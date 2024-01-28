ADVERTISEMENT

The match will be played at Vicarage Road Stadium.

The match Watford vs Southampton will be played at Vicarage Road, located in Hertfordshire, England. The stadium has been Watford's home since 1922 and has a capacity of 21,577 fans.

Where and how to watch Watford vs Southampton online live in the FA Cup?

The match will be broadcasted through the Star+ streaming platform.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

This is the kick-off time for the Watford vs Southampton match in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 am 

Bolivia: 9:00 am 

Brazil: 11:00 am 

Chile: 11:00 a.m.

Colombia: 9:00 a.m. 

Ecuador: 9:00 a.m. 

USA (ET): 9:00 A.M. USA (ET): 9:00 a.m. 

Spain: 3:00 p.m. 

Mexico: 8:00 a.m. 

Paraguay: 11:00 a.m.

Peru: 9:00 a.m.

Uruguay: 9:00 a.m.

Venezuela: 10:00 a.m.

Latest Southamptonm lineup

This was the starting eleven sent out by Russel Martin:

Latest Watford lineup

This was Valérien Ismaël's starting eleven:

Watford Statements

Valérien Ismaël spoke at a press conference ahead of the clash against Southampton in the FA Cup.

"The FA Cup is a great competition and we respect it. The players want to play. It's a big game for us, so we are focused on that and we take it as an advantage for us. We have some players coming back who have a chance to get some minutes, and I see the game as another opportunity to win a game, to keep the momentum going."

"We know we have a chance, we're playing at home, we did it a few months ago at home, so we know exactly what we'll be up against, but it's a cup game, so anything is possible."

How does Southampton arrive?

Southampton comes after defeating Walsall in the third round of the FA Cup by an overwhelming score of 4-0. In the EFL Championship, Russell Martin's men are coming off a 1-3 win over Swansea and are third in the table with a 17-match winning streak, seven draws and four defeats.
How does Watford arrive?

Watford come in after beating Chesterfield in the third round of the FA Cup by a score of 2-1. In the EFL Championship, the golden boys are coming off a 1-1 draw against Bristol City and are in 10th place with a record of 10 wins, 10 draws and eight defeats.
