Follow here Necaxa vs América Live Score

So far, neither club is undefeated in the Clausura 2024, and a great match awaits us at the Estadio Victoria. Do not miss a detail of the match Necaxa vs América live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Necaxa vs América Live in TV channel in USA

USA Date: [27, January, 2024]

USA Time: 10:00 p.m (ET)

USA TV channel (English): [TUDN USA]

USA TV channel (Spanish): [Vix+]

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

History Necaxa vs América

In the history of their last five meetings, América has beaten the 'hydrocálidos' in all of them. In the record, they have won three home games and two away games. 
  • The last of these was on August 23, 2023 in Santa Ursula, where the Azulcremas defeated Necaxa 3-2. 
  • The last occasion on which the Aguascalientes team won at home was on July 22, 2018 (Apertura 2018), when they won 2-1.
América Last lineup

L. Malagón; I. Reyes, I. Lichnovsky, R. Juárez, C. Calderón; Á. Fidalgo, R. Sánchez; J. Quiñones, D. Valdés, S. Reyes and I. Hernández. 

 

Necaxa Last lineup

L. Unsain; A. Peña, A. Mayorga, A. Montes, J. Cortés; H. Jurado, B. Garnica, D. Gómez, F. Arce; D. Cambindo and R. Monreal.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The central referee for this Necaxa vs. América match will be Diego Montaño; Alejandro Morales will be in charge of the first line; Oscar Yahir Castro will be the second assistant referee and Miguel Anaya will be the fourth official. 
Abraham Quirarte and Salvador Solorio will be in charge of the VAR.
How is América doing?

For their part, the Coapa team remains a candidate to repeat their title from the previous semester, as they have shown a great dynamic in these first three matches. 
In the first matchday, they beat Xolos de Tijuana 2-0 away, then at the Azteca Stadium they defeated Gallos Blancos del Querétaro 2-0 and in the middle of the week (in an advanced game for Concachampions), they visited the border and made it three points after beating Bravos de Juárez 2-0. 
For the moment, the Águilas are in first place in the championship with nine points, the best offense after scoring 6 goals and the best defense, as they have yet to concede a goal.
How is Necaxa doing?

So far, Necaxa has achieved two wins in its only matches in the Clausura 2024, and has had a great start to the tournament. 

The Necaxa squad started the tournament on the right foot after defeating Atlas 2-1 at the Victoria stadium, and then turned the tables on Puebla at the Cuauhtémoc stadium. These results have been surprising, as they are currently fifth in the standings with 6 points, however, their match against the Azulcremas will be a good test to see what Eduardo Fentanes' team is made of.

The match will be played at the Victoria Stadium

Victoria Stadium de Aguascalientes, a colossal stadium in the Héroes neighborhood, is located in the center of the city and has been the home of the 'Rayos' games since July 26, 2003 (Apertura 2003).

The stadium was built in front of the "Alberto Romo Chávez" baseball park, where the Rieleros de Aguascalientes currently play in the Mexican Baseball League.  

It has a capacity for 25,500 spectators.

Its name alludes to one of the brands of Grupo Modelo, who owns the concession.

This pavilion is very simple, with easy access for admission, a very pleasant view to watch the show, and a fountain behind the goal.

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 Liga MX match: Necaxa vs América Live Updates!

My name is Marco García and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. 

