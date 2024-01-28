ADVERTISEMENT
Referee
Thomas Bramall will be the referee for the match, with Simon Bennett and Blake Antrobus as assistants, while John Busby will be the fourth official.
Probable Wolves
Wolverhampton's probable team for the match is: José Sá, Kilman, Dawson and Toti; Semedo, Lemina, Doyle and Doherty; Bellegarde, Pedro Neto and Matheus Cunha.
Probable West Brom
West Brom's probable team for the match is: Griffiths, Furlong, Bartley, Kipre and Townsend; Swift, Chalobah and Mowatt; Wallace, Thomas-Asante and Reach.
Absentees
West Brom will be without Weimann, who has already played for another team in the FA Cup, as well as Ajay and Diangana, who are both with their national teams at the African Cup of Nations. Finally, Dike, Molumby, Phillips and Maja are injured. On the Wolves side, João Gomes is suspended and out of the match.
The other leagues...
West Brom are fifth in the Championship on 45 points, two above Coventry City and Sunderland, and 12 points behind Leeds. In the Premier League, Wolves are in 11th place on 29 points, level with Newcastle, four above Bournemouth, two below Chelsea and three behind Brighton and Manchester United.
Last Matches: Wolves
Wolverhampton, on the other hand, have two draws and one win in their last games. On January 5, they drew 1-1 away to Brentford in the FA Cup, with Maupay opening the scoring and Doyle equalizing. On Tuesday (16) there was a replay of the FA Cup match, now at home, beating Brentford 3-2, with goals from Semedo, Fraser and Matheus Cunha, turning the game around after Collins and Maupay scored for Brentford. And on Monday (22), away from home, the draw was 0-0 with Brighton.
Last Matches: West Brom
West Bromwich come into the match with two wins and one defeat in their last games. On January 7, at home in the FA Cup, they won 4-1 against Aldershot Town, with goals from Chalobah, Malcolm, Dike and Fellows, while Bray scored a brace. On Saturday (13), at home once again, the win was also 4-1, now over Blackburn, with goals from Fellows, Thomas-Asante (2) and Hyam (own goal), while Garrett netted. And on Saturday (20), away from home, the defeat came 2-0 to Norwich, with goals from Sargent and Rowe.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023-224 FA Cup match: West Brom vs Wolves Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I'll be your host for this game.