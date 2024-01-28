ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow Lazio vs Napoli live from Serie A 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Lazio vs Napoli live corresponding to Serie A 2023-2024, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Stadio Olimpico. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Lazio vs Napoli online and live in Serie A 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Lazio vs Napoli match in several countries:
Argentina: 14 hours on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 13 hours on ESPN2, Star+
Brazil: 14 hours on Star+
Chile: 14 hours on Fox Sports, Star+
Colombia: 12 hours on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 12 hours on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 12 hours on Paramount+
Spain: 18 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 11 hours on ESPN, Star+
Paraguay: 14 hours on Star+, ESPN
Peru: 12 hours on Star+, ESPN
Uruguay: 14 hours on ESPN, Star+
Venezuela: 13 hours on ESPN, Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Last Napoli lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Pierluigi Gollini, Amir Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Jens Ctrabajo, Stanislav Lobotka, Pasquale Mazzocchi, Alessio Zerbin, Giovanni Simeone, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Matteo Politano.
Victor Osimhen, player to watch!
The Napoli forward seeks to continue being one of the fundamental pieces of the team, he is one of the orchestrators of the offensive and comes to this duel after having started the championship in a great way, placing himself among the team's best scorers and helping in the generation team offense. The most important thing for him is that the club begins to have greater regularity on the field of play and connects better with players like Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to form a lethal forward line. At the moment he has 9 goals and 2 assists in 19 games in all his team's competitions.
How does Napoli arrive?
The Napoli team will face Lazio in the most duel of Serie A. Napoli is in very good shape with a record of 9 wins, 3 draws and 7 losses, placing it in ninth position in Italian Calcio with 31 points. On the other hand, the team managed to get into the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League in second position in Group C above Braga and Unión Berlin. This season, the team has a great squad of great players such as Victor Osimhen, Matteo Politano Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Giovanni Simeone, Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Juan Jesús, the most outstanding. Napoli is competing in several tournaments so they hope to have a healthy and strong squad throughout the regular season. Gli Azurri participates in the Champions League, Coppa Italia and Serie A and its main objective is to show the great quality that led it to become the Italian champion.
Lazio's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Ivan Provedel, Alessio Romagnoli, Mario Gila, Adam Marusic, Manuel Lazzari, Nicolo Rovella, Matías Vecino, Matteo Guendouzi, Ciro Immobile, Pedro and Felipe Anderson.
Ciro Immobile, player to follow!
The Lazio winger is going through a great moment with his national team as he is one of the greatest promises within the Italian team and his team. During last season he played 38 games, where he contributed 14 goals and 7 assists. His mission now is to add his ability and help Lazio get among the great Italian powers and take the team to the finals of the biggest possible tournaments. Immobile will seek to take advantage of this tournament to fight for the Calcio Italiano scoring title and continue showing that he is one of the best.
¿Cómo llega la Lazio?
Il Biancocelsti continúa la temporada 2023-2024 de la Serie A con las mejores intenciones de pelear por los puestos de boletos para los torneos internacionales. Los de la capital terminaron la temporada pasada en el quinto lugar con 64 puntos, luego de 18 victorias, 10 empates y 10 derrotas. Con esto, el equipo se clasificó a la Fase de Grupos de la Europa League, donde tratará de ser uno de los equipos a seguir del torneo. Algunos nombres interesantes de este grupo son el de Ciro Immobile, Alessio Romagnoli, Felipe Anderson, Luiz Alberto, Daichi Kamada, Pedro y Matías Vecino, estos son jugadores que cuentan con una gran preparación y serán los pilares en todas las líneas del equipo, su aporte será fundamental para las esperanzas del plantel en el año futbolístico. La Lazio arrancó de forma positiva en la Serie A y, actualmente, se ubica en la sexta posición de la tabla general con un récord de 10 victorias, 3 empates y 7 derrotas para un total de 33 puntos. Con esto el equipo está empatado con el Atalanta por un lugar en las competiciones de la UEFA.
Where is the game?
The Stadio Olimpico located in the city of Rome will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their 2023-2024 Serie A season in a good way. This stadium has capacity for 40,700 fans and was inaugurated in 1966.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Lazio vs Napoli match, corresponding to the matchday 21 of Serie A 2023-2024. The match will take place at the Olympic Stadium, at 12 pm.