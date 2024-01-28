ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Necaxa vs América Live in TV channel in USA
USA Time: 10:00 p.m (ET)
USA TV channel (English): [TUDN USA]
USA TV channel (Spanish): [Vix+]
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
History Necaxa vs América
- The last of these was on August 23, 2023 in Santa Ursula, where the Azulcremas defeated Necaxa 3-2.
- The last occasion on which the Aguascalientes team won at home was on July 22, 2018 (Apertura 2018), when they won 2-1.
América Last lineup
Necaxa Last lineup
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
Abraham Quirarte and Salvador Solorio will be in charge of the VAR.
How is América doing?
In the first matchday, they beat Xolos de Tijuana 2-0 away, then at the Azteca Stadium they defeated Gallos Blancos del Querétaro 2-0 and in the middle of the week (in an advanced game for Concachampions), they visited the border and made it three points after beating Bravos de Juárez 2-0.
For the moment, the Águilas are in first place in the championship with nine points, the best offense after scoring 6 goals and the best defense, as they have yet to concede a goal.
How is Necaxa doing?
The Necaxa squad started the tournament on the right foot after defeating Atlas 2-1 at the Victoria stadium, and then turned the tables on Puebla at the Cuauhtémoc stadium. These results have been surprising, as they are currently fifth in the standings with 6 points, however, their match against the Azulcremas will be a good test to see what Eduardo Fentanes' team is made of.
The match will be played at the Victoria Stadium
The stadium was built in front of the "Alberto Romo Chávez" baseball park, where the Rieleros de Aguascalientes currently play in the Mexican Baseball League.
It has a capacity for 25,500 spectators.
Its name alludes to one of the brands of Grupo Modelo, who owns the concession.
This pavilion is very simple, with easy access for admission, a very pleasant view to watch the show, and a fountain behind the goal.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 Liga MX match: Necaxa vs América Live Updates!
So far, neither club is undefeated in the Clausura 2024, and a great match awaits us at the Estadio Victoria, Necaxa vs América.