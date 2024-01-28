ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Borussia Dortmund vs VfL Bochum in a Bundesliga
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Borussia Dortmund vs VfL Bochum match in the Bundesliga.
What time is Borussia Dortmund vs VfL Bochum match for Bundesliga?
This is the start time of the game Borussia Dortmund vs VfL Bochum of January 28th, in several countries:
Mexico: 10:30 a.m. CDMX
Argentina: 12:30 p.m.
Chile: 12:30 p.m.
Colombia: 11:30 a.m.
Peru: 11:30 a.m.
USA: 11:30 a.m. ET
Ecuador: 11:30 a.m. ET
Uruguay: 12:30 p.m.
Paraguay: 11:30 a.m.
Spain: 6:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 10:30 a.m. CDMX
Argentina: 12:30 p.m.
Chile: 12:30 p.m.
Colombia: 11:30 a.m.
Peru: 11:30 a.m.
USA: 11:30 a.m. ET
Ecuador: 11:30 a.m. ET
Uruguay: 12:30 p.m.
Paraguay: 11:30 a.m.
Spain: 6:30 p.m. ET
Where and how to watch Borussia Dortmund vs VfL Bochum live
The match will be broadcast on ESPN.
If you want to watch Borussia Dortmund vs VfL Bochum in streaming, it will be tuned in on ESPN+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to watch Borussia Dortmund vs VfL Bochum in streaming, it will be tuned in on ESPN+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Background
This will be the 87th meeting between the two teams, so they will want to start this match with everything and get ahead, in addition to adding a victory, leaving 37 wins for Dortmund, 27 draws and 22 for Bochum, leaving the balance very uneven.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 meetings between these two teams, 2 wins have gone to Dortmund, while Bochum have 1 win and a very uneven and unfavorable balance for both clubs, as they have two draws in the last 5 meetings.
VfL Bochum 1 - 1 Borussia Dortmund, Aug. 26, 2023, German Bundesliga
VfL Bochum 1 - 1 Borussia Dortmund, Apr. 28, 2023, German Bundesliga
VfL Bochum 1 - 2 Borussia Dortmund, Feb. 8, 2023, German Cup
Borussia Dortmund 3 - 0 VfL Bochum, Nov. 5, 2022, German Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund 3 - 4 VfL Bochum, Apr. 30, 2022, German Bundesliga
VfL Bochum 1 - 1 Borussia Dortmund, Aug. 26, 2023, German Bundesliga
VfL Bochum 1 - 1 Borussia Dortmund, Apr. 28, 2023, German Bundesliga
VfL Bochum 1 - 2 Borussia Dortmund, Feb. 8, 2023, German Cup
Borussia Dortmund 3 - 0 VfL Bochum, Nov. 5, 2022, German Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund 3 - 4 VfL Bochum, Apr. 30, 2022, German Bundesliga
Watch out for this Dortmund player
Holland attacker, 25 year old Donyell Malen has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the German league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Watch out for this Bochum player
The 29-year-old attacker from Japan, Takuma Asano has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the German league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
How are Dortmund coming along?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several draws in the last matches, their best result was the 0-4 against FC Cologne, having a streak of 2 wins, 3 draws and 0 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
FC Cologne 0 - 4 Borussia Dortmund, Jan. 20, 2024, German Bundesliga
SV Darmstadt 98 0 - 3 Borussia Dortmund, Jan. 13, 2024, German Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund 3 - 3 Standard Liege, Jan. 9, 2024, Friendlies
Borussia Dortmund 2 - 2 AZ Alkmaar, Jan. 6, 2024, Friendlies
Borussia Dortmund 1 - 1 Mainz, Dec. 19, 2023, German Bundesliga
FC Cologne 0 - 4 Borussia Dortmund, Jan. 20, 2024, German Bundesliga
SV Darmstadt 98 0 - 3 Borussia Dortmund, Jan. 13, 2024, German Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund 3 - 3 Standard Liege, Jan. 9, 2024, Friendlies
Borussia Dortmund 2 - 2 AZ Alkmaar, Jan. 6, 2024, Friendlies
Borussia Dortmund 1 - 1 Mainz, Dec. 19, 2023, German Bundesliga
How is Bochum coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 3-0 against 1. FC Union Berlin, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
VfL Bochum 1 - 0 VfB Stuttgart, Jan. 20, 2024, German Bundesliga
VfL Bochum 1 - 1 Werder Bremen, Jan. 14, 2024, German Bundesliga
Bayer Leverkusen 4 - 0 VfL Bochum, Dec. 20, 2023, German Bundesliga
VfL Bochum 3 - 0 1. FC Union Berlin, Dec. 16, 2023, German Bundesliga
TSG Hoffenheim 3 - 1 VfL Bochum, Dec. 8, 2023, German Bundesliga
VfL Bochum 1 - 0 VfB Stuttgart, Jan. 20, 2024, German Bundesliga
VfL Bochum 1 - 1 Werder Bremen, Jan. 14, 2024, German Bundesliga
Bayer Leverkusen 4 - 0 VfL Bochum, Dec. 20, 2023, German Bundesliga
VfL Bochum 3 - 0 1. FC Union Berlin, Dec. 16, 2023, German Bundesliga
TSG Hoffenheim 3 - 1 VfL Bochum, Dec. 8, 2023, German Bundesliga
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Borussia Dortmund vs VfL Bochum Bundesliga match. The match will take place at Signal Iduna, at 1:30 am.