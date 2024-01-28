ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Farense vs Porto Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Farense vs Porto live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and GolTV, GolTV Español app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Referee
João Pinheiro will be the referee for the match, with Bruno Jesus and Luciano Maia as assistants. The VAR will be led by António Nobre, with Francisco Pereira as assistant.
Probable Porto
Porto's probable team for the match is: Diogo Costa, João Mário, Pepe, Cardoso and Wendell; Francisco Conceição, Eustáquio, Varela and Galeno; Pepe and Evanilson.
Probable Farense
Farense's probable team for the match is: Velho, Pastor, Silva, Muscat and Talocha; Falcão, Gonçalves, Matias, Mattheus and Balde; Duarte.
Absentees
Farense will be without Zé Luis, who is still injured. Porto's Marcano is out injured, while Taremi and Sanusi are playing in the African Cup of Nations.
Sergio Conceição!
Before the match Sergio Conceição spoke about the team's performance, injuries and reinforcements: "The data from the last few games is good, but if we don't continue it, we'll go back to that. This consistency has to do with results, results coupled with good performances, and that's what we want to do. The spirit is fantastic, the group is very united, they know each other better and better. That makes me happy. As for the team and the way we play, that depends on the week's work and what the players give me. I can't predict what will happen when the injured players arrive or others from the national teams return. The feelings I have during the week... Obviously, we use the last game to dissect it as much as possible as a basis and, from there, it's up to the players. They're the ones asking for my minutes. It's not about whether they're tall, short, blonde or brunette. The English market? I didn't go to a club to ask for minutes in January. Then I was lucky or unlucky enough that an important person passed away... I explained myself badly. Within the rules and laws of Greece, they opened the other day and I had the chance to go to PAOK. I've said it before, this January market is open for a long time and that's bad for teams, players always want to leave, especially those who don't play as much. We deal with it well and we're used to it. As for central midfield, I have Pepe, Fábio, Zé Pedro and Marcano. They're the ones we're counting on and, as long as we don't have any new signings, we'll fight with them. Of course I have an opinion. As a worker at FC Porto, led by a president who has won the most titles in the world in the last 40 years, I think it's good for these candidacies to debate the ideas and proposals that each person has. This is always productive for the life of the club. Only someone who doesn't know the president could make such a statement. What the president asks of me is what he asks of all FC Porto employees: to work with the utmost rigor and competence. And that competence is acquired with a lot of ambition and passion. What he wants, of course, is for this basis to be present on a daily basis: rigor, competence, passion... To give the best for our club, which is FC Porto. Am I going to vote? That's not important. I'm a member, obviously I have that right".
Primeira Liga
Porto are in third place in the Primeira Liga with 41 points, four below Benfica and five below Sporting, as well as five points above Braga and Vitória. Farense are in seventh place with 24 points, five below Moreirense, two above Famalicão and four above Boavista.
Last Matches: Porto
Porto come into the match on the back of three straight wins in their last games. On January 9, away from home in the Portuguese Cup, they won 4-0 against Estoril, with goals from Evanilson (3) and Galeno. On Sunday (14), at home, the win came against Braga, with goals from Fábio Cardoso and Evanilson. And on Saturday (20), the 5-0 win came at home to Moreirense, with goals from Wendell (2), Evanilson, Galeno and Varela.
Last Matches: Farense
Farense come into the match with two wins and one defeat. On January 6, at home, they won 1-0 against Gil Vicente, with a goal from Vitor Gonçalves. On the 12th, away from home, the defeat was 1-0 to Portimonense, with a goal from Carlinhos. And away on Saturday (20), with a 3-1 win over Casa Pia, with goals from Marco André, Muscat and Bruno Duarte, while Fernando Santos netted.
