In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle live, as well as the latest information from Elland Road. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle live online
The match will not be broadcast on television or streaming service. If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
Key Player- Plymouth
Morgan Whitaker is Argyle's leading scorer this season and has just scored one of the goals in the FA Cup win over Sutton United. Undoubtedly, he is Foster's most effective weapon.
Key Player - Leeds United
Georginio Rutter is the key player for Daniel Farke's team, the Frenchman has become the lynchpin of the Whites in the German coach's era, together with Piroe in attack he would form the fierce attack of Leeds against Plymouth.
Head to head: Leeds United vs. Plymouth
This Saturday's match will be the 41st meeting between these two teams, the balance is as follows: 20 wins for Leeds United against 10 for Plymouth, in addition to 10 draws.
These two teams have not met in the FA Cup since February 1973, when Leeds United won.
How do Plymouth Argyle come into this match?
Ian Foster's team comes into this competition after eliminating Sutton United in the previous round, by a score of 3-1. In the EFL Championship, the green team occupies the 15th position, with 33 points, far away from the playoff zone.
Their coach talked about the visit to Elland Road: "We want to challenge Leeds, we want to beat them and get into the fifth round of the FA Cup. We are aware that will be difficult, but we will embrace it and hopefully the players, as ever, can do themselves proud."
How do Leeds United come into this match?
Daniel Farke's side come into this competition with five wins from five games in 2024. In the EFL Championship, the Yorkshire team has been putting pressure on the leaders, at the moment they are fourth, two points behind Ipswich, in their fight to return to the Premier League.
Coach Farke said of the match: "We take this competition seriously. We want to get through to the next round, but we won't do anything stupid. We know it's the third game in six days, a quick turnaround, there will be a few more changes."
The fourth round is played
A round for these two teams in the oldest competition in world soccer, the FA Cup this is a direct elimination competition, where the winner of each match advances, in case of a tie in this round the teams will play a tie-breaker or replay, with the locality reversed.
The last champion of the competition is Manchester City, the maximum winner is Arsenal FC, with 14 trophies.
The match will be played at Elland Road.
Elland Road is the home ground of Leeds United of the EFL Championship, located in the county of West Yorkshire in the United Kingdom. The venue was opened in 1897 and has a capacity of 37,890 spectators.
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle, corresponding to the FA Cup 2024. The match will take place at Elland Road, at 10:00 am.