Stay tuned for live coverage of Nigeria vs Cameroon

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Nigeria vs Cameroon live, as well as the latest information from the Stade Felix Houphouet Boigny. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Nigeria vs Cameroon live online

The match will not be broadcast on television.
Nigeria vs Cameroon can be tuned in from Star+ live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this player from Cameroon

Andre Onana, goalkeeper. Goalkeeper of 27 years old, this season he has signed with Manchester United, to his misfortune the team has not had the best results and has made mistakes, the goalkeeper in the African Cup of Nations also had mistakes and lost the title, for this duel of the round of 16 he could return to the goal.
Watch out for this Nigerian player

Victor Osimhen, striker. One of the best strikers in Europe, he currently plays for Napoli in Serie A, with 25 years old, the player has everything to be one of the best in the world, for the Nigerian national team he is a crucial player and his chances of winning the African Cup of Nations grow when he is on the field.
Last alignment Cameroon

Ondoa, Tolo, Wooh, Castelletto, Yongwa, Anguissa, Nitcham, Tchato, Nkpudou, Magri, Ekambi.
Latest Nigeria lineup

Nwabali, Bassey, Omeruo, Ajayi, Aina, Aribo, Onyeka, Osayi-Samuel, SIMON, Chukwueze, Oshimen.
Arbitration quartet

To be confirmed.
Cameroon needs to perform better

The Cameroon National Team could be considered as one of the powers among the African nations, the level of their players has led them to compete in the World Cup on multiple occasions, Qatar 2022 being the most recent, this team certainly has to be respected, because their players are in a constant clash at the highest level with their teams, for this African Cup of Nations, the team did not have a perfect performance as expected, Cameroon scored four points from the three matches and that left them as second in the group, already in this phase of direct elimination, mistakes can not be allowed, as they could cost them to advance to the next round, their opponent will not be easy to beat and Cameroon knows it, so their players must give a great game and not forgive the opportunities created by the opponent.
Nigeria wants to win

One of the most recognized African teams worldwide, has everything to take this edition of the African Cup of Nations, this team has always had players of great level, but now has experienced players and with a winning mentality, certainly not getting the title would be a great failure for them, the constancy of this team in qualifying for the World Cup, In this edition of the tournament they have had a great performance and are undefeated at least in the group stage, there are few details to be adjusted for the team to advance to the next rounds, Nigeria is one of the favorites to play in the final and staying in the round of 16 is not an option.
Nigeria celebrates/Image: NGSuperEagles
Duel of two favorites

The African Cup of Nations is already in its elimination phase and the duels of the round of 16 will be more than entertaining, one of the games that attract the most attention is Nigeria vs. Cameroon, two very competitive teams that seek to win the title, but undoubtedly have a difficult test to advance to the next round.
Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live coverage of Nigeria vs Cameroon, match of the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations. The match will take place at the Stade Felix Houphouet Boigny at 3:00 PM ET.
