Update Live Commentary
Follow here AC Milan vs Bologna Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this AC Milan vs Bologna Serie A match.
What time is the AC Milan vs Bologna match for Serie A Match 2024?
This is the start time of the game AC Milan vs Bologna of January 27th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:45 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 4:45 PM on Star+.
Chile: 4:45 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 2:45 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 2:45 PM on Paramount+.
Spain: 9:45 PM on Movistar+.
Mexico: 1:45 PM on Star+ and ESPN2.
Paraguay: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Peru: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 4:45 PM on Star+.
Bologna's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Lukasz Skorupski, Riccardo Calafiori, Jhon Lucumi, Victor Kristiansen, Stefan Posch, Michel Aebischer, Remo Freuler, Lewis Ferguson, Sydney van Hooijdonk, Kacper Urbanski and Riccardo Orsolini.
AC Milan's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Mike Maignan, Fikayo Tomori, Malick Thiaw, Theo Hernández, Davide Calabria, Rade Krunic, Tijjani Reijnders, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Olivier Giroud, Rafael Leão and Christian Pulisic.
Players to watch from Bologna
The next three players are considered key to Bologna's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against AC Milan. Dutch player Joshua Zirkzee (#9) is a great forward who is recognized as the team's top scorer and as a great leader on the court. His ability to control the ball and create plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Lewis Ferguson (#19) is another distributor of the game on the pitch that is extremely important, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, the 32-year-old goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski (#28) is one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday .
Bologna in the tournament
Bologna is progressing well in the 2023-2024 Serie A season, they are in seventh position in the general table after 8 games won, 8 tied and 4 lost, they have 32 points. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 5 places to obtain a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. Bologna's objective for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to its goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on January 14, it resulted in a defeat against Cagliari 2 to 1 at the Unipol Domus and thus they achieved another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
AC Milan Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to AC Milan's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Bologna. French player Olivier Giroud (#9) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Forward Rafael Leão (#10) is another play distributor on the pitch who is extremely important and is the team's biggest assister in Serie A. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team . Finally, the 28-year-old goalkeeper Mike Maignan (#16) is one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Saturday.
AC Milan in the tournament
The Milan football team is doing well in the 2023-2024 season of Serie A (Italy's first football division), they are in third position in the general table with 14 games won, 3 drawn and 4 lost, achieving 45 points. AC Milan seeks to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so it must win as many games as possible and they will be the champions. Their last match was on January 20, 2024, it ended in a 3-2 victory against Udinese at the Bluenergy Stadium and thus they achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Giuseppe Meazza is located in the city of Milan, Italy. It will be the venue for this match and has a capacity of 80,018 spectators. It was inaugurated on September 19, 1926 and is currently the home of AC Milan and Inter Milan of Serie A.