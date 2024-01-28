ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
2:45 AMan hour ago

Follow here Fiorentina vs Inter Live Score

Everything you need to know about this match of the Serie A  is on VAVEL USA. Do not miss a detail of the match Fiorentina vs Inter live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.

 

2:40 AMan hour ago

How to watch Fiorentina vs Inter Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Fiorentina vs Inter live on TV, your options are: CBS Sports

If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+ and CBS Sports

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

2:35 AMan hour ago

Last lineup Fiorentina

Terracciano; Kayode, Milenkovic, Martínez-Quarta, Biraghi; Arthur, Duncan; Ikoné, Bonaventura, Brekalo; Beltrán.
2:30 AMan hour ago

Last lineup Inter

Y. Sommer, A. Bastoni, F. Acerbi, B. Pavard, F. Dimarco, H. ​​Mkhitaryan, H. Çalhanoğlu, N. Barella, M. Darmian, L. Martínez, M. Thuram.
2:25 AM2 hours ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The central referee for this match between Fiorentina vs Inter Milan, will be Gianluca Aureliano; Davide Imperiale first line; Valerio Vecchi, second line; Antonio Giua, fourth assistant.
2:20 AM2 hours ago

How are Inter Milan coming into this match?

On the other hand, the Nerazzurri club, directed by the Italian, Simone Inzaghi, has had a pretty good balance in this first half of the season since in Serie A, they started well, but not better than Juventus who is currently the leader of the Italian league and they are only 2 points ahead of second place which is occupied by Inter with a game to spare. In Serie A, Inter has accumulated 51 points that has it as sub-leader with one game less than Juve, registering 16 wins, 3 draws and 1 defeat. In the other tournament played, the Champions League, the Nerazzurri team managed to qualify as first in the group to settle in the round of 16 where they will face the Spanish Atletico Madrid.

In their most recent match, Inter are coming off a narrow victory over Napoli in the Italian Super Cup, with Lautaro Martinez scoring the only goal of the game.

2:15 AM2 hours ago

How are Fiorentina coming into this match?

The team from Florence, coached by Vincenzo Italiano, will have the difficult task of facing the multiple champion of the Italian league, Inter Milan. Fiorentina who will host the Nerazzurri, are two points away from the Champions League places for next season, but the last few weeks have been complicated as they could only win one of the last five matches they faced. The purple ones started the year badly as they have not been able to win so far in 2024. A balance of two defeats and two ties, are those recorded by Vincenzo Italiano's team in this return to the season.

Currently, Fiorentina is still alive in the Coppa Italia and in the Conference League, where in both tournaments they qualified to the next round.As for the domestic league, Fiorentina is ranked 5th in the overall standings with 34 points product of 10 wins, 4 draws and 6 defeats. In their most recent match, the Florentines suffered a painful 3-0 defeat in their visit to Napoli.

2:10 AM2 hours ago

Matchday 22 of Serie A

We are about to end the first month of the year, and we are back with the activity of the best leagues in the world in this last week of the year 2024. In this weekend, we continue with the soccer activity with the Italian league, Serie A, in its day 22, with a match between two teams that live similar realities, but somewhat different. Vincenzo Italiano's Fiorentina and Simone Inzaghi's Inter Milan will face each other in this match where the purple ones will try to take advantage of their home ground to keep climbing positions and thus stay in the European competition zone, while the visitors, who look like 'favorites', want to give the blow on the table and bring joy to their fans and continue climbing places to stay in the first places and not so far from the current leader, Juventus of Turin.Will Fiorentina be able to get the win or will the visitors Inter Milan do it? Or will it all end in a draw?
2:05 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Artemio Franchi Stadium

The match between Fiorentina vs Inter Milan will be played at the Artemio Franchi stadium in the city of Florence, Italy. Kickoff is scheduled at 2:45 pm (ET).
 
2:00 AM2 hours ago

Welcome, VAVEL USA friends!

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 Serie A match: Fiorentina vs Inter de Milan Live Updates! 

My name is Silvia Hoyos and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Don't move from here!

VAVEL Logo
About the author
Silvia Hoyos
Silvia Hoyos
Hablo, escribo y respiro futbol. Comunicóloga fan del tenis.
5$
10$
15$