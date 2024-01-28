ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for live coverage of Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea live, as well as the latest information from the Peace of Bouake Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea live online
The match will not be broadcast on television.
Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea can be tuned in from Star+ live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea can be tuned in from Star+ live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this player from Guinea
Ibrahima Kone, striker. The 24 year old player plays for Almeria, a team that is struggling to avoid relegation, in his national team he has left his contribution and thanks to that they are already disputing the round of 16, their duel seems complicated, but a great performance could give them the pass to the next round, but this player must take more prominence on the field.
Watch out for this player from Equatorial Guinea
Emilio Nsue, defender. Undoubtedly one of the best players in this African Cup of Nations has been this selected from Equatorial Guinea, in three games he has already managed to score five goals, with 34 years of age his experience is helping him to stand out and undoubtedly the selection is the favorite to advance to the next round.
Last alignment of Guinea
Kone, Conte, Sow, Camara, Sylla, Moriba, Diawara, Kamara, Keita, Conté, Guirassy.
Latest Equatorial Guinea lineup
Owono, Okapo, Fernandez, Coco, Nchama, Salvador, Ganet, Bikoro, Miranda, Machin, Nsue.
Background
Ahead of the round of 16 duel, it seems that one team is in better shape than the other, Equatorial Guinea is undefeated in its last five matches, counting all competitions, while Guinea has only two wins in its last five matches, the duel will be very interesting because the qualification to the next round is already at stake.
Arbitration quartet
To be confirmed.
Guinea must capitalize on its fortune
Guinea is another of the teams that is not a power in the continent, this team like many others has not been able to qualify for a World Cup in its history, the chances of achieving it now are greater, but certainly what the team has done in the classification indicates that they will have it very complicated, knowing this, the team must prepare in a great way and one way to improve is competing in high demand tournaments such as the African Cup of Nations, For this edition of the tournament, Guinea could only score 4 points, which helped them to qualify in one of the best third places, this classification was no longer dependent on them and the results of other duels allowed them to advance to the next round, now they must prove that it was not a coincidence.
Equatorial Guinea seeks to excel in tournament
Equatorial Guinea is a team that seeks to excel in the international arena, this team has sought a way in which it can compete in a better way and it is certainly doing well, in the qualifiers for the next World Cup they are second in group H with two wins, to achieve the classification there is a long way to go, but if they can maintain that pace they will have no problems, To qualify to a World Cup would be a great achievement, because they have not played a tournament of this magnitude, for the current edition of the African Cup of Nations the team was able to prepare in a great way and the results have been noticed, Equatorial Guinea led the group, beating teams like Nigeria and Ivory Coast, but the victories were not by luck, the team was able to have dominant games.
Great duel in the round of 16
The African Cup of Nations is already in the next phase after having left a great group stage, now in the round of 16 very interesting duels await us, such is the case of Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea, a duel that by their way of qualifying may be uneven, but do not forget that anything can happen in this competition and surprises can come in this clash.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live coverage of the Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea match of the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations. The match will take place at the Olympic Stadium of EmbipE at 12:00 PM ET.