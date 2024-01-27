ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Ipswich Town vs Maidstone United live online
The match will not be broadcast on television or streaming service. If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
Key Player- Maidstone United
Sam Corne, Maidstone's midfielder is the key player for his team. Corne scored the winning goal for United in the previous round against Stevenage FC.
Key Player- Ipswich Town
Jeremy Sarmiento, the Ecuadorian winger will be the key man in this match for the team. The international is coming off the back of scoring the equalizer in last Monday's derby against Leicester City.
Head to head: Ipswich vs Maidstone
This Saturday's match will be the first meeting between these two teams in all competitions.
How do Maidstone United come into this match?
George Elokobi's team comes into this competition from the second qualifying round of the competition, in the previous round they eliminated Stevenage FC. In the National League, Southern Division, they are in third place with 47 points.
How are Ipswich Town coming into this match?
Kieran McKenna's side come into this competition having defeated AFC Wimbledon in the previous round by a score of 3-1. In the EFL Championship, the blue team has lost ground, although they maintain the second place in the championship that allows them to be in the direct promotion zone to the Premier League.
Coach McKenna expects the support of his fans for this match, he said in the preview. "All credit to everyone, it should create a really good atmosphere."
The fourth round is played
A round for these two teams in the oldest competition in world soccer, the FA Cup this is a direct elimination competition, where the winner of each match advances, in case of a tie in this round the teams will play a tie-breaker or replay, with the locality reversed.
The last champion of the competition is Manchester City, the maximum winner is Arsenal FC, with 14 trophies.
The match will be played at Portman Road
Portman Road is the home ground of Ipswich Town of the EFL Championship, located in Ipswich, Suffolk, England. The venue was opened in 1884 and has a capacity of 29,673 spectators.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Ipswich Town vs Maidstone United, corresponding to the FA Cup 2024. The match will take place at Portman Road, at 7:30 am.