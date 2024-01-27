ADVERTISEMENT

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for León vs Santos live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the León Stadium.
Where and how Tijuana vs Chivas online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the TUDN channel.
Tijuana vs Chivas can be tuned from the ViX+ App live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the León vs Santos match corresponding to Matchday 3 of Clausura 2024 of the MX League?

This is the start time of the León vs Santos match on January 26, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 5:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 5:00 p.m.

Brazil: 5:00 p.m.

Chile: 5:00 p.m.

Colombia: 5:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 5:00 p.m.

United States: 6:00 p.m. PT and 7:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 5:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 6:00 p.m.

Peru: 9:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 10:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 5:00 p.m.

Japan: 5:00 p.m.

India: 05:00 hours

Nigeria: 10:00 a.m.

South Africa: 11:00 a.m.

Australia: 10:00 a.m.

United Kingdom ET: 11:00 p.m.

Saint Declarations

Pedro Aquino spoke prior to this match: “The team is doing well, they have had a week working in the best way, already leaving the game against Monterrey a little aside. What we always want is to go out on the field to get the three points, play well and get a good result, because that is what the fans and we want, so the group is motivated for tomorrow. We know it's going to be a very complicated game, but we can win and make ourselves feel in León."

“We want the victory. God willing, we will work to have a good game there in León and add the three points that we all want, so that our confidence increases.”

“We know that every rival in Liga MX is very difficult. We have to face León and we know that they have good players, that they have been doing things well, but we have to get the three points.”

“They come to add, they are all good players. We are getting to know them more and we know that they are also good people, so let's hope that they contribute their grain of sand, just as we all do."

Latest Saints lineup

Acevedo; Núñez, Doria, Govea, Campos; Cervantes, Aquino; Medina, Fagundez, Vergara; Valued
León's last lineup

Cota; Esquivias, Díaz, López; Bravo, Campa, Ángeles, Álvarez; Calderón, Barrientos, Rausch
How does Santos arrive?

Santos has not had a good start either, in his last match he lost to BBVA two goals to zero, in a match that left a lot to be desired for the Warriors.

How does León arrive?

León fell in this same building against Tigres two goals to one, in addition to the fact that they have not played any other match because their match on matchday 2 against Pachuca was postponed, so they will seek to add three at home.

The León vs Santos match will be played at the León Stadium

The León vs Santos match will be played at the León Stadium located in León, Guanajuato. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the León vs Santos match, corresponding to Matchday 3 of Clausura 2024 of the MX League. The match will take place at the León Stadium at 6:00 p.m.
