resulting in a 1-1 draw.

Ajax have faced a number of challenges recently, but have also demonstrated resilience and skill by achieving crucial victories and thrilling draws in national and international competitions.

2:45 AM27 minutes ago

HERACLES AT HOME!

Heracles' recent gaming performance has been mixed, with mixed results in recent matches. In the most recent clash on January 20, 2024, against FC Volendam, the team got a 1-1 draw. Before that, on December 17, 2023, they faced Feyenoord and suffered a 0-4 defeat.

Previous games also presented challenges for Heracles, with two consecutive defeats in November 2023, losing 0-1 against Sparta Rotterdam and a significant 0-6 against PSV. On 22 October 2023, the team drew 2-2 with Twente.

However, there were positive moments, such as the 2-1 victory over Zwolle in September 2023 and the 3-1 triumph against Excelsior on September 2, 2023. The season started with victory They were played in August, but also included defeats, such as the 1-3 defeat against Utrecht.

Heracles faced significant challenges, highlighting the need for consistency and improvement to achieve more favorable results in future matches.

2:40 AM32 minutes ago

GAME STAGE!

Erve Asito is is a football stadium located in Almelo in the Netherlands and serves as the home ground of the Heracles Almelo football club. Opened in 1999, the stadium has undergone several expansions and improvements over the years to meet the growing needs of the club and its fans.

The stadium has a capacity for around 12,080 spectators and provides an immersive atmosphere during games. Named in reference to its sponsor, Asito, a cleaning services company, Erve Asito is It is a focal point for Heracles Almelo fans, offering modern and comfortable facilities.

In addition to being the venue for football matches, Erve Asito can also be used for various events, contributing to the cultural and sporting life of the local community. Its strategic location and adequate infrastructure make it an important sports center in the region.

The Erve Asito stadium plays a crucial role in the history and identity of Heracles Almelo, providing fans with a place where they can passionately support their team and experience exciting sporting moments.

2:35 AM37 minutes ago

CONFRONTS!

In the last direct clashes between Ajax and Heracles, Ajax has demonstrated consistent dominance. In the most recent, which took place on August 12, 2023, Ajax won 4-1. This victory follows a series of positive results for Ajax in previous meetings.

In the previous season, on February 6, 2022, Ajax also defeated Heracles 3-0. Recent history shows that Heracles faced difficulties in overcoming Ajax, including draws and defeats. A goalless draw occurred on 30 October 2021, whilst on 13 February 2021, Ajax won 2-0.

However, on 23 February 2020, Heracles surprised by beating Ajax 1-0. This victory was an exception in a string of results favorable to Ajax, including a 5-0 victory on November 22, 2020.

The overall record reflects Ajax's strength in clashes against Heracles, highlighting the need for consistent efforts from Heracles to challenge Ajax in future matches.

2:30 AM42 minutes ago

HOW DOES AJAX ARRIVE?

Ajax have performed impressively in recent games, recording significant victories and showing their strength on the field. In the most recent clash on January 21, 2024 against Waalwijk, Ajax emerged victorious with a score of 4-1, demonstrating their superiority. Before that, on January 14, they faced G.A. Eagles, winning another 3-2 victory.

Ajax also shined in international clashes, facing Hannover on two occasions in January, with a 2-1 victory and a 0-3 draw. The team faced USV Hercules in a competition ;the KNV, resulting in a 3-2 draw.

Although they encountered a little difficulty on 17 December against Zwolle, drawing 2-2, Ajax recovered with convincing victories over AEK (3-1) and Sparta Rotterdam (2-1) in December.

The team maintained a solid performance in previous games, with just one defeat to Nijmegen on December 3, 2-1. Overall, Ajax displayed a winning streak and proved themselves You will be competitive in various competitions, consolidating your position as a formidable team.

2:25 AMan hour ago

HOW DOES HERACLES ARRIVE?

In Heracles' last matches, the team's performance has been varied. In the most recent clash on January 24th against FC Volendam, the game ended in a 1-1 draw. Before that, on January 12th, Heracles achieved an away victory against Waalwijk 2-1. January 7, faced PSV, resulting in another 1-1 draw.

However, Heracles have faced significant challenges in previous matches, such as the 0-4 defeat against Feyenoord on 17 December and the 0-6 defeat against PSV on 4 November. The team also had an impressive victory on November 26, defeating Almere City 5-0.

Throughout these matches, Heracles' performance has been marked by mixed results, with wins, draws and defeats, reflecting a competitive dynamic in the league. The challenge for the team will be: Maintain consistency and seek better results in the next matches.

2:20 AMan hour ago

The game will be played at Erve Asito

The Heracles vs Ajax game will be played at Erve Asito, with a capacity at 12.080 people.
2:15 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Eredivisie: Heracles vs Ajax live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Thomas Alencar
Thomas Alencar
Jornalista. Amante dos esportes. | Contato: [email protected] | Twitter: @thomasalencr
5$
10$
15$