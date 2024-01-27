ADVERTISEMENT
Don't leave here to follow León vs Santos live
Where and how Tijuana vs Chivas online and live
Tijuana vs Chivas can be tuned from the ViX+ App live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the León vs Santos match corresponding to Matchday 3 of Clausura 2024 of the MX League?
Argentina: 5:00 p.m.
Bolivia: 5:00 p.m.
Brazil: 5:00 p.m.
Chile: 5:00 p.m.
Colombia: 5:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 5:00 p.m.
United States: 6:00 p.m. PT and 7:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 5:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 6:00 p.m.
Peru: 9:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 10:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 5:00 p.m.
Japan: 5:00 p.m.
India: 05:00 hours
Nigeria: 10:00 a.m.
South Africa: 11:00 a.m.
Australia: 10:00 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 11:00 p.m.
Saint Declarations
“We want the victory. God willing, we will work to have a good game there in León and add the three points that we all want, so that our confidence increases.”
“We know that every rival in Liga MX is very difficult. We have to face León and we know that they have good players, that they have been doing things well, but we have to get the three points.”
“They come to add, they are all good players. We are getting to know them more and we know that they are also good people, so let's hope that they contribute their grain of sand, just as we all do."
Latest Saints lineup
León's last lineup
How does Santos arrive?
How does León arrive?