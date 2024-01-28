ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Tajikistan vs UAE match for Asian Cup Match 2024?
This is the start time of the game Tajikistan vs UAE of 28th January in several countries:
|
Where to watch Tajikistan vs UAE
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
Streams and Tv Chanel
|
United Satates
|
January 28, 2024
|
11:00 ET
|
Argentina
|
January 28, 2024
|
13:00
|
Bolivia
|
January 28, 2024
|
11:00
|
Brasil
|
January 28, 2024
|
13:00
|
Chile
|
January 28, 2024
|
13:00
|
Colombia
|
January 28, 2024
|
11:00
|
Ecuador
|
January 28, 2024
|
11:00
|
España
|
January 28, 2024
|
17:00
|
Mexico
|
January 28, 2024
|
10:00
|
Peru
|
January 28, 2024
|
11:00
Watch out for this UAE player:
The player to watch for this match will be Alisher Dzhalilov, the attacking midfielder has become an important piece in the tactical scheme of his team as he is in charge of generating spaces and distributing the ball for his teammates, likewise, the fact that he is on the field gives an assurance to his team that there will be dangerous plays that can end in goal for UAE.
UAE's final lineup:
K. Eisa; H. Abdalla, B. Abaelaziz, K. Al Hashemi, K. Al Dhanhani, Z. Sultan; A. Saleh, A. Ramadan, M. Rashid, T. Al Zaabi; Y. Al Ghassani.
Watch out for this player from Tajikistan:
The player to watch for this match will be Saleh Al-Shehri the attacking midfielder has become an important piece in the tactical scheme of his team as he is in charge of generating spaces and distributing the ball for his teammates, likewise, the fact that he is on the field gives an assurance to his team that there will be dangerous plays that can end in Tajikistan's goal.
Tajikistan's last line-up:
R. Yatimov; M. Safarov, V. Hanonov, Z. Dzhuraboev, A. Nazarov; S. Mabatshoev, P. Umarbaev, A. Shukurov, E. Panjshanbe; R. Soirov, A. Dzhalilov.
Background:
Tajikistan and UAE have met on a total of 2 occasions (1 win for UAE, 1 draw) where the balance is fully tilted towards UAE. In goal scoring history, UAE has the advantage with 3 goals scored to Tajikistan's 2. Their last meeting dates back to an international friendly in March 2023.
About the Stadium:
The Ahmad bin Ali Stadium is located in Rayan, Qatar, and serves as the home venue for the Al Rayyan team of the Qatar Football League. This sports venue has hosted major events such as the 2006 Asian Games, the 2011 AFC Asian Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup in 20202 and the FIFA Arab Cup in 2021. In addition, the stadium was one of the main venues during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, hosting six group stage matches and one match in the round of 16. To prepare for this major event, a complete renovation of the stadium was carried out. In May 2015, the original stadium was completely demolished, and reconstruction work was carried out until November 2020, ensuring modern facilities suitable for hosting high-level sporting events.
One of the favorites to win the Cup
On the other hand, UAE comes in as one of the favorites to qualify for the next round of the Asia Cup 2024, after finishing the group stage as group runners-up with 1 win, 1 draw and a surprise loss to Iran, The UAE team will have to prove that the second place they got was due to punctual mistakes and not because they are not up to the level as they bring one of the best valued squads of the tournament, however, the weak point is the defense as out of 5 goals scored, they allowed 4, so in this game, the key to seek victory should be to have a wall at the back that allows them to go on the attack with confidence.
To impose themselves
The national team of Tajikistan comes to this game with the obligation to impose conditions to get the ticket to the quarterfinals of the Asia Cup 2024, after a good performance in the group stage where they were able to get a victory, a draw and a loss to qualify as second place in Group A only behind Qatar who finished the first phase undefeated, the team showed they have the sporting weapons to defend themselves on the field and think about going far in the tournament, so the UAE team will have to be careful because an oversight could end in a Tajikistan goal.
The Asian Cup of Nations is here
The new edition of the Asian Nations Cup is back with the best actions, emotions, controversies, plays, goals, players and matches of one of the biggest continents in the world where soccer has grown by leaps and bounds. Little by little, the continent's nations began to export several players to the world's top leagues and the project bore fruit as they gathered their best players to worthily represent the colors of their flag on the pitch in the quest for Asia's eternal glory. In this round of 16 match between Tajikistan and UAE, both teams will be able to test the level they will face in the next match and the level they will have to be at to be able to face a great challenge such as this tournament, likewise, in these 90 minutes they will have to be forceful as there is no margin for error to think about recovering.
Kick-off time
The Tajikistan vs UAE match will be played at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, in Rayan, Qatar. The kick-off is scheduled at 11:00 am ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the Asian Cup Match: Tajikistan vs UAE!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.