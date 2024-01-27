ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here St Mirren vs Rangers Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this St Mirren vs Rangers match.
How to watch St Mirren vs RangersLive in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game St Mirren vs Randers live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Paramount+ app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Retrospect
St Mirren and Rangers have played 179 times in their history, with 22 wins for St Mirren, 120 for Rangers and 37 draws. In the Scottish Premiership there have been 160 matches, with 21 wins for St Mirren, 30 draws and 109 wins for Rangers. At home, St Mirren have hosted Rangers on 89 occasions, with 16 wins, 22 draws and 51 defeats. In the Premiership they have played 80 games, with 15 wins, 17 draws and 48 defeats.
Probable Rangers
Rangers' probable team for the match is: Butland, Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar and Yilmaz; Lundstram, Raskin and Cantwell; McCausland, Fabio Silva and Matondo.
Probable St Mirren
The likely St Mirren team for the match is: Hemming, Bolton, Gogig and Taylor; Fraser, Boyd-Munce, Flynn, Kiltie and Tanser; Ayunga and Mandron.
Injuries
St Mirren will be without Olusanya, who was sent off in the last game, the injured Strain and Alex Greive, who has left the club. Rangers will be without Danilo, Sima and Roofe, who are all injured.
Scottish Premiership
Rangers are second in the Scottish Premiership on 49 points, five behind leaders Celtic and 10 ahead of Hearts, while St Mirren are fourth on 29 points, four above Hibernian, two below Kilmarnock and 10 behind Hearts.
Last matches: Rangers
Rangers are coming off the back of three straight wins in their last games. On January 2, at home, they won 3-1 against Kilmarnock, with goals from McCausland, Sima and Cantwell, while Armstrong scored. On Saturday (20), it was a 4-1 away win over Dumbarton in the Scottish Cup, with goals from Lundstarm, Dessers, Tavernier and Wright, while Shiefs got the equalizer. And on Wednesday (24), they won 3-0 away to Hibernian, with goals from Yilmaz, Cantwell and Dessers.
Last Matches: St Mirren
St Mirren come into the match with two wins and one defeat in their last games. On December 30, away from home, they won 3-0 against Aberdeen, with goals from O'Hara, Ayunga and Kiltie. On January 2, at home, the defeat came 3-0 against Celtic, with goals from Maeda, O'Riley and Taylor. And on Saturday (20), in the Scottish Cup, they won 1-0 against Queen of the South, with a goal from Gogic.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 Scottish Premiership match: St Mirren vs Rangers Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.